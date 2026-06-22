A court in South Korea issued a 25-year prison sentence today (Monday) against former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae after convicting him of participating in the implementation of measures related to the declaration of martial law temporarily imposed by the ousted President Yoon Seok-youl in December 2024.



The South Korean news agency "Yonhap" reported that the Central Court in Seoul convicted Park on charges related to participating in the execution of the martial law plan and abuse of power, considering that he played a pivotal role in supporting the actions taken by the executive during the political crisis that shook the country nearly two years ago.



According to the court's reasoning, it found that the former Justice Minister participated in taking exceptional measures that included preparing extensive security and legal procedures targeting political figures and official institutions, as part of the implementation of the martial law declaration that at the time sparked widespread public and political outrage.



Park is the latest high-ranking official to receive judicial sentences in connection with the crisis, which led to the impeachment of former President Yoon Seok-youl and his trial in several cases related to the attempted imposition of martial law and exceeding constitutional powers.



Yoon declared martial law on December 3, 2024, in a move described as the most serious political crisis South Korea has faced in decades, before parliament was able to overturn the decision within a few hours, forcing the president to retract it. This was followed by impeachment proceedings and extensive trials involving several senior civilian and military officials implicated in the case.



The new ruling comes as part of a series of judicial sentences issued against prominent officials in the previous administration, as South Korean authorities reaffirm their commitment to hold all those involved in the crisis accountable, which the courts considered an assault on the constitutional order and democratic institutions in the country.



The roots of the case date back to December 3, 2024, when the then South Korean president, Yoon Seok-youl, unexpectedly declared martial law, claiming to confront what he described as threats to national security and internal political conditions.



The martial law lasted for only about 6 hours before members of parliament succeeded in convening an emergency session and voting to annul it, forcing the president to retract his decision.



The crisis later led to Yoon's impeachment and trial on charges of rebellion and harming the constitutional order, resulting in a life sentence in one of the main cases related to martial law.



Long prison sentences were also issued against several former senior officials, including the former Prime Minister, the former Minister of Defense, and security and military officials, in one of the largest waves of political and judicial accountability in modern South Korean history.