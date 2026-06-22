أصدرت محكمة في كوريا الجنوبية، اليوم (الإثنين)، حكماً بالسجن لمدة 25 عاماً بحق وزير العدل السابق بارك سونغ-جيه، بعد إدانته بالمشاركة في تنفيذ إجراءات مرتبطة بإعلان الأحكام العرفية الذي فرضه الرئيس المعزول يون سوك يول بصورة مؤقتة في ديسمبر 2024.


وذكرت وكالة «يونهاب» الكورية الجنوبية أن المحكمة المركزية في سول أدانت بارك بتهم تتعلق بالمشاركة في تنفيذ مخطط الأحكام العرفية وإساءة استخدام السلطة، معتبرة أنه لعب دوراً محورياً في دعم الإجراءات التي اتخذتها السلطة التنفيذية خلال الأزمة السياسية التي هزت البلاد قبل نحو عامين.


وبحسب حيثيات الحكم، رأت المحكمة أن وزير العدل السابق شارك في اتخاذ تدابير استثنائية تضمنت التحضير لإجراءات أمنية وقانونية واسعة النطاق استهدفت شخصيات سياسية ومؤسسات رسمية، في إطار تنفيذ إعلان الأحكام العرفية الذي أثار آنذاك موجة غضب شعبية وسياسية واسعة.


ويعد بارك أحدث مسؤول رفيع المستوى تصدر بحقه أحكام قضائية على خلفية الأزمة، التي أدت إلى عزل الرئيس السابق يون سوك يول ومحاكمته في عدة قضايا مرتبطة بمحاولة فرض الأحكام العرفية وتجاوز الصلاحيات الدستورية.


وكان يون قد أعلن الأحكام العرفية في 3 ديسمبر 2024، في خطوة وصفت بأنها أخطر أزمة سياسية شهدتها كوريا الجنوبية منذ عقود، قبل أن يتمكن البرلمان من إبطال القرار خلال ساعات قليلة وإجبار الرئيس على التراجع عنه. وأعقب ذلك إجراءات عزل ومحاكمات واسعة طالت عدداً من كبار المسؤولين المدنيين والعسكريين المتورطين في القضية.


ويأتي الحكم الجديد في إطار سلسلة من الأحكام القضائية التي صدرت بحق مسؤولين بارزين في الإدارة السابقة، في وقت تؤكد فيه السلطات الكورية الجنوبية تمسكها بمحاسبة جميع المتورطين في الأزمة التي اعتبرتها المحاكم اعتداءً على النظام الدستوري والمؤسسات الديمقراطية في البلاد.


وتعود جذور القضية إلى 3 ديسمبر 2024 عندما أعلن الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي آنذاك، يون سوك يول فرض الأحكام العرفية بصورة مفاجئة بدعوى مواجهة ما وصفه بتهديدات للأمن القومي والأوضاع السياسية الداخلية.


واستمر العمل بالأحكام العرفية نحو 6 ساعات فقط، قبل أن ينجح أعضاء البرلمان في عقد جلسة طارئة والتصويت على إلغائها، ما أجبر الرئيس على التراجع عن قراره.


وأدت الأزمة إلى عزل يون من منصبه لاحقاً ومحاكمته بتهم التمرد والإضرار بالنظام الدستوري، إذ صدر بحقه حكم بالسجن المؤبد في إحدى القضايا الرئيسية المرتبطة بالأحكام العرفية.


كما صدرت أحكام بالسجن لفترات طويلة بحق عدد من كبار المسؤولين السابقين، بينهم رئيس الوزراء السابق ووزير الدفاع السابق ومسؤولون أمنيون وعسكريون، في واحدة من أكبر موجات المحاسبة السياسية والقضائية في تاريخ كوريا الجنوبية الحديث.