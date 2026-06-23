وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول (530) سلة غذائية في مدينتي دير البلح وخان يونس وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، استفاد منها (3180) فرداً، ضمن مشروع تسليم المساعدات العينية المقدمة من المركز للشعب الفلسطيني.
وتأتي هذه المساعدات في إطار الاستجابة الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة من خلال الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في القطاع؛ لتوفير الاحتياجات الأساسية للعائلات المتضررة وتعزيز صمودهم في مواجهة الظروف الراهنة.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (530) food baskets in the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in the central and southern Gaza Strip the day before yesterday, benefiting (3180) individuals, as part of the project to deliver material aid provided by the center to the Palestinian people.
This assistance comes as part of the humanitarian response provided by the Kingdom through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip; to provide basic needs for affected families and to strengthen their resilience in facing the current circumstances.