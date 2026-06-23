وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول (530) سلة غذائية في مدينتي دير البلح وخان يونس وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، استفاد منها (3180) فرداً، ضمن مشروع تسليم المساعدات العينية المقدمة من المركز للشعب الفلسطيني.

وتأتي هذه المساعدات في إطار الاستجابة الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة من خلال الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في القطاع؛ لتوفير الاحتياجات الأساسية للعائلات المتضررة وتعزيز صمودهم في مواجهة الظروف الراهنة.