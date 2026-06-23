The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (530) food baskets in the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in the central and southern Gaza Strip the day before yesterday, benefiting (3180) individuals, as part of the project to deliver material aid provided by the center to the Palestinian people.

This assistance comes as part of the humanitarian response provided by the Kingdom through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip; to provide basic needs for affected families and to strengthen their resilience in facing the current circumstances.