U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Tuesday) that the United States is working on finalizing an agreement with Iran.



Trump described Tehran as "mistaken" regarding the inspections conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency, explaining that the agency's inspectors will be on the ground at the appropriate time, referring to the UN inspection missions of Iranian nuclear sites.



Trump emphasized, saying: "There is no need to rush to send nuclear inspectors to Iran," adding, "If Iran wants trouble, let it seek nuclear weapons."



At the same time, the U.S. Central Command announced that the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) is sailing in the Arabian Sea, while two American aircraft carriers continue their operations in the Middle East, amid the ongoing presence and readiness of U.S. forces.



On another note, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani clarified that his country could play a role in any upcoming arrangements to maintain the ceasefire in Lebanon, noting that discussions should focus on the form of international or European presence after the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) concludes its mission at the end of the year.



Tajani mentioned the need to discuss the next steps after the end of the UNIFIL mission, including the possibility of a European role to help ensure the continuation of the ceasefire and establish a potential peace between Lebanon and Israel.



He pointed out that any potential European or international mission should focus on strengthening the authority of the Lebanese state, considering that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun represents a guarantee at this stage.



The Italian Foreign Minister emphasized the necessity of enabling the Lebanese army to exert control over all of the country's territory, noting that Italy is already involved in training the Lebanese army and can expand this support in the upcoming phase.



In another context, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that U.S. communications with Iran regarding Lebanon aim to ensure that it pressures Hezbollah to adhere to commitments, in response to a message sent to him by the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea.



He indicated that Washington views Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and the Lebanese government as the only legitimate authority in Lebanon and intends to work with the Lebanese state to enable it to protect its sovereignty and reinforce its legitimate authority, according to a statement issued by the Lebanese Forces party.