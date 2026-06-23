أكّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن الولايات المتحدة تعمل على إبرام اتفاق نهائي مع إيران.


ووصف ترمب طهران بـ«مخطئة» بشأن عمليات التفتيش التي تجريها الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، موضحاً أن المفتشين التابعين للوكالة سيتواجدون على الأرض في الوقت المناسب، في إشارة إلى مهمات التفتيش الأممية للمواقع النووية الإيرانية.


وشدّد ترمب قائلاً: «لا داعي للعجلة في إرسال المفتشين النوويين إلى إيران»، مضيفاً: «إذا أرادت إيران المتاعب فلتسعَ للسلاح النووي».


في الوقت ذاته، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن حاملة الطائرات يو أس أس جورج إتش. دبليو. بوش (CVN 77) تبحر في بحر العرب، فيما تواصل حاملتا طائرات أمريكيتان عملياتهما في الشرق الأوسط، وسط استمرار وجود القوات الأمريكية وتأهبها.


من جهة أخرى، أوضح وزير الخارجية الإيطالي أنطونيو تاياني أن بلاده قد تضطلع بدور في أي ترتيبات قادمة للحفاظ على الهدنة في لبنان، مشيراً إلى أن المناقشات يجب أن تتركز على شكل الحضور الدولي أو الأوروبي بعد انتهاء مهمة قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان (يونيفيل) بنهاية العام.


وذكر تاياني أن هناك حاجة لبحث الخطوات التالية بعد انتهاء مهمة «يونيفيل»، بما في ذلك إمكانية وجود دور أوروبي للمساعدة في ضمان استمرار وقف إطلاق النار وترسيخ حالة سلام محتملة بين لبنان وإسرائيل.


وأشار إلى أن أي بعثة أوروبية أو دولية محتملة يجب أن تركز على تعزيز سلطة الدولة اللبنانية، معتبراً أن الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون يمثل ضمانة في هذه المرحلة.


وأكد وزير الخارجية الإيطالي ضرورة تمكين الجيش اللبناني من بسط سيطرته على كامل أراضي البلاد، مشيراً إلى أن إيطاليا تشارك بالفعل في تدريب الجيش اللبناني ويمكنها توسيع هذا الدعم خلال المرحلة القادمة.


وفي سياق آخر، أكّد نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس أن اتصالات الولايات المتحدة مع إيران بخصوص لبنان تهدف إلى ضمان قيامها بالضغط على حزب الله للالتزام بالتعهدات، وذلك في رده على رسالة وجهها إليه رئيس حزب القوات اللبنانية سمير جعجع.


وأشار إلى أن واشنطن تنظر إلى الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون والحكومة اللبنانية باعتبارهما السلطة الشرعية الوحيدة في لبنان، وتعتزم العمل مع الدولة اللبنانية بما يمكنها من حماية سيادتها وترسيخ سلطتها الشرعية، وفق بيان صدر عن حزب القوات اللبنانية.