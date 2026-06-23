دشّن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية المشروع الطبي التطوعي للأطراف الصناعية في مدينة بودابست بجمهورية المجر، المقام خلال الفترة من 22 حتى 29 يونيو 2026.

وقام الفريق الطبي التطوعي التابع للمركز منذ بدء الحملة بالكشف وأخذ القياسات لـ12 فرداً.

يأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع الطبية التطوعية التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لدعم الفئات المحتاجة حول العالم والتخفيف من معاناتها.