The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action launched the volunteer medical project for prosthetics in Budapest, Hungary, which is taking place from June 22 to June 29, 2026.

Since the beginning of the campaign, the volunteer medical team from the center has conducted examinations and taken measurements for 12 individuals.

This initiative is part of the volunteer medical projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief, to support needy groups around the world and alleviate their suffering.