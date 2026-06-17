Today, the England and Croatia national teams kick off their journey in the 2026 World Cup finals, as they meet in the first round of Group (L) matches, in a clash that carries a special competitive spirit between two teams with a rich history in major tournaments, with each looking to achieve a perfect start that enhances their chances of qualifying for the next round.



The England team enters the match under the leadership of coach Thomas Tuchel, aiming to compete for the world title for the second time in its history after its only triumph in 1966, relying on a group of its top stars, led by captain Harry Kane, alongside Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden, in a lineup that combines experience and youth, after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the quarter-finals of the 2022 edition.



On the other hand, the Croatian team approaches the match under the guidance of coach Zlatko Dalic, relying on the experience of its captain Luka Modric, who is participating in his last World Cup, alongside Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, Ivan Perisic, and Andrej Kramaric, seeking to replicate the historic achievements of the team by finishing as runners-up in the 2018 World Cup and third place in the 2022 edition.



The encounter carries special memories between the two teams, as they met in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, when the Croatian team managed to turn around a deficit to win 2-1 after extra time, reaching the final for the first time in its history, while the England team seeks to avenge that loss and achieve a strong start in the current edition.



Group (L) also includes Ghana and Panama alongside England and Croatia, making the points from the opening match of great importance in the race for qualification to the Round of 32, given the close levels of the teams in the group and their ambitions to compete for the two qualification spots for the knockout stages.