يفتتح منتخبا إنجلترا وكرواتيا اليوم مشوارهما في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، عندما يلتقيان ضمن الجولة الأولى من منافسات المجموعة (L)، في مواجهة تحمل طابعًا تنافسيًا خاصًا بين منتخبين يملكان تاريخًا حافلًا في البطولات الكبرى، ويتطلع كل منهما إلى تحقيق بداية مثالية تعزز حظوظه في التأهل إلى الدور القادم.


ويدخل المنتخب الإنجليزي اللقاء بقيادة المدرب توماس توخيل، واضعًا نصب عينيه المنافسة على اللقب العالمي للمرة الثانية في تاريخه بعد تتويجه الوحيد عام 1966، مستندًا إلى مجموعة من أبرز نجومه، يتقدمهم القائد هاري كين، إلى جانب جود بيلينغهام، وديكلان رايس، وبوكايو ساكا، وفيل فودين، في تشكيلة تجمع بين الخبرة والشباب، بعدما بلغ نصف نهائي كأس العالم 2018، وربع نهائي نسخة 2022.


في المقابل، يخوض المنتخب الكرواتي المباراة بقيادة المدرب زلاتكو داليتش، معتمدًا على خبرة قائده لوكا مودريتش الذي يخوض آخر مشاركاته في كأس العالم، إلى جانب ماتيو كوفاتشيتش، ويوشكو غفارديول، وإيفان بيريشيتش، وأندريه كراماريتش، سعيًا لتكرار الإنجازات التاريخية التي حققها المنتخب بحصوله على وصافة مونديال 2018، والمركز الثالث في نسخة 2022.


وتحمل المواجهة ذكريات خاصة بين المنتخبين، إذ التقيا في نصف نهائي كأس العالم 2018، عندما نجح المنتخب الكرواتي في قلب تأخره إلى فوز بنتيجة (2-1) بعد التمديد، ليبلغ النهائي للمرة الأولى في تاريخه، فيما يسعى المنتخب الإنجليزي إلى رد الاعتبار وتحقيق انطلاقة قوية في النسخة الحالية.


وتضم المجموعة (L) إلى جانب إنجلترا وكرواتيا منتخبي غانا وبنما، ما يجعل نقاط المباراة الافتتاحية ذات أهمية كبيرة في سباق التأهل إلى دور الـ32، في ظل تقارب مستويات منتخبات المجموعة وطموحها في المنافسة على بطاقتي التأهل إلى الأدوار الإقصائية.