كشف مسؤول في البيت الأبيض عزم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب المشاركة في اجتماع قادة مجموعة السبع المقرر عقده في فرنسا خلال يونيو القادم، لبحث عدة ملفات منها الذكاء الاصطناعي والعلاقات التجارية ومكافحة الجريمة.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن المسؤول الأمريكي قوله: إن قمة مجموعة السبع لن تشهد توقيع اتفاقات فعلية، بل تهدف إلى بناء توافق يمكن أن تستند إليه تفاهمات واتفاقات مستقبلية.


وذكر الموقع أن مشاركة ترمب في القمة لم تكن مضمونة، رغم أن حضور الرؤساء الأمريكيين للاجتماع السنوي يُعد أمراً معتاداً، وذلك في ظل تصاعد غضبه من دول في مجموعة السبع، من بينها بريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا وإيطاليا، بسبب عدم دعمهم للجهود العسكرية الأمريكية ضد إيران.


وأشار الموقع إلى أن عيد ميلاد ترمب يصادف 14 يونيو، أي قبل انعقاد القمة مباشرة، حيث سيبلغ عامه الثمانين.


وتدرس إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب خطة لمعاقبة بعض دول حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» التي تعتبرها غير متعاونة مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل خلال حرب إيران. ووفقاً للموقع فإن الاجتماع سيُعقد بين 15 و17 يونيو في مدينة إيفيان ليه بان جنوب شرقي فرنسا، وأن ملف إيران سيكون مطروحاً على جدول الأعمال، إلا أن ترمب يعتزم التركيز بصورة أساسية على الملفات الاقتصادية والتجارية.


ولفت الموقع إلى أن الإدارة الأمريكية تسعى خلال القمة إلى ربط المساعدات الأمريكية باتفاقات تجارية تفيد الدول المستثمرة والمتلقية للمساعدات، إلى جانب الترويج لاعتماد أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي المطورة في الولايات المتحدة.


وقال «أكسيوس» إن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، الذي كان هدفاً لغضب ترمب في مناسبات سابقة، حاول استمالة الرئيس الأمريكي عبر دعوته إلى عشاء فاخر بعد القمة في قصر فرساي، واصفاً القصر بأنه يجسد الفخامة الفرنسية التي يفضلها ترمب، لكنه من غير الواضح ما إذا كان ترمب سيحضر العشاء.