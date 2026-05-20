A U.S. official at the White House revealed that President Donald Trump intends to participate in the upcoming G7 leaders' summit scheduled to be held in France in June, to discuss several issues including artificial intelligence, trade relations, and crime fighting.



Axios reported that the U.S. official stated that the G7 summit will not witness the signing of actual agreements, but aims to build a consensus that future understandings and agreements can be based upon.



The site mentioned that Trump's participation in the summit was not guaranteed, despite the fact that the attendance of U.S. presidents at the annual meeting is customary, amid rising anger from Trump towards countries in the G7, including Britain, France, Germany, and Italy, due to their lack of support for U.S. military efforts against Iran.



It pointed out that Trump's birthday coincides with June 14, just before the summit, where he will turn eighty.



The administration of President Donald Trump is considering a plan to punish some NATO countries that it views as uncooperative with the United States and Israel during the Iran war. According to the site, the meeting will be held between June 15 and 17 in Évian-les-Bains in southeastern France, and the issue of Iran will be on the agenda, although Trump intends to primarily focus on economic and trade issues.



The site noted that the U.S. administration is seeking during the summit to link U.S. aid to trade agreements that benefit the investing and aid-receiving countries, in addition to promoting the adoption of artificial intelligence tools developed in the United States.



Axios stated that French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been a target of Trump's anger on previous occasions, tried to win over the U.S. president by inviting him to a lavish dinner after the summit at the Palace of Versailles, describing the palace as embodying the French opulence that Trump prefers, but it is unclear whether Trump will attend the dinner.