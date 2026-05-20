Israeli media reported today (Wednesday) that U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a lengthy phone call last night that was described as crucial regarding Iran.



The call between the American and Israeli allies came at a time when French Defense Minister Catherine Colonna announced that France is uncertain at this stage about the presence of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, following U.S. media reports that spoke of detecting at least 10 mines in the area.



Colonna told France Info radio: "At this moment, I have no certainty on this matter, but in any case, we are preparing for the necessity of removing potential mines," explaining that mine sweepers have been sent to the area as part of a potential French-British-led mission there, and that Paris has one at its base in Djibouti.



Today, three giant oil tankers crossed the Strait of Hormuz carrying 6 million barrels of crude oil from the Middle East.



Shipping data from the London Stock Exchange group and the company "Kpler" showed that two giant Chinese tankers carrying 4 million barrels of crude oil from the Middle East left the Strait of Hormuz today after waiting for more than two months in the Gulf.



For his part, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said in a parliamentary hearing in Seoul today that a Korean oil tanker is crossing the Strait of Hormuz in cooperation with Iranian authorities.



Earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance told reporters that the war with Iran will not turn into an eternal war, explaining that they will complete their missions and return home.



He pointed out that escalation with Tehran in the absence of a diplomatic solution would aim to protect U.S. security interests in the long term.