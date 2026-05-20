ذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية اليوم (الأربعاء) أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ورئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو أجريا الليلة الماضية اتصالا هاتفيا مطولا وصف بأنه حاسم حول إيران.


وجاء الاتصال بين الحليفين الأمريكي والإسرائيلي في الوقت الذي أعلنت وزيرة الدفاع الفرنسية كاترين فوتران أن فرنسا غير متأكدة في هذه المرحلة من وجود ألغام مزروعة في مضيق هرمز، وذلك بعد ورود تقارير إعلامية أمريكية تحدثت عن رصد ما لا يقل عن 10 ألغام في المنطقة.


وقالت فوتران لإذاعة «فرانس إنفو»: «في هذه اللحظة، ليس لدي أي يقين بشأن هذا الموضوع، لكن على أي حال نحن نستعد لضرورة إزالة الألغام المحتملة»، موضحة أن كاسحات ألغام جرى إرسالها إلى المنطقة في إطار مهمة محتملة بقيادة فرنسية بريطانية هناك، وأن باريس لديها واحدة في قاعدتها في جيبوتي.


وعبرت 3 ناقلات نفط عملاقة، اليوم، مضيق هرمز وعلى متنها 6 ملايين برميل من النفط الخام من الشرق الأوسط.


وأظهرت بيانات شحن من مجموعة بورصات لندن وشركة «كبلر» أن ناقلتين صينيتين عملاقتين تحملان 4 ملايين برميل من النفط الخام من الشرق الأوسط خرجتا من مضيق هرمز اليوم بعد انتظار أكثر من شهرين في الخليج.


بدوره، قال وزير الخارجية الكوري الجنوبي تشو هيون في جلسة استماع أمام البرلمان في سول، اليوم، إن ناقلة نفط كورية تعبر مضيق هرمز بالتعاون مع السلطات الإيرانية.


وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس قال للصحفيين في وقت سابق، إن الحرب مع إيران لن تتحول إلى حرب أبدية، موضحاً أنهم سينجزون مهماتهم ويعودون إلى ديارهم.


وأشار إلى أن التصعيد مع طهران في غياب حل دبلوماسي سيكون بهدف حماية المصالح الأمنية الأمريكية على المدى الطويل.