حذّر الرئيسان الصيني شي جين بينغ والروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم (الأربعاء) من أن العالم يواجه خطر العودة إلى شريعة الغاب، في ظل تعقّد الأوضاع الدولية، وتصاعد محاولات الهيمنة على الشؤون العالمية، وذلك خلال توقيعهما 20 وثيقة للتعاون الثنائي بين البلدين، بالإضافة إلى بيان مشترك للتنسيق الإستراتيجي الشامل.


وأكدت روسيا والصين، في بيان مشترك، أن معالجة الأسباب الجذرية للأزمة الأوكرانية تُعد شرطاً أساسياً لإرساء سلام مستدام، معلنين عن مبادرة تهدف إلى تعزيز نظام عالمي متعدد الأقطاب، في إطار تعميق الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين.


التعقيدات العالمية


وقال البيان، الذي نشره الكرملين: «الوضع العالمي يزداد تعقيداً، وأجندة السلام والتنمية العالمية تواجه مخاطر وتحديات جديدة، وهناك خطر يتمثل في تفكك المجتمع الدولي والعودة إلى شريعة الغاب»، موضحاً أن محاولات بعض الدول «إدارة الشؤون العالمية بشكل أحادي، وفرض مصالحها على العالم بأسره، والحد من التنمية السيادية للدول الأخرى بروح الحقبة الاستعمارية، قد باءت بالفشل».


وحذر البلدان مما وصفه بـ«الآثار الخطيرة لمشروع القبة الذهبية الأمريكي».


وذكرت وكالة الأنباء الصينية «شينخوا»، أن بوتين وشي وقّعا بياناً مشتركاً بشأن زيادة تعزيز التعاون الإستراتيجي الشامل، وتعميق التعاون في مجال حسن الجوار والصداقة،في ختام محادثات رسمية بين وفدي البلدين في قصر الشعب ببكين.


تمديد معاهدة حسن الجوار


بدوره، أشاد الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ بالعلاقات الصينية الروسية الراسخة، مؤكداً أن المفاوضات مهمة للغاية ويتعين وقف القتال في الشرق الأوسط.


وأشار إلى أن وقف الحرب سيساعد في الحد من اضطراب إمدادات الطاقة والنظام التجاري الدولي، مبيناً أن المستوى العالي للعلاقات بين روسيا والصين يرجع إلى القدرة على تعميق الثقة المتبادلة والتعاون الإستراتيجي.


ولفت إلى أن معاهدة حسن الجوار والصداقة والتعاون بين موسكو وبكين تكتسب أهمية متزايدة على خلفية الوضع الدولي المتدهور، مبيناً أن بكين وموسكو اتفقتا على تمديد معاهدة حسن الجوار والصداقة والتعاون.


وقال شي: «يمر الوضع الدولي حالياً بتغيرات كبيرة، والعالم يواجه خطر الانزلاق مرة أخرى إلى قانون الغاب، وفي ظل هذه الظروف يتجلى الطابع العلمي والواقعي لمعاهدة حسن الجوار والصداقة والتعاون بين جمهورية الصين وروسيا بشكل أكثر وضوحاً».


وأكد الرئيس الصيني أن «السبب وراء وصول العلاقات الصينية الروسية إلى هذا المستوى الرفيع خطوة بخطوة هو أنه يمكننا باستمرار تعميق الثقة السياسية المتبادلة والتعاون الإستراتيجي، وإظهار المثابرة، وتوسيع التعاون في مختلف المجالات، والسعي للوصول بها إلى مستوى جديد».


نظام عالمي أكثر عدالة


من جهته، قال الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين: «نحن مع الصين مصرون على عالم متعدد الأقطاب»، مبيناً أن بلاده تسعى مع الصين إلى نظام عالمي أكثر عدالة.


وشدد بوتين على ضرورة التعاون الوثيق بين موسكو وبكين في ظل الوضع المتوتر على الساحة الدولية.


ولفت إلى أن العلاقات بين روسيا والصين وصلت إلى مستوى غير مسبوق، داعياً شي لزيارة روسيا العام القادم.


وقال بوتين: «إن تعاوننا في مسائل السياسة الخارجية هو أحد عوامل الاستقرار الرئيسية على الساحة الدولية، في ظل الوضع المتوتر الحالي على الساحة الدولية، فإن تعاوننا الوثيق مطلوب بشكل خاص»، مضيفاً:«نعمل على زيادة التنسيق في الأمم المتحدة وبريكس ومجموعة العشرين، ومنصات (دولية) أخرى، وسنواصل التعاون النشط مع منظمة شنغهاي للتعاون».