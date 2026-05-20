Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin warned today (Wednesday) that the world faces the danger of returning to the law of the jungle, amid the complexities of international situations and the rising attempts at dominance over global affairs, during the signing of 20 documents for bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in addition to a joint statement for comprehensive strategic coordination.



Russia and China confirmed in a joint statement that addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis is a fundamental condition for establishing sustainable peace, announcing an initiative aimed at enhancing a multipolar global system, within the framework of deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.



Global Complications



The statement, published by the Kremlin, said: “The global situation is becoming increasingly complex, and the agenda for global peace and development faces new risks and challenges, and there is a danger of the disintegration of the international community and a return to the law of the jungle,” explaining that attempts by some countries to “unilaterally manage global affairs, impose their interests on the entire world, and limit the sovereign development of other countries in the spirit of the colonial era have failed.”



The two countries warned of what they described as “the serious repercussions of the American Golden Dome project.”



The Chinese news agency “Xinhua” reported that Putin and Xi signed a joint statement on further enhancing comprehensive strategic cooperation and deepening cooperation in the spirit of good neighborliness and friendship, at the conclusion of official talks between the delegations of the two countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



Extension of the Treaty of Good Neighborliness



For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the solid Chinese-Russian relations, emphasizing that the negotiations are extremely important and that fighting in the Middle East must cease.



He noted that stopping the war would help reduce disruptions in energy supplies and the international trading system, indicating that the high level of relations between Russia and China is due to the ability to deepen mutual trust and strategic cooperation.



He pointed out that the Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is gaining increasing importance against the backdrop of the deteriorating international situation, indicating that Beijing and Moscow have agreed to extend the Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation.



Xi said: “The international situation is currently undergoing significant changes, and the world faces the danger of slipping back into the law of the jungle. Under these circumstances, the scientific and realistic nature of the Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between the People's Republic of China and Russia is becoming more evident.”



The Chinese president affirmed that “the reason for the Chinese-Russian relations reaching this high level step by step is that we can continuously deepen mutual political trust and strategic cooperation, demonstrate perseverance, expand cooperation in various fields, and strive to elevate it to a new level.”



A Fairer Global System



For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “We, along with China, are committed to a multipolar world,” indicating that his country is working with China towards a fairer global system.



Putin emphasized the necessity of close cooperation between Moscow and Beijing amid the tense situation on the international stage.



He pointed out that relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented level, inviting Xi to visit Russia next year.



Putin said: “Our cooperation on foreign policy issues is one of the main factors of stability on the international stage. Given the current tense situation on the international stage, our close cooperation is particularly required,” adding: “We are working to increase coordination in the United Nations, BRICS, the G20, and other (international) platforms, and we will continue our active cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.”