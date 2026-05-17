شدد وزير الخارجية العراقي فؤاد حسين على سعيه إلى ترميم علاقات بلاده مع دول الخليج.

وأكد حسين بعد تعيينه للمرة الثالثة وزيراً للخارجية، في تصريحات، اليوم الأحد، أن علاقة بغداد مع الدول الخليجية أصبحت خلال الأشهر الماضية ضحية للحرب التي تفجرت في 28 فبراير الماضي بين إيران وأمريكا وإسرائيل. وأعلن أن الوزارة ستبدأ بالعمل فوراً على تعزيز وترميم العلاقة بين العراق ودول الخليج.


وكان رئيس مجلس الوزراء العراقي علي فالح الزيدي تسلّم، أمس السبت، مهماته رسمياً في القصر الحكومي في العاصمة بغداد، بحضور رئيس مجلس الوزراء السابق محمد شياع السوداني.


وأكد الزيدي أن المرحلة القادمة ستكون مرحلة شراكة وطنية حقيقية، تتجاوز الخلافات، متعهداً بالعمل المخلص في مواجهة التحديات. وقال في أول خطاب له بعد تسلمه منصبه، أن الحكومة ستعمل بكل قوة على حماية المال العام، ومحاربة الفساد الإداري والمالي بكل أشكاله، كونه يشكل عائقاً أمام التنمية ويؤخر مسيرة الدولة.


وتعهد الزيدي بالعمل على ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار، وحماية سيادة العراق، وتعزيز علاقاته العربية والإقليمية والدولية على أساس الاحترام المتبادل والمصالح المشتركة، بما يحفظ مكانته ودوره التاريخي في المنطقة.


وأدى الزيدي وحكومته اليمين الدستورية الخميس الماضي بعدما منح مجلس النواب الثقة لها بالأغلبية المطلقة.