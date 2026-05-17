The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein emphasized his efforts to restore his country's relations with the Gulf states.

Hussein confirmed after being appointed for the third time as Foreign Minister, in statements made today, Sunday, that Baghdad's relationship with the Gulf countries has become, over the past months, a victim of the war that erupted on February 28 between Iran, the United States, and Israel. He announced that the ministry would immediately begin working to enhance and restore the relationship between Iraq and the Gulf states.



Yesterday, Saturday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falah Al-Zaydi officially assumed his duties at the government palace in the capital Baghdad, in the presence of former Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani.



Al-Zaydi confirmed that the upcoming phase would be one of true national partnership, transcending differences, pledging to work sincerely to face challenges. In his first speech after taking office, he stated that the government would work vigorously to protect public funds and combat administrative and financial corruption in all its forms, as it constitutes an obstacle to development and delays the state's progress.



Al-Zaydi pledged to work on consolidating security and stability, protecting Iraq's sovereignty, and enhancing its Arab, regional, and international relations based on mutual respect and common interests, in a way that preserves its position and historical role in the region.



Al-Zaydi and his government took the constitutional oath last Thursday after the House of Representatives granted them confidence by an absolute majority.