أوضحت خلية الإعلام الأمني العراقية، اليوم (السبت)، أن أصوات المدفعية التي سُمعت داخل المنطقة الخضراء في بغداد جاءت ضمن مراسم رسمية خاصة باستلام وتسليم رئيس الوزراء الجديد.

وقال رئيس خلية الإعلام الأمني سعد معن، في بيان نقلته وكالة الأنباء العراقية، إن إطلاقات المدفعية تأتي بالتزامن مع مراسم تسلم رئيس الوزراء والقائد العام للقوات المسلحة علي الزيدي مهامه الرسمية.

إجراء رسمي داخل المنطقة الخضراء

وأكدت السلطات العراقية أن الأصوات التي أُثيرت حولها تساؤلات خلال الساعات الماضية، ترتبط بإجراءات بروتوكولية معتمدة ترافق مراسم انتقال السلطة، ولا ترتبط بأي تطورات أمنية داخل العاصمة بغداد

وكانت وكالة الأنباء الفرنسية، أشارت إلى أنه سُمع دوي 3 انفجارات، السبت، في العاصمة العراقية بغداد، دون صدور توضيحات رسمية فورية بشأن طبيعتها أو أسبابها.

وذكرت المصادر أن أصوات الانفجارات سُمعت في عدة مناطق من المدينة، وسط حالة من الترقب الأمني.