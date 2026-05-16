أوضحت خلية الإعلام الأمني العراقية، اليوم (السبت)، أن أصوات المدفعية التي سُمعت داخل المنطقة الخضراء في بغداد جاءت ضمن مراسم رسمية خاصة باستلام وتسليم رئيس الوزراء الجديد.
وقال رئيس خلية الإعلام الأمني سعد معن، في بيان نقلته وكالة الأنباء العراقية، إن إطلاقات المدفعية تأتي بالتزامن مع مراسم تسلم رئيس الوزراء والقائد العام للقوات المسلحة علي الزيدي مهامه الرسمية.
إجراء رسمي داخل المنطقة الخضراء
وأكدت السلطات العراقية أن الأصوات التي أُثيرت حولها تساؤلات خلال الساعات الماضية، ترتبط بإجراءات بروتوكولية معتمدة ترافق مراسم انتقال السلطة، ولا ترتبط بأي تطورات أمنية داخل العاصمة بغداد
وكانت وكالة الأنباء الفرنسية، أشارت إلى أنه سُمع دوي 3 انفجارات، السبت، في العاصمة العراقية بغداد، دون صدور توضيحات رسمية فورية بشأن طبيعتها أو أسبابها.
وذكرت المصادر أن أصوات الانفجارات سُمعت في عدة مناطق من المدينة، وسط حالة من الترقب الأمني.
The Iraqi Security Media Cell clarified today (Saturday) that the sounds of artillery heard inside the Green Zone in Baghdad were part of official ceremonies for the handover and reception of the new Prime Minister.
The head of the Security Media Cell, Saad Ma'an, stated in a statement reported by the Iraqi News Agency that the artillery fire coincided with the ceremony for the new Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ali Al-Zaydi, taking on his official duties.
Official Procedure Inside the Green Zone
The Iraqi authorities confirmed that the sounds which raised questions in recent hours are related to established protocol procedures accompanying the power transition ceremonies, and are not linked to any security developments within the capital, Baghdad.
French news agency reported that three explosions were heard on Saturday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, without immediate official clarifications regarding their nature or causes.
Sources mentioned that the sounds of the explosions were heard in several areas of the city, amid a state of security anticipation.