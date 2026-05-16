The Iraqi Security Media Cell clarified today (Saturday) that the sounds of artillery heard inside the Green Zone in Baghdad were part of official ceremonies for the handover and reception of the new Prime Minister.

The head of the Security Media Cell, Saad Ma'an, stated in a statement reported by the Iraqi News Agency that the artillery fire coincided with the ceremony for the new Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ali Al-Zaydi, taking on his official duties.

Official Procedure Inside the Green Zone

The Iraqi authorities confirmed that the sounds which raised questions in recent hours are related to established protocol procedures accompanying the power transition ceremonies, and are not linked to any security developments within the capital, Baghdad.

French news agency reported that three explosions were heard on Saturday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, without immediate official clarifications regarding their nature or causes.

Sources mentioned that the sounds of the explosions were heard in several areas of the city, amid a state of security anticipation.