مع دخول الحرب الروسية - الأوكرانية عامها الرابع، تواجه أوكرانيا تحديات داخلية متفاقمة لا تقل خطورة عن المعارك العسكرية، أبرزها أزمة التجنيد الإجباري التي تحولت إلى مصدر غضب اجتماعي واسع.


وبينما تؤكد الخطابات الرسمية استمرار الدعم الشعبي للحرب، تكشف الوقائع الميدانية تصاعدًا ملحوظًا في رفض سياسات التعبئة القسرية.


وبحسب تحليل نشره موقع «ريسبونسيبل ستايت كرافت»، فإن مشاهد اقتياد رجال من الشوارع أو المنازل بالقوة إلى مراكز التجنيد أصبحت متكررة منذ سنوات، وسط اتهامات بانتشار الفساد والرشاوى وسوء المعاملة، إضافة إلى تجنيد أشخاص يعانون من إعاقات جسدية أو ذهنية.


وأثار هذا الملف احتجاجات متزايدة داخل المجتمع الأوكراني، إذ تجاوزت عريضة تطالب بوقف التعبئة القسرية أكثر من 25 ألف توقيع، وهو الحد المطلوب لإجبار الرئاسة على الرد.


ووصف مفوض حقوق الإنسان الأوكراني دميترو لوبينيتس نظام التجنيد بأنه قسري، لافتا إلى ارتفاع الشكاوى ضد مسؤولي التجنيد من 18 شكوى فقط عام 2022 إلى أكثر من 6 آلاف شكوى في 2025.


ومع استمرار الحرب، تطور الرفض الشعبي إلى أعمال عنف مباشرة ضد ضباط التجنيد. فقد شهد عاما 2025 و2026 سلسلة من حوادث القتل والطعن والاعتداءات المسلحة، شملت اقتحام مراكز تدريب عسكرية، وطعن ضباط أثناء فحص أوراق المواطنين، وهجمات لتحرير مجندين بالقوة من سيارات النقل العسكرية.


ووفق الإحصاءات الرسمية، تم تسجيل أكثر من 600 هجوم على مسؤولي التجنيد منذ بداية الحرب، مع تضاعف الحوادث ثلاث مرات تقريبًا بين 2024 و2025. وتشير هذه الأرقام إلى اتساع فجوة الثقة بين المواطنين والدولة، خصوصا مع تراجع الحماس الشعبي للتطوع.


من جهته، أفاد الباحث فولوديمير إيشينكو بأن استطلاعات الرأي التي تظهر استعداد الأوكرانيين للقتال لا تعكس الصورة الكاملة؛ لأنها تستثني ملايين الأوكرانيين الموجودين خارج مناطق سيطرة الحكومة، سواء في القرم ودونباس أو في دول الاتحاد الأوروبي وروسيا.


وتكشف المؤشرات الرسمية أزمة بشرية متصاعدة، إذ أعلن وزير الدفاع الأوكراني وجود نحو مليوني شخص تهربوا من التجنيد، إضافة إلى 200 ألف حالة فرار من الخدمة العسكرية.


وبعدما كان التطوع يشكل أساس التعبئة في بداية الحرب، أصبح التجنيد الإجباري يمثل نحو 70% من عمليات التجنيد الحالية.


في المقابل، يتمكن الأثرياء غالبًا من تجنب الخدمة عبر الرشاوى أو السفر، بينما تتحمل المناطق الفقيرة والبلدات الصغيرة العبء الأكبر من الخسائر البشرية. كما تواجه أوكرانيا أزمة ديموغرافية واقتصادية متفاقمة. وحذر مسؤولون حكوميون من أن غالبية اللاجئين الأوكرانيين في الخارج قد لا يعودون، ما يهدد مستقبل سوق العمل واستقرار الدولة على المدى الطويل.