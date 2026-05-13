As the Russian-Ukrainian war enters its fourth year, Ukraine faces escalating internal challenges that are no less serious than the military battles, the most prominent of which is the conscription crisis that has turned into a source of widespread social anger.



While official speeches affirm the continued public support for the war, the ground realities reveal a noticeable increase in the rejection of forced mobilization policies.



According to an analysis published by the website "Responsible Statecraft," scenes of men being forcibly taken from the streets or homes to recruitment centers have become frequent over the years, amid accusations of widespread corruption, bribery, and mistreatment, in addition to the conscription of individuals suffering from physical or mental disabilities.



This issue has sparked increasing protests within Ukrainian society, as a petition calling for the cessation of forced mobilization has garnered more than 25,000 signatures, the required threshold to compel the presidency to respond.



The Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, described the conscription system as coercive, noting that complaints against recruitment officials rose from just 18 complaints in 2022 to over 6,000 complaints in 2025.



As the war continues, public rejection has escalated into direct acts of violence against recruitment officers. The years 2025 and 2026 witnessed a series of murders, stabbings, and armed assaults, including the storming of military training centers, stabbings of officers during citizen document checks, and attacks to forcibly free conscripts from military transport vehicles.



According to official statistics, more than 600 attacks on recruitment officials have been recorded since the beginning of the war, with incidents nearly tripling between 2024 and 2025. These figures indicate a widening trust gap between citizens and the state, especially as public enthusiasm for volunteering declines.



For his part, researcher Volodymyr Ishchenko stated that opinion polls showing Ukrainians' willingness to fight do not reflect the complete picture, as they exclude millions of Ukrainians located outside government-controlled areas, whether in Crimea, Donbas, or in EU countries and Russia.



Official indicators reveal a growing humanitarian crisis, as the Ukrainian Defense Minister announced the existence of about two million people who have evaded conscription, in addition to 200,000 cases of desertion from military service.



Whereas volunteering constituted the basis for mobilization at the beginning of the war, forced conscription now represents about 70% of current recruitment operations.



In contrast, the wealthy often manage to avoid service through bribery or travel, while poorer regions and small towns bear the brunt of the human losses. Ukraine is also facing a worsening demographic and economic crisis. Government officials have warned that the majority of Ukrainian refugees abroad may not return, threatening the future of the labor market and the stability of the state in the long term.