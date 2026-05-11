While American media confirmed that he is holding a meeting with his team at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump described Iran's response to the American peace proposal as "foolish" today (Monday), emphasizing that the ceasefire with Iran is now in intensive care.



Trump told reporters at the White House: "The crazies in Iran want to get a nuclear weapon, and that won't happen," noting that the truce with Iran is "very weak."

Iran at Its Weakest



Regarding his stance on the Iranian response to Washington's proposals, Trump said: "I think they are at their weakest now, after reading this nonsense," adding: "It's (the ceasefire) on life support."



Trump stated that Iranian negotiators informed the United States that it would have to remove "nuclear dust" from the destroyed sites, as Tehran lacks the necessary equipment to extract it, referring to enriched uranium.



Meanwhile, Axios reported that officials said Trump is meeting today with his national security team to discuss the Iran war, including the possibility of military action, expecting that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, envoy Steve Wittekov, Secretary of State Mark Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the Chief of Staff, and the CIA Director will participate in the meeting regarding Iran.

Trump and Military Action



American officials ruled out that Trump would order military action, stating: "We don't believe Trump will order military action against Iran before his return from China," explaining that Trump leans towards military action against Iran to increase pressure on it and extract concessions regarding the nuclear program.



On the other hand, CNN reported from a regional source familiar with the negotiations that talks between the United States and Iran will not see significant progress before President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week, adding that progress in the talks will depend on the outcomes of Trump's visit to Beijing.

He pointed out that China will be an important player in ensuring the continuation of dialogue.

Iranian Response to Trump's Statements



In contrast, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported today, citing a source close to the negotiations with the United States, that the Iranian response to the American proposal to end the war does not include accepting the removal of enriched nuclear materials from the country, indicating that Iran has set a timeline in its proposed plan for receiving its frozen funds.