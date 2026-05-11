في حين أكدت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أنه يعقد اجتماعاً مع فريقه في البيت الأبيض، وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الإثنين)، رد إيران على مقترح السلام الأمريكي بـ«الغبي»، مؤكداً أن وقف النار مع إيران بات في غرفة الإنعاش.

وقال ترمب للصحفيين في البيت الأبيض: «المجانين في إيران يريدون الحصول على سلاح نووي، وهذا لن يحدث»، لافتاً إلى أن الهدنة مع إيران «ضعيفة جداً».

إيران في أضعف حالاتها

وفيما يتعلق بموقفه من الرد الإيراني على مقترحات واشنطن، قال ترمب: «أعتقد أنها في أضعف حالاتها الآن، بعد قراءة هذا الهراء»، مضيفاً: «إنه (وقف إطلاق النار) على أجهزة التنفس الصناعي».

وقال ترمب إن المفاوضين الإيرانيين أبلغوا الولايات المتحدة بأنه سيتعين على الولايات المتحدة إخراج «الغبار النووي» من المواقع المدمرة، لأن طهران لا تملك المعدات اللازمة لإخراجه، في إشارة إلى اليورانيوم المخصب.

في غضون ذلك، نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤولين قولهم: ترمب يجتمع اليوم بفريقه للأمن القومي لمناقشة حرب إيران بما في ذلك احتمال عودة العمل العسكري، متوقعاً أن يشارك نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس والمبعوث ستيف ويتكوف ووزير الخارجية مارك روبيو ووزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث ورئيس الأركان ومدير السي آي إيه في الاجتماع بشأن إيران.

ترمب والعملية العسكرية

واستبعد المسؤولون الأمريكيون أن يأمر ترمب بعملية عسكرية، قائلين: «لا نعتقد أن ترمب سيأمر بعمل عسكري ضد إيران قبل عودته من الصين»، موضحين بأن ترمب يميل نحو عمل عسكري ضد إيران لزيادة الضغط عليها وانتزاع تنازلات بشأن البرنامج النووي.

وأشار الموقع إلى أن أحد الخيارات التي يدرسها ترمب هو استئناف «مشروع الحرية»، وهي العملية الأمريكية لمرافقة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز، والتي جرى تعليقها الأسبوع الماضي، مضيفاً:«ثمة خيار آخر يتمثل في استئناف حملة القصف واستهداف 25% من الأهداف التي حددها الجيش الأمريكي ولم يضربها بعد».

من جهة أخرى، نقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن مصدر إقليمي مطلع على مسار المفاوضات، قوله إن المحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لن تشهد تقدماً كبيراً قبل لقاء الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بنظيره الصيني شي جين بينج في وقت لاحق هذا الأسبوع، مضيفاً أن إحراز تقدم في المحادثات سيعتمد على نتائج زيارة الرئيس ترمب إلى بكين.

ولفت إلى أن الصين ستكون لاعباً مهماً في ضمان استمرار الحوار.

رد إيراني على تصريحات ترمب

في المقابل، نقلت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية للأنباء، اليوم، عن مصدر مقرب من المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة، بأن الرد الإيراني على المقترح الأمريكي لإنهاء الحرب لا يتضمن قبول إخراج المواد النووية المخصبة من البلاد، مبينة أن إيران حددت في خطتها المقترحة إطاراً زمنياً لاستلام أموالها المجمدة.