في حين أكدت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أنه يعقد اجتماعاً مع فريقه في البيت الأبيض، وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الإثنين)، رد إيران على مقترح السلام الأمريكي بـ«الغبي»، مؤكداً أن وقف النار مع إيران بات في غرفة الإنعاش.
وقال ترمب للصحفيين في البيت الأبيض: «المجانين في إيران يريدون الحصول على سلاح نووي، وهذا لن يحدث»، لافتاً إلى أن الهدنة مع إيران «ضعيفة جداً».
إيران في أضعف حالاتها
وفيما يتعلق بموقفه من الرد الإيراني على مقترحات واشنطن، قال ترمب: «أعتقد أنها في أضعف حالاتها الآن، بعد قراءة هذا الهراء»، مضيفاً: «إنه (وقف إطلاق النار) على أجهزة التنفس الصناعي».
وقال ترمب إن المفاوضين الإيرانيين أبلغوا الولايات المتحدة بأنه سيتعين على الولايات المتحدة إخراج «الغبار النووي» من المواقع المدمرة، لأن طهران لا تملك المعدات اللازمة لإخراجه، في إشارة إلى اليورانيوم المخصب.
في غضون ذلك، نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤولين قولهم: ترمب يجتمع اليوم بفريقه للأمن القومي لمناقشة حرب إيران بما في ذلك احتمال عودة العمل العسكري، متوقعاً أن يشارك نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس والمبعوث ستيف ويتكوف ووزير الخارجية مارك روبيو ووزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث ورئيس الأركان ومدير السي آي إيه في الاجتماع بشأن إيران.
ترمب والعملية العسكرية
واستبعد المسؤولون الأمريكيون أن يأمر ترمب بعملية عسكرية، قائلين: «لا نعتقد أن ترمب سيأمر بعمل عسكري ضد إيران قبل عودته من الصين»، موضحين بأن ترمب يميل نحو عمل عسكري ضد إيران لزيادة الضغط عليها وانتزاع تنازلات بشأن البرنامج النووي.
وأشار الموقع إلى أن أحد الخيارات التي يدرسها ترمب هو استئناف «مشروع الحرية»، وهي العملية الأمريكية لمرافقة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز، والتي جرى تعليقها الأسبوع الماضي، مضيفاً:«ثمة خيار آخر يتمثل في استئناف حملة القصف واستهداف 25% من الأهداف التي حددها الجيش الأمريكي ولم يضربها بعد».
من جهة أخرى، نقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن مصدر إقليمي مطلع على مسار المفاوضات، قوله إن المحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لن تشهد تقدماً كبيراً قبل لقاء الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بنظيره الصيني شي جين بينج في وقت لاحق هذا الأسبوع، مضيفاً أن إحراز تقدم في المحادثات سيعتمد على نتائج زيارة الرئيس ترمب إلى بكين.
ولفت إلى أن الصين ستكون لاعباً مهماً في ضمان استمرار الحوار.
رد إيراني على تصريحات ترمب
في المقابل، نقلت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية للأنباء، اليوم، عن مصدر مقرب من المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة، بأن الرد الإيراني على المقترح الأمريكي لإنهاء الحرب لا يتضمن قبول إخراج المواد النووية المخصبة من البلاد، مبينة أن إيران حددت في خطتها المقترحة إطاراً زمنياً لاستلام أموالها المجمدة.
While American media confirmed that he is holding a meeting with his team at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump described Iran's response to the American peace proposal as "foolish" today (Monday), emphasizing that the ceasefire with Iran is now in intensive care.
Trump told reporters at the White House: "The crazies in Iran want to get a nuclear weapon, and that won't happen," noting that the truce with Iran is "very weak."
Iran at Its Weakest
Regarding his stance on the Iranian response to Washington's proposals, Trump said: "I think they are at their weakest now, after reading this nonsense," adding: "It's (the ceasefire) on life support."
Trump stated that Iranian negotiators informed the United States that it would have to remove "nuclear dust" from the destroyed sites, as Tehran lacks the necessary equipment to extract it, referring to enriched uranium.
Meanwhile, Axios reported that officials said Trump is meeting today with his national security team to discuss the Iran war, including the possibility of military action, expecting that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, envoy Steve Wittekov, Secretary of State Mark Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the Chief of Staff, and the CIA Director will participate in the meeting regarding Iran.
Trump and Military Action
American officials ruled out that Trump would order military action, stating: "We don't believe Trump will order military action against Iran before his return from China," explaining that Trump leans towards military action against Iran to increase pressure on it and extract concessions regarding the nuclear program.
On the other hand, CNN reported from a regional source familiar with the negotiations that talks between the United States and Iran will not see significant progress before President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week, adding that progress in the talks will depend on the outcomes of Trump's visit to Beijing.
He pointed out that China will be an important player in ensuring the continuation of dialogue.
Iranian Response to Trump's Statements
In contrast, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported today, citing a source close to the negotiations with the United States, that the Iranian response to the American proposal to end the war does not include accepting the removal of enriched nuclear materials from the country, indicating that Iran has set a timeline in its proposed plan for receiving its frozen funds.