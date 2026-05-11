More than 40 countries are meeting today, Monday, to showcase their military contributions to a European-led mission to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, following a final agreement on a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.



Ensuring Security for Commercial Ships



These countries are expected to provide mine-clearing, escort, and aerial surveillance services as part of a defensive naval mission led by Britain and France, aimed at ensuring the safety of commercial vessels attempting to cross the strait.

British Defense Minister John Healey, who will chair the third meeting of its kind alongside his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, stated: “We are turning the diplomatic agreement into practical military plans to restore confidence in navigation through Hormuz.”

Britain will deploy one of its warships, the destroyer “HMS Dragon,” capable of destroying guided missiles, as part of the mission, which will not commence until a permanent ceasefire or an agreement to end the war with Iran is reached.

These moves come after criticism from President Donald Trump directed at Britain and other NATO countries for their hesitation in sending naval forces to help open the Strait of Hormuz. He criticized London for offering to send aircraft carriers too late, describing the ships as “toys.”



“Charles de Gaulle” to the Red Sea



A number of countries are expected to provide capabilities in mine-clearing, escort, and aerial policing as part of this international military force. France has announced the deployment of the aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle” to the Red Sea in a move aimed at demonstrating the coalition's readiness to secure the strait. This plan requires coordination with Iran, and dozens of countries have expressed their willingness to participate.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported a French official stating that France has moved the aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle” to the Red Sea, and ships from other partner countries will soon join it, adding that this step aims to signal that the naval coalition led by France and Britain is ready to secure the strait.

The official added that the naval coalition led by France and Britain is prepared to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if Iran agrees to a U.S. proposal to end the war.

Britain's ability to participate in any protective mission will be limited due to the Royal Navy being much smaller now than in the past, which has had to withdraw some ships from service before providing replacements.



Iran Threatens Military Response



The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister responded that any such plans would be considered an escalation of the war against Iran and would be met with a military response.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharib Abadi stated that “any deployment or positioning of destroyers from outside the region around the Strait of Hormuz, under the pretext of protecting navigation, is nothing but an escalation of the crisis, militarization of a vital waterway, and an attempt to cover up the root cause of insecurity in the region.” He added that Iran's response would be “decisive and immediate.”