تجتمع أكثر من 40 دولة، اليوم الاثنين، لعرض مساهماتها العسكرية في مهمة تقودها أوروبا لمرافقة السفن التجارية عبر مضيق هرمز فور التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي لوقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


توفير الأمن للسفن التجارية


ويتوقع أن تقدم هذه الدول، خدمات إزالة الألغام والمرافقة والمراقبة الجوية كجزء من مهمة بحرية دفاعية تقودها بريطانيا وفرنسا، تهدف إلى توفير الأمن للسفن التجارية التي تحاول عبور المضيق.
وقال وزير الدفاع البريطاني جون هيلي، الذي سيترأس الاجتماع الثالث من نوعه، بالاشتراك مع نظيرته الفرنسية كاثرين فوتران: «نحن نحول الاتفاق الدبلوماسي إلى خطط عسكرية عملية لاستعادة ثقة الملاحة عبر هرمز».
وستنشر بريطانيا إحدى سفنها الحربية، وهي المدمرة «إتش إم إس دراجون» القادرة على تدمير الصواريخ الموجهة، كجزء من المهمة، التي لن تبدأ إلا بعد التوصل إلى وقف دائم لإطلاق النار أو اتفاق لإنهاء حرب إيران.
وتأتي هذه التحركات بعد انتقادات من الرئيس دونالد ترمب لبريطانيا ودول أخرى في حلف الناتو لترددها في إرسال قوات بحرية للمساعدة في فتح مضيق هرمز. وانتقد لندن لعرضها إرسال حاملات طائرات في وقت متأخر جداً، واصفاً السفن بأنها «ألعاب».


«شارل ديجول» إلى البحر الأحمر


ويتوقع أن تقدم عدد من الدول قدرات في مجال إزالة الألغام والمرافقة والشرطة الجوية في إطار هذه القوة العسكرية الدولية. وأعلنت فرنسا نقل حاملة الطائرات «شارل ديجول» إلى البحر الأحمر في خطوة تهدف إلى إظهار استعداد التحالف لتأمين المضيق. وتتطلب هذه الخطة التنسيق مع إيران، وأبدت عشرات الدول استعدادها للمشاركة.
ونقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» في وقت سابق، عن مسؤول فرنسي قوله: إن بلاده نقلت حاملة الطائرات «شارل ديجول» إلى البحر الأحمر، وستنضم إليها قريباً سفن من دول شريكة أخرى، مضيفاً أن هذه الخطوة تهدف إلى توجيه إشارة إلى أن التحالف البحري بقيادة فرنسا وبريطانيا مستعد لتأمين المضيق.
وأضاف المسؤول أن التحالف البحري بقيادة فرنسا وبريطانيا مستعد لمرافقة ناقلات النفط عبر مضيق هرمز، إذا وافقت إيران على مقترح أمريكي لإنهاء الحرب.
وستكون قدرة بريطانيا على المشاركة في أي مهمة حماية، محدودة، بسبب سلاح البحرية الملكية الذي صار أصغر بكثير الآن مما كان عليه في الماضي، والذي اضطر إلى سحب بعض السفن من الخدمة قبل توفير بدائل لها.


إيران تتوعد بـرد عسكري


ورد نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني، بأن أي خطط من هذا القبيل، ستُعتبر تصعيداً للحرب على إيران، وستُقابل برد عسكري.
وقال نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني كاظم غريب آبادي، إن «أي نشر أو تمركز لمدمرات من خارج المنطقة حول مضيق هرمز، بذريعة حماية الملاحة، ليس إلا تصعيداً للأزمة، وعسكرة لممر مائي حيوي، ومحاولة للتغطية على السبب الجذري لانعدام الأمن في المنطقة». وأضاف أن رد إيران سيكون «حاسماً وفورياً».