فرضت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، عقوبات جديدة تستهدف نائب وزير النفط العراقي علي معارج البهادلي، إلى جانب قادة بارزين في فصيلين مسلحين مواليين لإيران، وعدد من الشركات العاملة في قطاع النفط، بتهمة استغلال ثروة العراق النفطية لدعم النظام الإيراني وتمويل أنشطة «إرهابية».

وأعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، عبر مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية، عن هذه الإجراءات ضمن إطار ما وصفته بـ«الغضب الاقتصادي»، الرامي إلى قطع التمويل عن الشبكات التي تساعد إيران على الالتفاف على العقوبات الدولية.

وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تومي بيغوت في بيان: «اتخذت إدارة الرئيس ترمب إجراءات حاسمة ضد الأفراد والكيانات التي تستغل ثروة العراق النفطية لتمويل الإرهاب الذي يمارسه النظام الإيراني في المنطقة».

وأضاف على منصة إكس: «تقوّض هذه الشبكات سيادة العراق، وتسلب الشعب العراقي موارده الوطنية، وتغذّي العنف ضد العراقيين والأمريكيين على حد سواء».

واتُهم علي معارج البهادلي بإساءة استخدام منصبه الحكومي حيث شغل سابقاً مناصب في لجنة النفط والغاز البرلمانية ووزارة النفط، لتسهيل تحويل مسار المنتجات النفطية العراقية، وخلطها احتيالياً مع النفط الإيراني، ثم بيعها في الأسواق العالمية على أنها عراقية خالصة.

وزعمت تقارير أمريكية أن البهادلي ساعد المهرب سليم أحمد سعيد الذي سبق فرض عقوبات عليه وفصيل «عصائب أهل الحق».

كما طالت العقوبات ثلاثة قادة كبار في كتائب سيد الشهداء وعصائب أهل الحق، بالإضافة إلى شركات في قطاعات النفط والنقل والخدمات مرتبطة بهذين الفصيلين.

وتصنف واشنطن الفصيلين كمنظمات إرهابية، وتتهمهما بشن هجمات على مصالح أمريكية ودعم الحرس الثوري الإيراني وحزب الله.

يأتي هذا الإجراء في سياق تصعيد أمريكي ضد النفوذ الإيراني في العراق، إذ يُعتبر قطاع النفط العراقي الذي يشكل نحو 90% من إيرادات الدولة عرضة لعمليات التهريب والفساد، حيث سبق أن فرضت واشنطن عقوبات مشابهة على شبكات تهريب نفطية مرتبطة بإيران في العراق وسورية ولبنان.

وتؤكد الإدارة الأمريكية أن هذه العقوبات تهدف إلى حماية سيادة العراق وموارده، بينما يرى مراقبون أنها جزء من إستراتيجية أوسع للضغط على إيران وسط مفاوضات محتملة حول برنامجها النووي والإقليمي.