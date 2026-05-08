The United States of America has imposed new sanctions targeting Iraqi Deputy Minister of Oil Ali Ma'arij Al-Bahadli, along with prominent leaders in two Iranian-backed armed factions, and several companies operating in the oil sector, on charges of exploiting Iraq's oil wealth to support the Iranian regime and finance "terrorist" activities.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced these measures through the Office of Foreign Assets Control as part of what it described as "economic fury," aimed at cutting off funding for networks that help Iran evade international sanctions.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tommy Vietor stated in a press release: "The Trump administration has taken decisive action against individuals and entities that exploit Iraq's oil wealth to finance the terrorism perpetrated by the Iranian regime in the region."

He added on X platform: "These networks undermine Iraq's sovereignty, rob the Iraqi people of their national resources, and fuel violence against both Iraqis and Americans alike."

Ali Ma'arij Al-Bahadli has been accused of abusing his government position, having previously held roles in the Parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee and the Ministry of Oil, to facilitate the diversion of Iraqi oil products, fraudulently mixing them with Iranian oil, and then selling them in global markets as purely Iraqi.

U.S. reports claimed that Al-Bahadli assisted smuggler Saleem Ahmad Saeed, who had previously been sanctioned, and the "Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq" faction.

The sanctions also targeted three senior leaders in the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, in addition to companies in the oil, transport, and services sectors linked to these factions.

Washington classifies these factions as terrorist organizations and accuses them of launching attacks on U.S. interests and supporting the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah.

This action comes amid an American escalation against Iranian influence in Iraq, as the Iraqi oil sector, which constitutes about 90% of the state's revenues, is vulnerable to smuggling and corruption operations. Washington has previously imposed similar sanctions on oil smuggling networks linked to Iran in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

The U.S. administration asserts that these sanctions aim to protect Iraq's sovereignty and resources, while observers see them as part of a broader strategy to pressure Iran amid potential negotiations regarding its nuclear and regional programs.