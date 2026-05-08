في ليلة حبست أنفاس العالم، تحول مضيق هرمز إلى ساحة مواجهة «نارية» غير مسبوقة، حيث تداخلت أصوات الانفجارات في جزيرة «قشم» الإيرانية مع هجمات مسيّرة استهدفت العمق الإماراتي. وبينما كانت النيران تندلع في الموانئ الإيرانية، فاجأ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الجميع بوصف الضربات بأنها مجرد «لمسة حب» (Love Tap)، في وقت يقف فيه العالم على حافة انفجار إقليمي شامل.
التصعيد بدأ بمواجهة وصفت بـ«الأسطورية»، حيث عبرت ثلاث مدمرات أمريكية «عالمية المستوى» مضيق هرمز تحت وابل من الصواريخ والمسيّرات الإيرانية. وبأسلوبه السينمائي المعتاد، وصف ترمب تساقط المسيّرات الإيرانية المحترقة في المحيط بأنها تشبه «الفراشات التي تهوي إلى قبرها»، مؤكداً أن «الجدار الفولاذي» الأمريكي لم يصب بأي خدش، بينما استقرت الزوارق المهاجمة في قاع البحر.
استنفار في الإمارات.. و2000 طائرة مسيّرة
في ذات التوقيت، عاشت العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي ومدينة دبي ساعات قلقة، بعدما أعلنت وزارة الدفاع تصدّي دفاعاتها الجوية لهجوم جديد بالصواريخ والمسيّرات. وكشفت السلطات الإماراتية عن أرقام صادمة، حيث واجهت البلاد أكثر من 2000 طائرة مسيّرة ومئات الصواريخ الباليستية منذ بدء الصراع، مما دفعها لتشكيل لجنة وطنية لتوثيق هذه «الاعتداءات» تمهيداً لتحرك قانوني دولي ضد طهران.
والمفاجأة التي كشفتها التقارير الأمريكية هي أن هذه الانفجارات تتزامن مع «طبخة سياسية» يقودها جاريد كوشنر وستيف ويتكوف. بينما يسابق ترمب يسابق الزمن لتوقيع اتفاق إطاري لإنهاء الحرب خلال 48 ساعة فقط. ويتضمن العرض الأمريكي «تنازلات» مثيرة:
- رفع العقوبات بالكامل والإفراج عن مليارات الدولارات المجمدة.
- السماح لإيران بتخصيب اليورانيوم بنسبة 3.67% (بما يشبه اتفاق أوباما الذي انتقده ترامب سابقاً).
- مقابل إخراج مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب خارج إيران فوراً.
ورغم حديث ترمب عن أن «وقف إطلاق النار لا يزال سارياً»، إلا أن إسرائيل وضعت خططاً جاهزة لضرب البنية التحتية للطاقة الإيرانية وتصفية قيادات رفيعة إذا انهار الاتفاق. انعكست هذه الأجواء المشحونة سريعا على الاقتصاد وتسببت في زلزال بالأسواق العالمية، حيث هوت أسعار نفط «برنت» بأكثر من 10%، بينما ارتفعت مؤشرات الأسهم الأمريكية في انتظار «اللحظة الحاسمة».
On a night that held the world's breath, the Strait of Hormuz transformed into an unprecedented "fiery" confrontation arena, where the sounds of explosions on the Iranian island of "Qeshm" intertwined with drone attacks targeting the Emirati depth. While fires broke out in Iranian ports, U.S. President Donald Trump surprised everyone by describing the strikes as merely a "Love Tap," at a time when the world stood on the brink of a comprehensive regional explosion.
The escalation began with a confrontation described as "legendary," as three "world-class" American destroyers crossed the Strait of Hormuz under a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones. In his usual cinematic style, Trump described the falling burning Iranian drones in the ocean as resembling "butterflies falling to their graves," asserting that the American "steel wall" was not scratched, while the attacking boats settled at the bottom of the sea.
Alert in the UAE.. and 2000 Drones
At the same time, the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi and the city of Dubai experienced anxious hours, after the Ministry of Defense announced that its air defenses had repelled a new attack with missiles and drones. Emirati authorities revealed shocking figures, stating that the country faced more than 2000 drones and hundreds of ballistic missiles since the conflict began, prompting them to form a national committee to document these "attacks" in preparation for international legal action against Tehran.
The surprising revelation from American reports is that these explosions coincide with a "political concoction" led by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Meanwhile, Trump is racing against time to sign a framework agreement to end the war in just 48 hours. The American offer includes "exciting concessions":
- Complete lifting of sanctions and the release of billions of frozen dollars.
- Allowing Iran to enrich uranium to 3.67% (similar to the Obama agreement that Trump previously criticized).
- In exchange for the immediate removal of high-enriched uranium stock outside Iran.
Despite Trump's statement that "the ceasefire is still in effect," Israel has prepared plans to strike Iranian energy infrastructure and eliminate senior leaders if the agreement collapses. These charged atmospheres quickly reflected on the economy, causing a shockwave in global markets, as Brent oil prices plummeted by more than 10%, while U.S. stock indices rose in anticipation of the "decisive moment."