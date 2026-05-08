في ليلة حبست أنفاس العالم، تحول مضيق هرمز إلى ساحة مواجهة «نارية» غير مسبوقة، حيث تداخلت أصوات الانفجارات في جزيرة «قشم» الإيرانية مع هجمات مسيّرة استهدفت العمق الإماراتي. وبينما كانت النيران تندلع في الموانئ الإيرانية، فاجأ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الجميع بوصف الضربات بأنها مجرد «لمسة حب» (Love Tap)، في وقت يقف فيه العالم على حافة انفجار إقليمي شامل.

التصعيد بدأ بمواجهة وصفت بـ«الأسطورية»، حيث عبرت ثلاث مدمرات أمريكية «عالمية المستوى» مضيق هرمز تحت وابل من الصواريخ والمسيّرات الإيرانية. وبأسلوبه السينمائي المعتاد، وصف ترمب تساقط المسيّرات الإيرانية المحترقة في المحيط بأنها تشبه «الفراشات التي تهوي إلى قبرها»، مؤكداً أن «الجدار الفولاذي» الأمريكي لم يصب بأي خدش، بينما استقرت الزوارق المهاجمة في قاع البحر.

استنفار في الإمارات.. و2000 طائرة مسيّرة

في ذات التوقيت، عاشت العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي ومدينة دبي ساعات قلقة، بعدما أعلنت وزارة الدفاع تصدّي دفاعاتها الجوية لهجوم جديد بالصواريخ والمسيّرات. وكشفت السلطات الإماراتية عن أرقام صادمة، حيث واجهت البلاد أكثر من 2000 طائرة مسيّرة ومئات الصواريخ الباليستية منذ بدء الصراع، مما دفعها لتشكيل لجنة وطنية لتوثيق هذه «الاعتداءات» تمهيداً لتحرك قانوني دولي ضد طهران.

والمفاجأة التي كشفتها التقارير الأمريكية هي أن هذه الانفجارات تتزامن مع «طبخة سياسية» يقودها جاريد كوشنر وستيف ويتكوف. بينما يسابق ترمب يسابق الزمن لتوقيع اتفاق إطاري لإنهاء الحرب خلال 48 ساعة فقط. ويتضمن العرض الأمريكي «تنازلات» مثيرة:

  • رفع العقوبات بالكامل والإفراج عن مليارات الدولارات المجمدة.
  • السماح لإيران بتخصيب اليورانيوم بنسبة 3.67% (بما يشبه اتفاق أوباما الذي انتقده ترامب سابقاً).
  • مقابل إخراج مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب خارج إيران فوراً.

ورغم حديث ترمب عن أن «وقف إطلاق النار لا يزال سارياً»، إلا أن إسرائيل وضعت خططاً جاهزة لضرب البنية التحتية للطاقة الإيرانية وتصفية قيادات رفيعة إذا انهار الاتفاق. انعكست هذه الأجواء المشحونة سريعا على الاقتصاد وتسببت في زلزال بالأسواق العالمية، حيث هوت أسعار نفط «برنت» بأكثر من 10%، بينما ارتفعت مؤشرات الأسهم الأمريكية في انتظار «اللحظة الحاسمة».