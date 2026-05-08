On a night that held the world's breath, the Strait of Hormuz transformed into an unprecedented "fiery" confrontation arena, where the sounds of explosions on the Iranian island of "Qeshm" intertwined with drone attacks targeting the Emirati depth. While fires broke out in Iranian ports, U.S. President Donald Trump surprised everyone by describing the strikes as merely a "Love Tap," at a time when the world stood on the brink of a comprehensive regional explosion.

The escalation began with a confrontation described as "legendary," as three "world-class" American destroyers crossed the Strait of Hormuz under a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones. In his usual cinematic style, Trump described the falling burning Iranian drones in the ocean as resembling "butterflies falling to their graves," asserting that the American "steel wall" was not scratched, while the attacking boats settled at the bottom of the sea.

Alert in the UAE.. and 2000 Drones

At the same time, the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi and the city of Dubai experienced anxious hours, after the Ministry of Defense announced that its air defenses had repelled a new attack with missiles and drones. Emirati authorities revealed shocking figures, stating that the country faced more than 2000 drones and hundreds of ballistic missiles since the conflict began, prompting them to form a national committee to document these "attacks" in preparation for international legal action against Tehran.

The surprising revelation from American reports is that these explosions coincide with a "political concoction" led by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Meanwhile, Trump is racing against time to sign a framework agreement to end the war in just 48 hours. The American offer includes "exciting concessions":

Complete lifting of sanctions and the release of billions of frozen dollars.

Allowing Iran to enrich uranium to 3.67% (similar to the Obama agreement that Trump previously criticized).

In exchange for the immediate removal of high-enriched uranium stock outside Iran.

Despite Trump's statement that "the ceasefire is still in effect," Israel has prepared plans to strike Iranian energy infrastructure and eliminate senior leaders if the agreement collapses. These charged atmospheres quickly reflected on the economy, causing a shockwave in global markets, as Brent oil prices plummeted by more than 10%, while U.S. stock indices rose in anticipation of the "decisive moment."