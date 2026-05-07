In confirmation of what U.S. President Donald Trump has been saying about a significant division among the leadership in Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Bezhaskian acknowledged today (Thursday) that they are facing external pressures, increasing economic pressure, internal instability, and weakening national cohesion.



Bezhaskian stated: "I recently met with the leader Mojtaba Khamenei for two and a half hours in an atmosphere based on trust and direct dialogue," adding that the pressures have created a state of public discontent, prompting people to take to the streets and weakening the structure of governance.



He pointed out that U.S. officials are openly discussing tightening economic pressure on our people with the aim of creating a state of discontent.



Bezhaskian urged Iranians to unite and maintain cohesion, clarifying that the priority now is to prevent division in the country.



The Iranian president demanded that internal criticisms not be a cause for division.



Yesterday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that his country is facing one of the largest contemporary wars, considering that the enemy seeks to weaken Iran from within through economic pressures and maritime blockades, in an attempt to dismantle internal cohesion and push the country towards surrender.



He noted that indicators of this pressure have manifested in new U.S. measures related to sensitive waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz, in addition to the U.S. maritime blockade of Iranian ports.



It is worth mentioning that Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared publicly at all since his appointment in March following the assassination of his father, while U.S. media have confirmed that Iranian President Masoud Bezhaskian is the only one who meets with him and treats him for injuries sustained from the attacks that targeted his father.