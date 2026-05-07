في تأكيد على ما يتداوله الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن وجود انقسام كبير في أوساط القيادات في طهران، أقر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان اليوم (الخميس)، بتعرضهم لضغوطات خارجية ولزياد الضغط الاقتصادي وزعزعة الاستقرار الداخلي وإضعاف التماسك الوطني.


وقال بزشكيان: «اجتمعت مع المرشد مجتبى خامنئي أخيراً لساعتين ونصف في أجواء قائمة على الثقة والحوار المباشر»، مضيفاً: الضغوطات خلقت حالة من السخط العام ودفع الناس للنزول إلى الشوارع وإضعاف بنية الحكم.


وأشار إلى أن المسؤولين الأمريكيين يتحدثون علناً عن تشديد الضغط الاقتصادي على شعبنا بهدف خلق حالة من السخط.


وناشد بزشكيان الإيرانيين بالتوحد والتماسك، موضحاً أن الأولوية الآن لمنع الانقسام في البلاد.


وطالب الرئيس الإيراني بأن لا تكون الانتقادات الداخلية سبباً للانقسام.


وكان رئيس مجلس الشورى الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف قال أمس إن بلاده تواجه واحدة من أكبر الحروب المعاصرة، معتبراً أن العدو يسعى إلى إضعاف إيران من الداخل عبر الضغوط الاقتصادية والحصار البحري، في محاولة لتفكيك التماسك الداخلي ودفع البلاد نحو الاستسلام.


وأشار إلى أن مؤشرات هذا الضغط تجلت في الإجراءات الأمريكية الجديدة المتعلقة بممرات مائية حساسة مثل مضيق هرمز، فضلا عن الحصار البحري الأمريكي للموانئ الإيرانية.


يذكر أن المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي لم يظهر علناً إطلاقاً منذ تعيينه في مارس الماضي إثر اغتيال والده، فيما أكدت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان الوحيد الذي يلتقيه ويعالجه من إصابات جراء الغارات التي استهدفت والده.