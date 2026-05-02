كشف مسؤول إيراني أن مقترح طهران الذي رفضه الرئيس دونالد ترمب حتى الآن ينص على فتح مضيق هرمز أمام حركة الملاحة وإنهاء الحصار البحري الأمريكي على إيران، مع تأجيل المحادثات بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني إلى مرحلة لاحقة.


وكانت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» أعلنت الجمعة أن إيران أبلغت الوسطاء أنها ستكون مستعدة لإجراء محادثات في باكستان بحلول أوائل الأسبوع القادم، إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة منفتحة على مقترحها الجديد.


ونقلت عن مصادر مطلعة قولها: إن الجانبين لا يزالان متباعدين كثيراً بشأن القضايا الجوهرية المتعلقة بإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، والبرنامج النووي الإيراني، الأمر الذي يبقي المفاوضات محفوفة بالمخاطر.


ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤول إيراني طلب عدم الكشف عن هويته، قوله: إن طهران تعتقد أن أحدث مقترح بتأجيل المحادثات النووية إلى مرحلة لاحقة يمثّل تحولاً مهماً يهدف إلى تسهيل التوصل إلى اتفاق.


وتضمّن المقترح الجديد أن تنتهي الحرب بضمان ألا تهاجم إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة البلاد مرة أخرى. وستفتح إيران المضيق، وترفع الولايات المتحدة حصارها.


وأفاد المسؤول بأن الاقتراح يقضي بعقد محادثات لاحقة حول فرض قيود على برنامج إيران النووي مقابل إلغاء العقوبات، مع مطالبة إيران واشنطن بالاعتراف بحقها في تخصيب اليورانيوم للأغراض السلمية حتى لو وافقت على تعليق التخصيب. وقال: «بموجب هذا الإطار، تؤجَّل المفاوضات حول القضية النووية الأكثر تعقيداً إلى المرحلة النهائية لتهيئة أجواء أكثر ملاءمة».


وكان الرئيس ترمب جدد مساء أمس (الجمعة) التأكيد على أنه لن يسمح باتفاق غير جيد مع إيران، وأكد أنه تم تدمير 85% من قدرات إنتاج الصواريخ في إيران. وعبَّر عن عدم رضاه عن المقترح الإيراني الأخير الذي قدمته إيران عبر إسلام آباد.


وأضاف أن البحرية الإيرانية التي كانت الأقوى إقليمياً دُمرت بالكامل، وأن 159 سفينة تابعة لها الآن أصبحت في قاع البحر. وأفاد بأن الحصار الذي تفرضه أمريكا على مضيق هرمز يشكل ضغطاً على الحكومة الإيرانية، وجاء نتيجةً لتصرفاتهم. وتمسك ترمب بأن بلاده لن تنهي الحصار على إيران مبكراً، مؤكداً أن الوقت في صالحها، وأضاف أن مخزونها من الغذاء سينفد خلال 3 أشهر. وقال إن هناك نظاماً جديداً في إيران، وإن واشنطن تحاول أن تجد من تتكلم معه، مشيراً إلى أنه تم القضاء على الصفين الأول والثاني ونصف الصف الثالث من القيادة الإيرانية.


وفي رده على سؤال بشأن العودة للخيار العسكري، قال ترمب إن إيران أمام خيارين: إما إبرام صفقة أو الدمار الكامل، موضحاً أنه يفضل الخيار السلمي.