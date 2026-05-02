كشف مسؤول إيراني أن مقترح طهران الذي رفضه الرئيس دونالد ترمب حتى الآن ينص على فتح مضيق هرمز أمام حركة الملاحة وإنهاء الحصار البحري الأمريكي على إيران، مع تأجيل المحادثات بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني إلى مرحلة لاحقة.
وكانت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» أعلنت الجمعة أن إيران أبلغت الوسطاء أنها ستكون مستعدة لإجراء محادثات في باكستان بحلول أوائل الأسبوع القادم، إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة منفتحة على مقترحها الجديد.
ونقلت عن مصادر مطلعة قولها: إن الجانبين لا يزالان متباعدين كثيراً بشأن القضايا الجوهرية المتعلقة بإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، والبرنامج النووي الإيراني، الأمر الذي يبقي المفاوضات محفوفة بالمخاطر.
ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤول إيراني طلب عدم الكشف عن هويته، قوله: إن طهران تعتقد أن أحدث مقترح بتأجيل المحادثات النووية إلى مرحلة لاحقة يمثّل تحولاً مهماً يهدف إلى تسهيل التوصل إلى اتفاق.
وتضمّن المقترح الجديد أن تنتهي الحرب بضمان ألا تهاجم إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة البلاد مرة أخرى. وستفتح إيران المضيق، وترفع الولايات المتحدة حصارها.
وأفاد المسؤول بأن الاقتراح يقضي بعقد محادثات لاحقة حول فرض قيود على برنامج إيران النووي مقابل إلغاء العقوبات، مع مطالبة إيران واشنطن بالاعتراف بحقها في تخصيب اليورانيوم للأغراض السلمية حتى لو وافقت على تعليق التخصيب. وقال: «بموجب هذا الإطار، تؤجَّل المفاوضات حول القضية النووية الأكثر تعقيداً إلى المرحلة النهائية لتهيئة أجواء أكثر ملاءمة».
وكان الرئيس ترمب جدد مساء أمس (الجمعة) التأكيد على أنه لن يسمح باتفاق غير جيد مع إيران، وأكد أنه تم تدمير 85% من قدرات إنتاج الصواريخ في إيران. وعبَّر عن عدم رضاه عن المقترح الإيراني الأخير الذي قدمته إيران عبر إسلام آباد.
وأضاف أن البحرية الإيرانية التي كانت الأقوى إقليمياً دُمرت بالكامل، وأن 159 سفينة تابعة لها الآن أصبحت في قاع البحر. وأفاد بأن الحصار الذي تفرضه أمريكا على مضيق هرمز يشكل ضغطاً على الحكومة الإيرانية، وجاء نتيجةً لتصرفاتهم. وتمسك ترمب بأن بلاده لن تنهي الحصار على إيران مبكراً، مؤكداً أن الوقت في صالحها، وأضاف أن مخزونها من الغذاء سينفد خلال 3 أشهر. وقال إن هناك نظاماً جديداً في إيران، وإن واشنطن تحاول أن تجد من تتكلم معه، مشيراً إلى أنه تم القضاء على الصفين الأول والثاني ونصف الصف الثالث من القيادة الإيرانية.
وفي رده على سؤال بشأن العودة للخيار العسكري، قال ترمب إن إيران أمام خيارين: إما إبرام صفقة أو الدمار الكامل، موضحاً أنه يفضل الخيار السلمي.
An Iranian official revealed that Tehran's proposal, which President Donald Trump has rejected so far, calls for opening the Strait of Hormuz to navigation and ending the U.S. maritime blockade on Iran, while postponing talks on the Iranian nuclear program to a later stage.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Iran has informed intermediaries that it would be ready to hold talks in Pakistan by early next week if the United States is open to its new proposal.
It quoted informed sources as saying that the two sides remain far apart on key issues related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian nuclear program, which keeps the negotiations fraught with risks.
Reuters quoted an Iranian official, who requested anonymity, stating that Tehran believes the latest proposal to postpone nuclear talks to a later stage represents a significant shift aimed at facilitating an agreement.
The new proposal included ending the war with guarantees that Israel and the United States would not attack the country again. Iran would open the strait, and the United States would lift its blockade.
The official stated that the proposal calls for subsequent talks on imposing restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions, with Iran demanding that Washington recognize its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes even if it agrees to suspend enrichment. He said, "Under this framework, negotiations on the more complex nuclear issue are postponed to the final stage to create a more favorable atmosphere."
President Trump reiterated last night (Friday) that he would not allow a bad deal with Iran and confirmed that 85% of Iran's missile production capabilities have been destroyed. He expressed dissatisfaction with the latest Iranian proposal presented through Islamabad.
He added that the Iranian navy, which was regionally the strongest, has been completely destroyed, and that 159 of its ships are now at the bottom of the sea. He stated that the blockade imposed by the U.S. on the Strait of Hormuz is putting pressure on the Iranian government and is a result of their actions. Trump insisted that his country would not end the blockade on Iran prematurely, affirming that time is on its side, and added that its food stock will run out in three months. He mentioned that there is a new regime in Iran and that Washington is trying to find someone to talk to, pointing out that the first and second ranks and half of the third rank of the Iranian leadership have been eliminated.
In response to a question about returning to the military option, Trump said that Iran faces two choices: either to make a deal or face total destruction, clarifying that he prefers the peaceful option.