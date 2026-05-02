شنّ الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (السبت)، أكثر من 16 هجوماً متنوعاً على جنوبي لبنان، أسفرت عن مقتل 8 أشخاص وإصابة 7 على الأقل، وأنذر الجيش سكان 9 بلدات بإخلاء منازلهم.

وقتلت امرأة وأصيب 7 بينهم 3 نساء، جراء غارة على بلدة عين بعال في قضاء صور. كما قتل مواطنان وأصيب آخرون، بينهم رئيس بلدية شوكين حسين علي أحمد، جراء غارات على قضاء النبطية.


وأدّت الغارات على بلدة شوكين إلى تدمير عدد من المباني السكنية، كما ألحقت إحدى الغارات أضراراً هائلة بحي سكني كامل. وقتل 3 أشخاص إثر غارة استهدفت منزلاً في بلدة اللويزة، وشخصان آخران جراء غارة استهدفت سيارة على طريق كفردجال – النبطية.


وأكد شهود عيان إن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شنّت غارات على بلدات زوطر الشرقية وبرج قلاويه ومجدل زون جنوبي لبنان. ونفذ جيش الاحتلال غارة من مسيّرة على طريق بلدة كفردجال جنوبي لبنان.


وأطلق الجيش الإسرائيلي نيران رشاشاته الثقيلة باتجاه محيط بلدتي رامية والقوزح في قضاء بنت جبيل.


وفي القضاء ذاته، استهدف قصف مدفعي أطراف بلدات فرون والغندورية ووادي السلوقي.


وأنذر جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي سكان 9 بلدات في جنوب لبنان بإخلاء منازلهم، تمهيداً لاستهداف مواقع لحزب الله فيها.


وكان حزب الله، قال في بيانات إنه شن 10 هجمات على أهداف إسرائيلية في جنوبي لبنان، لافتاً إلى أن الهجمات شملت استهداف 7 تجمعات لجنود وآلية عسكرية في بلدة البياضة، وآلية هامر في بلدة الطيبة، ودبابة ميركافا في بلدة رشاف.


وأقر الجيش الإسرائيلي في بيان بإصابة عسكريَّين جنوبي لبنان إثر هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة مفخخة نفذه حزب الله.


وخلال الأسابيع الماضية، أصبحت المسيّرات التي يطلقها حزب الله على الجنود الإسرائيليين المتوغلين في جنوب لبنان مصدر قلق لتل أبيب، وعدَّها رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو تهديداً رئيسياً، ودعا الجيش إلى التصدي لها.


وبدأت في 17 أبريل هدنة لمدة 10 أيام في لبنان ثم جرى تمديدها حتى 17 مايو الجاري، لكنَّ إسرائيل تواصل خرقها يومياً عبر قصف يخلّف قتلى وجرحى، فضلاً عن تفجير واسع لمنازل في عشرات القرى جنوبي لبنان، مبررة ذلك بما تصفه بحقها في اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للدفاع عن النفس ضد التهديدات.


وتشن إسرائيل منذ الثاني من مارس الماضي عدواناً على لبنان، أسفر عن آلاف القتلى والجرحى، فضلاً عن نزوح أكثر من 1.6 مليون شخص، أي نحو 20% من السكان، وفق أحدث المعطيات الرسمية.