The Israeli army launched more than 16 varied attacks on southern Lebanon today (Saturday), resulting in the deaths of 8 people and injuries to at least 7 others. The army warned residents of 9 towns to evacuate their homes.

A woman was killed and 7 others were injured, including 3 women, due to an airstrike on the town of Ain Baal in the Tyre district. Additionally, two citizens were killed and others were injured, including the mayor of Shawkin, Hussein Ali Ahmed, as a result of airstrikes in the Nabatieh district.



The airstrikes on the town of Shawkin led to the destruction of several residential buildings, and one of the strikes caused massive damage to an entire residential neighborhood. Three people were killed in an airstrike targeting a house in the town of Al-Louiza, and two others were killed in an airstrike targeting a vehicle on the Kfarjjal – Nabatieh road.



Eyewitnesses confirmed that Israeli occupation forces conducted airstrikes on the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Burj Qalawiyah, and Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon. The occupation army carried out a drone strike on the road to the town of Kfarjjal in southern Lebanon.



The Israeli army fired heavy machine gun fire towards the vicinity of the towns of Ramiah and Al-Qawzah in the Bent Jbeil district.



In the same district, artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the towns of Faroun, Al-Ghandouriya, and Wadi Al-Salouqi.



The Israeli occupation army warned residents of 9 towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes in preparation for targeting Hezbollah positions there.



Hezbollah stated in statements that it launched 10 attacks on Israeli targets in southern Lebanon, noting that the attacks included targeting 7 gatherings of soldiers and a military vehicle in the town of Al-Bayyadah, a Hummer vehicle in the town of Al-Taybeh, and a Merkava tank in the town of Rishaf.



The Israeli army acknowledged in a statement that two soldiers were injured in southern Lebanon as a result of an attack by a drone laden with explosives carried out by Hezbollah.



In recent weeks, the drones launched by Hezbollah at Israeli soldiers infiltrating southern Lebanon have become a source of concern for Tel Aviv, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing them as a major threat and calling on the army to confront them.



A ceasefire began on April 17 for 10 days in Lebanon and was extended until May 17, but Israel continues to violate it daily through bombardments that result in casualties and injuries, in addition to widespread destruction of homes in dozens of villages in southern Lebanon, justifying this by claiming its right to take necessary measures for self-defense against threats.



Since March 2, Israel has been waging aggression against Lebanon, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries, as well as the displacement of more than 1.6 million people, or about 20% of the population, according to the latest official data.