في لحظة توصف بأنها من أكثر اللحظات حساسية في مسار العلاقات بين أكبر قوتين اقتصاديتين في العالم، تتجه الأنظار إلى بكين التي تستعد لاستضافة قمة مرتقبة تجمع بين الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ منتصف شهر مايو الجاري.


الرغبة في احتواء الخلافات


وكان من المقرر عقد هذه القمة نهاية مارس الماضي، لكنها تأجلت بسبب تطورات إقليمية مثل الحرب مع إيران.

وتنعقد القمة وسط تداخلات معقدة بين التنافس الاستراتيجي والرغبة في احتواء الخلافات، ما يجعلها اختبارًا حقيقيًا لقدرة الطرفين على إدارة صراع طويل الأمد دون الانزلاق إلى مواجهة مباشرة.


تايوان تتصدر النقاش


ويتوقع أن تكون قضية تايوان الملف الأكثر حضورًا على طاولة النقاش، إذ تمثل بؤرة التوتر الرئيسية بين البلدين. فبينما تؤكد الصين أن الجزيرة جزء لا يتجزأ من أراضيها وترفض أي دعم خارجي لها، تواصل الولايات المتحدة تعزيز علاقاتها السياسية والعسكرية مع تايوان، الأمر الذي تعتبره بكين تجاوزًا لخطوطها الحمراء. ويخشى مراقبون أن يؤدي أي تصعيد في هذا الملف إلى تداعيات واسعة قد تتجاوز الإطار الإقليمي.

معضلة الرسوم الجمركية


وفي الجانب الاقتصادي، تعود الخلافات التجارية إلى الواجهة، إذ يسعى الطرفان إلى إعادة ضبط علاقاتهما وسط استمرار الرسوم الجمركية المتبادلة والاتهامات المتعلقة بالممارسات التجارية غير العادلة. ورغم وجود مؤشرات على رغبة مشتركة في تخفيف حدة التوتر، إلا أن غياب الثقة المتبادلة يظل عاملاً معرقلاً لأي اتفاق شامل، ما يرجّح أن تركز القمة على إدارة الخلاف بدلاّ من حله.


قيود على تصدير التقنيات


وفي ميدان التكنولوجيا، يبرز التنافس بين واشنطن وبكين كأحد أبرز ملامح الصراع العالمي الجديد، خاصة في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي وأشباه الموصلات. وفرضت الولايات المتحدة قيودًا على تصدير التقنيات المتقدمة إلى الصين، في محاولة للحفاظ على تفوقها التكنولوجي، بينما تسعى بكين إلى تسريع تطوير قدراتها المحلية وتقليل اعتمادها على الخارج، ما يعمّق فجوة التنافس بين الطرفين.


سلاسل الإمداد العالمية


ولا تقل أهمية قضية سلاسل الإمداد العالمية، خصوصًا في ظل هيمنة الصين على إنتاج المعادن الأرضية النادرة، وهي عناصر حيوية للصناعات التكنولوجية والطاقة. وفي المقابل، تعمل الولايات المتحدة على تنويع مصادرها وتقليل اعتمادها على الصين، ما يضيف بعدًا اقتصاديًا وإستراتيجيًا جديدًا إلى المفاوضات المرتقبة.


التوترات في الشرق الأوسط


ولن تنعزل القمة عن السياق الجيوسياسي الأوسع، إذ تتقاطع مع ملفات دولية ملتهبة، بينها التوترات في الشرق الأوسط وأمن الممرات البحرية، إضافة إلى قضايا الطاقة والاستقرار الإقليمي. هذه الملفات، وإن لم تكن في صدارة جدول الأعمال، فإنها تشكل خلفية ضاغطة تؤثر على حسابات الطرفين وتوجهاتهما.


ورغم حدة التنافس بين واشنطن وبكين، يدرك الجانبان أن استقرار الاقتصاد العالمي يعتمد إلى حد كبير على مستوى التنسيق بينهما، ما يدفعهما إلى الإبقاء على قنوات الحوار مفتوحة. فالعلاقة بين واشنطن وبكين لم تعد مجرد تنافس تقليدي، بل أصبحت مزيجًا معقدًا من التعاون الحذر والصراع الإستراتيجي.


ولا يتوقع أن تسفر قمة بكين عن اختراقات كبرى أو حلول نهائية للخلافات العميقة بين البلدين، لكنها قد تنجح في تحقيق هدف أكثر واقعية يتمثل في احتواء التوتر ومنع التصعيد. وبين رهانات التهدئة ومخاطر التصعيد، تبدو القمة المرتقبة محطة مفصلية في رسم ملامح النظام الدولي خلال السنوات القادمة.