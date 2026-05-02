At a moment described as one of the most sensitive in the trajectory of relations between the two largest economic powers in the world, attention is turning to Beijing, which is preparing to host an anticipated summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in mid-May.



The Desire to Contain Disputes



This summit was originally scheduled for the end of March, but it was postponed due to regional developments such as the war with Iran. The summit takes place amid complex interplays between strategic competition and the desire to contain disputes, making it a real test of both parties' ability to manage a long-standing conflict without slipping into direct confrontation.



Taiwan at the Forefront of Discussion



The issue of Taiwan is expected to be the most prominent topic on the agenda, as it represents the main flashpoint between the two countries. While China asserts that the island is an integral part of its territory and rejects any external support for it, the United States continues to strengthen its political and military ties with Taiwan, which Beijing views as a violation of its red lines. Observers fear that any escalation on this issue could lead to wide-ranging repercussions that may extend beyond the regional framework.

The Dilemma of Tariffs



On the economic front, trade disputes are back in focus, as both parties seek to recalibrate their relations amid ongoing mutual tariffs and accusations related to unfair trade practices. Despite indications of a shared desire to ease tensions, the lack of mutual trust remains an obstructive factor to any comprehensive agreement, suggesting that the summit will focus on managing the dispute rather than resolving it.



Restrictions on Technology Exports



In the field of technology, the competition between Washington and Beijing stands out as one of the most significant features of the new global conflict, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors. The United States has imposed restrictions on the export of advanced technologies to China in an effort to maintain its technological superiority, while Beijing is striving to accelerate the development of its domestic capabilities and reduce its reliance on foreign sources, deepening the competitive gap between the two sides.



Global Supply Chains



The issue of global supply chains is equally important, especially given China's dominance in the production of rare earth metals, which are vital for technological and energy industries. In contrast, the United States is working to diversify its sources and reduce its dependence on China, adding a new economic and strategic dimension to the upcoming negotiations.



Tensions in the Middle East



The summit will not be isolated from the broader geopolitical context, as it intersects with volatile international issues, including tensions in the Middle East and the security of maritime corridors, in addition to energy issues and regional stability. These issues, while not at the forefront of the agenda, form a pressing backdrop that influences both parties' calculations and directions.



Despite the intensity of competition between Washington and Beijing, both sides recognize that the stability of the global economy largely depends on the level of coordination between them, prompting them to keep channels of dialogue open. The relationship between Washington and Beijing is no longer merely a traditional rivalry; it has become a complex mix of cautious cooperation and strategic conflict.



It is not expected that the Beijing summit will yield major breakthroughs or final solutions to the deep-seated disputes between the two countries, but it may succeed in achieving a more realistic goal of containing tensions and preventing escalation. Amid the stakes of de-escalation and the risks of escalation, the anticipated summit appears to be a pivotal station in shaping the contours of the international system in the coming years.