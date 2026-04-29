The Appeals Court has raised the sentence against the wife of the ousted South Korean president, Kim Kun-hee, to 4 years on charges of corruption, following weeks after her husband was sentenced to life in prison for rebellion, according to the Associated Press today (Wednesday).



Last January, the former First Lady Kim Kun-hee was sentenced to 20 months in prison by a lower court after being convicted of receiving gifts including a diamond necklace from the Graff brand and a bag from Chanel, from the Unification Church, which sought political favors from the government. However, she was acquitted at that time of the charge of manipulating stock prices before she became First Lady.



Both parties appealed the ruling, and the Seoul High Court convicted her of receiving another Chanel bag from the church and stock manipulation. The couple experienced a political downfall after Yoon imposed martial law in December 2024, which led to his ousting from office.



The court stated that the First Lady, due to her proximity to President Yoon Suk-yeol, represents the country alongside her husband and has significant influence over him, considering that Kim did not meet the expectations of public integrity and exploited her position to obtain gifts.



Meanwhile, Kim's defense team announced that they would appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, after the prosecution had requested a 15-year prison sentence, while the defense argued that the investigations were politically motivated.



Kim has been in prison since last August, when the Seoul Central Court issued an arrest warrant against her for fear of destroying evidence. During her husband's presidency, she was involved in scandals that negatively affected his popularity and provided his political opponents with material to attack.



On December 3, 2024, Yoon unexpectedly imposed martial law and sent military and police forces to parliament, announcing that he was seeking to eliminate "anti-state forces" and "sympathizers with North Korea."



The martial law lasted only 6 hours before he was forced to lift it after parliament voted unanimously against it. Yoon defended his decision, describing it as a desperate attempt to gain public support in the face of liberal opposition.



In February, the Seoul Court convicted him of rebellion for using the military and police in an illegal attempt to control parliament, arrest political opponents, and impose absolute authority.