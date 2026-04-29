رفعت محكمة استئناف الحكم الصادر بحق زوجة الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي المعزول كيم كون هي إلى 4 سنوات بتهمة الفساد، بعد أسابيع من الحكم على زوجها بالسجن المؤبد بتهمة التمرد، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس»، اليوم (الأربعاء).


وفي يناير الماضي، حكم على السيدة الأولى السابقة كيم كون هي بالسجن 20 شهراً من قبل محكمة ابتدائية، بعد إدانتها بتلقي هدايا منها عقد ألماس من علامة جراف وحقيبة من «شانيل»، من «كنيسة التوحيد»، التي سعت للحصول على امتيازات سياسية من الحكومة. لكنها بُرئت آنذاك من تهمة التلاعب بأسعار الأسهم قبل أن تصبح سيدة أولى.


واستأنف الطرفان الحكم، وأدانتها محكمة سول العليا بتلقي حقيبة «شانيل» أخرى من الكنيسة، والتلاعب في الأسهم. وشهد الزوجان سقوطاً سياسياً بعد فرض يون الأحكام العرفية في ديسمبر 2024، ما أدى إلى عزله من منصبه.


وأفادت المحكمة بأن السيدة الأولى، بحكم قربها من الرئيس يون سوك يول، تمثل البلاد إلى جانب زوجها وتملك تأثيراً كبيراً عليه، معتبرة أن كيم لم تلب توقعات النزاهة العامة واستغلت مكانتها للحصول على الهدايا.


فيما أعلن فريق دفاع كيم أنه سيطعن في الحكم أمام المحكمة العليا، بعدما كان الادعاء قد طالب بسجنها 15 عاماً، بينما اعتبر الدفاع أن التحقيقات كانت ذات دوافع سياسية.


وتقبع كيم في السجن منذ أغسطس الماضي، حين أصدرت محكمة سول المركزية مذكرة توقيف بحقها خشية إتلاف الأدلة. وخلال فترة رئاسة زوجها، تورطت في فضائح أثرت سلباً على شعبيته ومنحت خصومه السياسيين مادة للهجوم.


وفرض يون في 3 ديسمبر 2024 الأحكام العرفية بشكل مفاجئ، وأرسل قوات عسكرية وشرطية إلى البرلمان، معلناً أنه يسعى للقضاء على «القوى المعادية للدولة»، و«المتعاطفين مع كوريا الشمالية».


استمرت الأحكام العرفية 6 ساعات فقط قبل أن يضطر إلى رفعها بعد تصويت البرلمان بالإجماع ضدها. ودافع يون عن قراره، واصفاً إياه بمحاولة يائسة لكسب دعم شعبي في مواجهة المعارضة الليبرالية.


ودانته محكمة سول في فبراير الماضي بتهمة التمرد بسبب استخدامه الجيش والشرطة في محاولة غير قانونية للسيطرة على البرلمان واعتقال خصوم سياسيين وفرض سلطة مطلقة.