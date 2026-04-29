رفعت محكمة استئناف الحكم الصادر بحق زوجة الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي المعزول كيم كون هي إلى 4 سنوات بتهمة الفساد، بعد أسابيع من الحكم على زوجها بالسجن المؤبد بتهمة التمرد، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس»، اليوم (الأربعاء).
وفي يناير الماضي، حكم على السيدة الأولى السابقة كيم كون هي بالسجن 20 شهراً من قبل محكمة ابتدائية، بعد إدانتها بتلقي هدايا منها عقد ألماس من علامة جراف وحقيبة من «شانيل»، من «كنيسة التوحيد»، التي سعت للحصول على امتيازات سياسية من الحكومة. لكنها بُرئت آنذاك من تهمة التلاعب بأسعار الأسهم قبل أن تصبح سيدة أولى.
واستأنف الطرفان الحكم، وأدانتها محكمة سول العليا بتلقي حقيبة «شانيل» أخرى من الكنيسة، والتلاعب في الأسهم. وشهد الزوجان سقوطاً سياسياً بعد فرض يون الأحكام العرفية في ديسمبر 2024، ما أدى إلى عزله من منصبه.
وأفادت المحكمة بأن السيدة الأولى، بحكم قربها من الرئيس يون سوك يول، تمثل البلاد إلى جانب زوجها وتملك تأثيراً كبيراً عليه، معتبرة أن كيم لم تلب توقعات النزاهة العامة واستغلت مكانتها للحصول على الهدايا.
فيما أعلن فريق دفاع كيم أنه سيطعن في الحكم أمام المحكمة العليا، بعدما كان الادعاء قد طالب بسجنها 15 عاماً، بينما اعتبر الدفاع أن التحقيقات كانت ذات دوافع سياسية.
وتقبع كيم في السجن منذ أغسطس الماضي، حين أصدرت محكمة سول المركزية مذكرة توقيف بحقها خشية إتلاف الأدلة. وخلال فترة رئاسة زوجها، تورطت في فضائح أثرت سلباً على شعبيته ومنحت خصومه السياسيين مادة للهجوم.
وفرض يون في 3 ديسمبر 2024 الأحكام العرفية بشكل مفاجئ، وأرسل قوات عسكرية وشرطية إلى البرلمان، معلناً أنه يسعى للقضاء على «القوى المعادية للدولة»، و«المتعاطفين مع كوريا الشمالية».
استمرت الأحكام العرفية 6 ساعات فقط قبل أن يضطر إلى رفعها بعد تصويت البرلمان بالإجماع ضدها. ودافع يون عن قراره، واصفاً إياه بمحاولة يائسة لكسب دعم شعبي في مواجهة المعارضة الليبرالية.
ودانته محكمة سول في فبراير الماضي بتهمة التمرد بسبب استخدامه الجيش والشرطة في محاولة غير قانونية للسيطرة على البرلمان واعتقال خصوم سياسيين وفرض سلطة مطلقة.
The Appeals Court has raised the sentence against the wife of the ousted South Korean president, Kim Kun-hee, to 4 years on charges of corruption, following weeks after her husband was sentenced to life in prison for rebellion, according to the Associated Press today (Wednesday).
Last January, the former First Lady Kim Kun-hee was sentenced to 20 months in prison by a lower court after being convicted of receiving gifts including a diamond necklace from the Graff brand and a bag from Chanel, from the Unification Church, which sought political favors from the government. However, she was acquitted at that time of the charge of manipulating stock prices before she became First Lady.
Both parties appealed the ruling, and the Seoul High Court convicted her of receiving another Chanel bag from the church and stock manipulation. The couple experienced a political downfall after Yoon imposed martial law in December 2024, which led to his ousting from office.
The court stated that the First Lady, due to her proximity to President Yoon Suk-yeol, represents the country alongside her husband and has significant influence over him, considering that Kim did not meet the expectations of public integrity and exploited her position to obtain gifts.
Meanwhile, Kim's defense team announced that they would appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, after the prosecution had requested a 15-year prison sentence, while the defense argued that the investigations were politically motivated.
Kim has been in prison since last August, when the Seoul Central Court issued an arrest warrant against her for fear of destroying evidence. During her husband's presidency, she was involved in scandals that negatively affected his popularity and provided his political opponents with material to attack.
On December 3, 2024, Yoon unexpectedly imposed martial law and sent military and police forces to parliament, announcing that he was seeking to eliminate "anti-state forces" and "sympathizers with North Korea."
The martial law lasted only 6 hours before he was forced to lift it after parliament voted unanimously against it. Yoon defended his decision, describing it as a desperate attempt to gain public support in the face of liberal opposition.
In February, the Seoul Court convicted him of rebellion for using the military and police in an illegal attempt to control parliament, arrest political opponents, and impose absolute authority.