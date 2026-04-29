منتدى ستارت سمارت للاستثمار 2026 يربط روّاد الأعمال بالمستثمرين

The Start Smart Investment Forum 2026 has kicked off in the capital Riyadh, organized by the Abdul Latif Jameel Community Foundation in strategic partnership with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST); aimed at bringing together promising startups with investors and entities supporting innovation and deep technology. This event is held at the "Garage" innovation incubator and accelerator, with the participation of more than 1,000 visitors, 100 investors, 7 active entities in the Saudi entrepreneurship ecosystem, and 107 startups specialized in deep technology, featuring over 24 speakers from inside and outside the Kingdom, and signing 12 cooperation and partnership agreements between the participating entities.

The forum witnessed the presence of Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud Al-Dosouqi, President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Dr. Nabil Koshk, CEO of the Saudi Venture Capital Company, Dr. Khalid Al-Dukkan, First Vice President of KACST for Innovation Oases, and leaders from the Abdul Latif Jameel Community Foundation, which established and organized the forum, under the supervision of Mr. Hussein Jameel, Director of Entrepreneurship Relations for small and medium enterprises at Abdul Latif Jameel United Finance, Dr. Ibrahim Badawood, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, Dr. Mai Tayba, a member of the Board of Trustees, and leaders from Abdul Latif Jameel.

The forum focused its efforts on promising deep technology sectors that contribute to the Kingdom's technological and economic transformation into a knowledge-based economy, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, digital health, smart cities, and infrastructure. This focus aligns with the Kingdom's trends in supporting the digital economy, enhancing the readiness of vital sectors, and accelerating the adoption of future technologies. Among the forum's objectives is to create quality investment opportunities that enhance the Kingdom's position as an investment destination and support the flow of international investments, attracting entrepreneurial projects at both local and global levels.

The forum also provided a professional space for exchanging experiences and knowledge among investment experts and entrepreneurs, showcasing best practices in building startups and highlighting inspiring success stories that have managed to turn ideas into impactful and promising projects, particularly in the sectors listed among the national priorities for research, development, and innovation in the Kingdom, as announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Council of Ministers and the Supreme Committee for Research, Development, and Innovation.

Over two days, the forum presented a series of specialized panel discussions, featuring leaders and investment experts, heads of startups, venture capitalists, and angel investors, in addition to enriching meetings that reviewed the latest trends in innovation and technology, as well as strategies for expansion and growth. The forum also included direct meetings between investors and startup owners, providing opportunities for partnerships and funding projects with economic impact.

In this context, Mr. Hussein Jameel commented: "The Start Smart Investment Forum 2026 represents a strategic platform that aligns with the Kingdom's aspirations to build a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and future technologies, contributing to empowering entrepreneurs and connecting them with smart capital, and opening new horizons for startups to expand their business and accelerate their growth capacity, thereby contributing to driving development and prosperity."

For his part, Dr. Khalid Al-Dukkan, First Vice President of KACST for Innovation Oases, stated: "KACST's participation in the forum stems from our ongoing commitment to supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Kingdom and creating an attractive investment environment. The forum serves as a platform to connect entrepreneurs with investors and is a practical step to enhance social impact,

contributing to creating new economic opportunities, empowering national talents, improving quality of life, and enhancing the Kingdom's economic competitiveness."

As part of the forum's activities, the participating entities announced several cooperation agreements aimed at launching new programs and initiatives to support the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem, such as the launch of the second edition of the Jameel Deep Technology Initiative, which will focus on transforming research outputs into successful startups in the health, energy, and environment sectors, following the great success of the first edition of the initiative held in 2025, which awarded 3 outstanding research teams with prizes totaling 2,250,000 Saudi Riyals. Registration for the initiative will be available on the social media accounts of the Saudi Start Smart Initiative.