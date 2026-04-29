منتدى ستارت سمارت للاستثمار 2026 يربط روّاد الأعمال بالمستثمرين

انطلقت في العاصمة الرياض أعمال منتدى ستارت سمارت للاستثمار 2026، الذي تنظمه مؤسسة مجتمع جميل السعودية بالشراكة الاستراتيجية مع مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية «كاكست»؛ بهدف الجمع بين الشركات الناشئة الواعدة بالمستثمرين والجهات الداعمة للابتكار والتقنية العميقة، وذلك في مقر حاضنة ومسرعة الابتكار «الكراج»، بمشاركة أكثر من 1,000 زائر و100 مستثمر، و7 جهات فاعلة بمنظومة ريادة الأعمال السعودية، و107 شركة ناشئة متخصصة في التقنية العميقة، وباستضافة أكثر من 24 متحدثاً من داخل وخارج المملكة، وتوقيع 12 اتفاقية تعاون وشراكة بين الجهات المشاركة.
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شهد المنتدى حضور كلّ من رئيس مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية الدكتور منير بن محمود الدسوقي، والرئيس التنفيذي للشركة السعودية للاستثمار الجريء الدكتور نبيل كوشك، والنائب الأول لرئيس مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية لواحات الابتكار الدكتور خالد الدكان، وقيادات مؤسسة مجتمع جميل السعودية التي أسست ونظمت المنتدى، وذلك بإشراف مدير علاقات ريادة الأعمال للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة في عبداللطيف جميل المتحدة للتمويل أ.حسين جميل، ونائب رئيس مجلس الأمناء للمؤسسة د.إبراهيم باداود، وعضو مجلس الأمناء للمؤسسة د.مي طيبة، وقيادات عبداللطيف جميل.
وركز المنتدى جهوده على قطاعات التقنية العميقة الواعدة التي يساهم نموها في التحوّل التقني والاقتصادي للمملكة إلى اقتصاد المعرفة، مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي، الروبوتات، الأمن السيبراني، الصحة الرقمية، المدن الذكية، والبنية التحتية. ويأتي هذا التركيز انسجاماً مع توجهات المملكة في دعم الاقتصاد الرقمي، وتعزيز جاهزية القطاعات الحيوية، وتسريع تبني التقنيات المستقبلية. ومن ضمن أهداف المنتدى تهيئة فرص استثمارية نوعية تسهم في تعزيز مكانة المملكة وجهةً للاستثمار وتدعم تدفق الاستثمارات الدولية، واستقطاب المشاريع الريادية على الصعيدين المحلي والعالمي.
كما أتاح المنتدى مساحة مهنية لتبادل الخبرات والمعارف بين خبراء الاستثمار ورواد الأعمال واستعراض أفضل الممارسات في بناء الشركات الناشئة وإبراز قصص النجاح الملهمة التي تمكنت من تحويل الأفكار إلى مشاريع مؤثرة وواعدة، خصوصاً في القطاعات المُدرجة ضمن الأولويات الوطنية للبحث والتطوير والابتكار في المملكة التي أعلنها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس اللجنة العليا للبحث والتطوير والابتكار الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود.
قدّم المنتدى، على مدى يومين، سلسلة من الجلسات الحوارية المتخصصة، التي شارك فيها قادة وخبراء الاستثمار ورؤساء الشركات الناشئة وصناديق رأس المال الجريء والمستثمرين الملائكيين، إضافة إلى اللقاءات الإثرائية التي استعرضت أحدث الاتجاهات في مجالات الابتكار والتقنية واستراتيجيات التوسع والنمو، كما تضمن المنتدى لقاءات مباشرة بين المستثمرين وأصحاب الشركات الناشئة، لإتاحة فرص عقد الشراكات وتمويل المشاريع ذات الأثر الاقتصادي.
وفي هذا السياق، علق أ. حسين جميل: «يمثل منتدى ستارت سمارت للاستثمار 2026 منصة استراتيجية تواكب تطلعات المملكة في بناء اقتصاد معرفي قائم على الابتكار والتقنيات المستقبلية، بما يسهم في تمكين رواد الأعمال وربطهم برأس المال الذكي، ويفتح آفاقاً جديدة للشركات الناشئة لتوسيع نطاق أعمالها وتسريع قدرتها على النمو والمساهمة في دفع عجلة التنمية والازدهار».
بدوره قال النائب الأول لرئيس «كاكست» لواحات الابتكار الدكتور خالد الدكان: «إن مشاركة كاكست في المنتدى تأتي انطلاقاً من التزامنا المستمر بدعم منظومة ريادة الأعمال في المملكة، وخلق بيئة جاذبة للاستثمار، وإن المنتدى يشكل منصة لربط رواد الأعمال بالمستثمرين، وخطوة عملية لتعزيز الأثر المجتمعي، بما يسهم في خلق فرص اقتصادية جديدة، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، ورفع جودة الحياة، وتعزيز التنافسية الاقتصادية للمملكة».
وضمن أعمال المنتدى، أعلنت الجهات المشاركة عدداً من اتفاقيات التعاون؛ بهدف إطلاق برامج ومبادرات جديدة لدعم منظومة ريادة الأعمال والابتكار، مثل انطلاق النسخة الثانية من مبادرة جميل للتقنية العميقة التي ستركز على تحويل المخرجات البحثية إلى شركات ناشئة ناجحة في قطاعات الصحة والطاقة والبيئة، وذلك بعد النجاح الكبير الذي لاقته النسخة الأولى من المبادرة المنعقدة بعام 2025، والتي فازت بها 3 فرق بحثية مميزة حصدت من خلالها جوائز بقيمة 2,250,000 ريال سعودي. علماً أن التسجيل في المبادرة سيكون متاحاً على حسابات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لمبادرة ستارت سمارت السعودية.
The Start Smart Investment Forum 2026 has kicked off in the capital Riyadh, organized by the Abdul Latif Jameel Community Foundation in strategic partnership with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST); aimed at bringing together promising startups with investors and entities supporting innovation and deep technology. This event is held at the "Garage" innovation incubator and accelerator, with the participation of more than 1,000 visitors, 100 investors, 7 active entities in the Saudi entrepreneurship ecosystem, and 107 startups specialized in deep technology, featuring over 24 speakers from inside and outside the Kingdom, and signing 12 cooperation and partnership agreements between the participating entities.
The forum witnessed the presence of Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud Al-Dosouqi, President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Dr. Nabil Koshk, CEO of the Saudi Venture Capital Company, Dr. Khalid Al-Dukkan, First Vice President of KACST for Innovation Oases, and leaders from the Abdul Latif Jameel Community Foundation, which established and organized the forum, under the supervision of Mr. Hussein Jameel, Director of Entrepreneurship Relations for small and medium enterprises at Abdul Latif Jameel United Finance, Dr. Ibrahim Badawood, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, Dr. Mai Tayba, a member of the Board of Trustees, and leaders from Abdul Latif Jameel.
The forum focused its efforts on promising deep technology sectors that contribute to the Kingdom's technological and economic transformation into a knowledge-based economy, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, digital health, smart cities, and infrastructure. This focus aligns with the Kingdom's trends in supporting the digital economy, enhancing the readiness of vital sectors, and accelerating the adoption of future technologies. Among the forum's objectives is to create quality investment opportunities that enhance the Kingdom's position as an investment destination and support the flow of international investments, attracting entrepreneurial projects at both local and global levels.
The forum also provided a professional space for exchanging experiences and knowledge among investment experts and entrepreneurs, showcasing best practices in building startups and highlighting inspiring success stories that have managed to turn ideas into impactful and promising projects, particularly in the sectors listed among the national priorities for research, development, and innovation in the Kingdom, as announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Council of Ministers and the Supreme Committee for Research, Development, and Innovation.
Over two days, the forum presented a series of specialized panel discussions, featuring leaders and investment experts, heads of startups, venture capitalists, and angel investors, in addition to enriching meetings that reviewed the latest trends in innovation and technology, as well as strategies for expansion and growth. The forum also included direct meetings between investors and startup owners, providing opportunities for partnerships and funding projects with economic impact.
In this context, Mr. Hussein Jameel commented: "The Start Smart Investment Forum 2026 represents a strategic platform that aligns with the Kingdom's aspirations to build a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and future technologies, contributing to empowering entrepreneurs and connecting them with smart capital, and opening new horizons for startups to expand their business and accelerate their growth capacity, thereby contributing to driving development and prosperity."
For his part, Dr. Khalid Al-Dukkan, First Vice President of KACST for Innovation Oases, stated: "KACST's participation in the forum stems from our ongoing commitment to supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Kingdom and creating an attractive investment environment. The forum serves as a platform to connect entrepreneurs with investors and is a practical step to enhance social impact,
contributing to creating new economic opportunities, empowering national talents, improving quality of life, and enhancing the Kingdom's economic competitiveness."
As part of the forum's activities, the participating entities announced several cooperation agreements aimed at launching new programs and initiatives to support the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem, such as the launch of the second edition of the Jameel Deep Technology Initiative, which will focus on transforming research outputs into successful startups in the health, energy, and environment sectors, following the great success of the first edition of the initiative held in 2025, which awarded 3 outstanding research teams with prizes totaling 2,250,000 Saudi Riyals. Registration for the initiative will be available on the social media accounts of the Saudi Start Smart Initiative.