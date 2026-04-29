انطلقت في العاصمة الرياض أعمال منتدى ستارت سمارت للاستثمار 2026، الذي تنظمه مؤسسة مجتمع جميل السعودية بالشراكة الاستراتيجية مع مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية «كاكست»؛ بهدف الجمع بين الشركات الناشئة الواعدة بالمستثمرين والجهات الداعمة للابتكار والتقنية العميقة، وذلك في مقر حاضنة ومسرعة الابتكار «الكراج»، بمشاركة أكثر من 1,000 زائر و100 مستثمر، و7 جهات فاعلة بمنظومة ريادة الأعمال السعودية، و107 شركة ناشئة متخصصة في التقنية العميقة، وباستضافة أكثر من 24 متحدثاً من داخل وخارج المملكة، وتوقيع 12 اتفاقية تعاون وشراكة بين الجهات المشاركة.

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شهد المنتدى حضور كلّ من رئيس مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية الدكتور منير بن محمود الدسوقي، والرئيس التنفيذي للشركة السعودية للاستثمار الجريء الدكتور نبيل كوشك، والنائب الأول لرئيس مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية لواحات الابتكار الدكتور خالد الدكان، وقيادات مؤسسة مجتمع جميل السعودية التي أسست ونظمت المنتدى، وذلك بإشراف مدير علاقات ريادة الأعمال للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة في عبداللطيف جميل المتحدة للتمويل أ.حسين جميل، ونائب رئيس مجلس الأمناء للمؤسسة د.إبراهيم باداود، وعضو مجلس الأمناء للمؤسسة د.مي طيبة، وقيادات عبداللطيف جميل.

منتدى ستارت سمارت للاستثمار 2026 يربط روّاد الأعمال بالمستثمرين

وركز المنتدى جهوده على قطاعات التقنية العميقة الواعدة التي يساهم نموها في التحوّل التقني والاقتصادي للمملكة إلى اقتصاد المعرفة، مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي، الروبوتات، الأمن السيبراني، الصحة الرقمية، المدن الذكية، والبنية التحتية. ويأتي هذا التركيز انسجاماً مع توجهات المملكة في دعم الاقتصاد الرقمي، وتعزيز جاهزية القطاعات الحيوية، وتسريع تبني التقنيات المستقبلية. ومن ضمن أهداف المنتدى تهيئة فرص استثمارية نوعية تسهم في تعزيز مكانة المملكة وجهةً للاستثمار وتدعم تدفق الاستثمارات الدولية، واستقطاب المشاريع الريادية على الصعيدين المحلي والعالمي.

منتدى ستارت سمارت للاستثمار 2026 يربط روّاد الأعمال بالمستثمرين

كما أتاح المنتدى مساحة مهنية لتبادل الخبرات والمعارف بين خبراء الاستثمار ورواد الأعمال واستعراض أفضل الممارسات في بناء الشركات الناشئة وإبراز قصص النجاح الملهمة التي تمكنت من تحويل الأفكار إلى مشاريع مؤثرة وواعدة، خصوصاً في القطاعات المُدرجة ضمن الأولويات الوطنية للبحث والتطوير والابتكار في المملكة التي أعلنها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس اللجنة العليا للبحث والتطوير والابتكار الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود.

منتدى ستارت سمارت للاستثمار 2026 يربط روّاد الأعمال بالمستثمرين

قدّم المنتدى، على مدى يومين، سلسلة من الجلسات الحوارية المتخصصة، التي شارك فيها قادة وخبراء الاستثمار ورؤساء الشركات الناشئة وصناديق رأس المال الجريء والمستثمرين الملائكيين، إضافة إلى اللقاءات الإثرائية التي استعرضت أحدث الاتجاهات في مجالات الابتكار والتقنية واستراتيجيات التوسع والنمو، كما تضمن المنتدى لقاءات مباشرة بين المستثمرين وأصحاب الشركات الناشئة، لإتاحة فرص عقد الشراكات وتمويل المشاريع ذات الأثر الاقتصادي.

منتدى ستارت سمارت للاستثمار 2026 يربط روّاد الأعمال بالمستثمرين

وفي هذا السياق، علق أ. حسين جميل: «يمثل منتدى ستارت سمارت للاستثمار 2026 منصة استراتيجية تواكب تطلعات المملكة في بناء اقتصاد معرفي قائم على الابتكار والتقنيات المستقبلية، بما يسهم في تمكين رواد الأعمال وربطهم برأس المال الذكي، ويفتح آفاقاً جديدة للشركات الناشئة لتوسيع نطاق أعمالها وتسريع قدرتها على النمو والمساهمة في دفع عجلة التنمية والازدهار».

منتدى ستارت سمارت للاستثمار 2026 يربط روّاد الأعمال بالمستثمرين

بدوره قال النائب الأول لرئيس «كاكست» لواحات الابتكار الدكتور خالد الدكان: «إن مشاركة كاكست في المنتدى تأتي انطلاقاً من التزامنا المستمر بدعم منظومة ريادة الأعمال في المملكة، وخلق بيئة جاذبة للاستثمار، وإن المنتدى يشكل منصة لربط رواد الأعمال بالمستثمرين، وخطوة عملية لتعزيز الأثر المجتمعي، بما يسهم في خلق فرص اقتصادية جديدة، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، ورفع جودة الحياة، وتعزيز التنافسية الاقتصادية للمملكة».

منتدى ستارت سمارت للاستثمار 2026 يربط روّاد الأعمال بالمستثمرين

وضمن أعمال المنتدى، أعلنت الجهات المشاركة عدداً من اتفاقيات التعاون؛ بهدف إطلاق برامج ومبادرات جديدة لدعم منظومة ريادة الأعمال والابتكار، مثل انطلاق النسخة الثانية من مبادرة جميل للتقنية العميقة التي ستركز على تحويل المخرجات البحثية إلى شركات ناشئة ناجحة في قطاعات الصحة والطاقة والبيئة، وذلك بعد النجاح الكبير الذي لاقته النسخة الأولى من المبادرة المنعقدة بعام 2025، والتي فازت بها 3 فرق بحثية مميزة حصدت من خلالها جوائز بقيمة 2,250,000 ريال سعودي. علماً أن التسجيل في المبادرة سيكون متاحاً على حسابات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لمبادرة ستارت سمارت السعودية.

منتدى ستارت سمارت للاستثمار 2026 يربط روّاد الأعمال بالمستثمرين