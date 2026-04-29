شن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجوماً جديداً ضد المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، معتبراً أنه «لا يعرف ما يتحدث عنه»، في ما يتعلق بالملف الإيراني. جاء ذلك عقب انتقادات حادة وجهها الأخير لسياسة واشنطن في التعامل مع الأزمة.


وكتب ترمب عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال»، اليوم الأربعاء، أن ميرتس «يعتقد أنه من المقبول أن تمتلك إيران سلاحاً نووياً»، مضيفًا: «هو لا يعرف ما يتحدث عنه»، في رد مباشر على تصريحات ألمانية أثارت جدلاً واسعاً.

ورغم هذه الانتقادات، وصف ميرتس علاقته بالرئيس الأمريكي ​بأنها «لا ⁠تزال جيدة». وأضاف: «من وجهة نظري، لا تزال علاقتي ⁠الشخصية مع ​الرئيس الأمريكي ​جيدة. لكنني كنت أشك ‌منذ البداية في ​أسباب حرب ⁠إيران. ولهذا السبب ​أوضحت الأمر».
وكان المستشار الألماني وجّه انتقادات لافتة للولايات المتحدة، بشأن مسار المفاوضات مع إيران.

وقال إن المسؤولين الأمريكيين توجهوا إلى إسلام أباد دون تحقيق نتائج، ما يعكس، بحسب تعبيره، ضعف الاستراتيجية الأمريكية في إدارة الأزمة.

وأبدى شكوكه بشأن ما وصفه بغياب «استراتيجية خروج واضحة»، محذراً من أن استمرار الصراع قد يكرر سيناريوهات سابقة شبيهة بحربي العراق وأفغانستان.


وتكشف التصريحات المتبادلة عن تصدع متزايد في المواقف بين الولايات المتحدة وبعض حلفائها الأوروبيين، في ظل تصاعد التوتر مع إيران وتعثر الجهود الدبلوماسية.


وكررميرتس بأن بلاده إلى جانب شركائها الأوروبيين، لم تُستشر بشكل كافٍ قبل بدء العمليات العسكرية. وأكد المستشار الألماني أن الأزمة تكلف بلاده «أموالاً طائلة»، في ظل ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة وتأثر الاقتصاد الأوروبي. وتحدث عن استعداد أوروبي للمساهمة في تأمين الملاحة، عبر إرسال كاسحات ألغام إلى المنطقة.


ويتزامن هذا التوتر بين واشنطن وبرلين مع تداعيات اقتصادية متزايدة، مع استمرار الاضطرابات في مضيق هرمز، الذي يُعد شرياناً حيوياً لإمدادات الطاقة العالمية.


وتجىء هذه التوترات في وقت تتراجع فيه آمال التوصل إلى تسوية دبلوماسية، بعد فشل جولات تفاوضية، وإلغاء زيارات مسؤولين أمريكيين.