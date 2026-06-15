The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, today launched the "Future Makers" initiative in the region to serve as a bridge connecting students with the national industry, and to build a generation aware of the industrial sector in the Kingdom.

This came during the reception of the Prince of Riyadh Region in his office at the Al-Hukm Palace by the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, and the Minister of Education, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan.

The Prince of Riyadh Region listened to an explanation about the "Future Makers" initiative, which is implemented in partnership between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Education, and the Association of Distinguished Initiatives. The aim is to empower emerging national talents, develop their capabilities, and create opportunities for them in the future of industry, by involving male and female students from general and university education in qualitative programs and activities, most notably "Discover Our Factories" and "Future Makers Hackathon," which opens up industrial opportunities for them, enhances the connection between educational curricula and the industrial reality, and contributes to increasing localization rates in the Saudi industry.

He was informed about the participating entities, which include 2,000 schools, 6 universities, and 60 factories, in 3 regions where the initiative has been implemented: Makkah, Qassim, and the Eastern Province. The initiative also aims to reach 25,000 male and female students in the Riyadh Region.

It is noteworthy that the number of beneficiaries from the initiative's programs has exceeded 100,000 male and female students from general education in several regions of the Kingdom, in addition to more than 25,000 students participating in field visits to national factories, and 10,000 students participating in the hackathon.