دشّن أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز اليوم مبادرة «صناعيو المستقبل» في المنطقة لتكون جسرًا يربط الطلبة بالصناعة الوطنية، ولبناء جيل واعٍ بالقطاع الصناعي في المملكة.

جاء ذلك خلال استقبال أمير منطقة الرياض في مكتبه بقصر الحكم وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، ووزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان.

واستمع أمير منطقة الرياض إلى شرح عن مبادرة «صناعيو المستقبل» التي تنفّذ بالشراكة بين وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، ووزارة التعليم، وجمعية المبادرات المتميزة؛ بهدف تمكين المواهب الوطنية الناشئة، وتنمية قدراتها، وصناعة الفرص لها في مستقبل الصناعة، وذلك عبر إشراك طلاب وطالبات التعليم العام والجامعي في برامج وأنشطة نوعية، أبرزها «اكتشف مصانعنا»، و«هاكاثون صناعيو المستقبل»، بما يفتح أمامهم آفاق الفرص الصناعية، ويعزّز ربط المناهج التعليمية بالواقع الصناعي، ويسهم في رفع نسب التوطين في الصناعة السعودية.

واطلع على الجهات المشاركة البالغ عددها 2,000 مدرسة، و6 جامعات، و60 مصنعًا، في 3 مناطق نّفذت فيها المبادرة هي: مكة المكرمة، والقصيم، والمنطقة الشرقية، كما تستهدف المبادرة الوصول إلى 25 ألف طالب وطالبة في منطقة الرياض.

يذكر أن عدد المستفيدين من برامج المبادرة بلغ أكثر من 100 ألف طالب وطالبة من التعليم العام في عدد من مناطق المملكة، إضافة إلى اشتراك أكثر من 25 ألف طالب في الزيارات الميدانية للمصانع الوطنية، ومشاركة 10 آلاف طالب في الهاكاثون.