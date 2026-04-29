Under the title "The Hypothesis of the Completeness of Symbolic Catastrophes and the Return to Common Denominators," the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Walid Bukhari, visited Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi in Bkerke today (Wednesday), in a meeting that focused on ways to enhance stability in Lebanon and support the state's path and its institutions.



At the beginning of the meeting, Ambassador Bukhari conveyed the greetings of the Saudi leadership, praising the national and spiritual role he plays, emphasizing that the current phase requires wise individuals who work to establish an atmosphere of safety and stability, and to support the constitutional presidencies in addressing the existing challenges.



He stressed that building the human being precedes building the stone, and that instilling loyalty to the homeland remains the fundamental pillar for any future revival.



The discussion addressed a historical-intellectual approach to the Lebanese situation, relying on readings of the works of several historians and thinkers, foremost among them Philip Hitti, Kamal Salibi, and Assad Rustum, where the idea of "the completeness of symbolic catastrophes" among various components of Lebanese society was raised, which may open the door to a return to common denominators that unite, away from the logic of division.



In this context, it was emphasized that Lebanese history, with its repeated milestones, calls for drawing lessons to avoid repeating crises and to embark on a new phase based on national convergence.



The meeting underscored the importance of political wisdom and rationality in managing the current phase, considering that true victory is not achieved through force, but through the ability to build solid national agreements. It also emphasized the necessity of seizing the current moment to avoid missing opportunities and to move towards a future vision that enhances partnerships with brotherly and friendly countries that hold genuine affection for Lebanon.



The meeting touched on the importance of supporting dialogue initiatives, especially inclusive religious and national meetings, due to their role in stabilizing security and enhancing the spirit of convergence among various components, with the affirmation that the success of these initiatives opens new horizons for constructive solutions.



For his part, Al-Rahi emphasized the importance of adhering to national constants and working to preserve the dignity of the Lebanese individual and his future, expressing his appreciation for the efforts made to support Lebanon and its stability. He affirmed that the current phase requires collective awareness and national responsibility to protect the homeland and rebuild it on solid foundations.



The meeting concluded with a cultural-literary spirit, as a verse by the poet and diplomat Abdulaziz Khoja was recalled, expressing deep love for Lebanon, saying: "Lebanon is the land of wisdom, is there a time for wisdom?"