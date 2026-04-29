تحت عنوان "فَرْضِيَّةُ اكْتِمَالِ الفَوَاجِعِ الرَّمْزِيَّةِ وَالعَوْدَةِ إِلَى القَوَاسِمِ المُشْتَرَكَة"، زار السفير السعودي في لبنان الدكتور وليد بخاري، اليوم (الأربعاء)، البطريرك مار بشارة بطرس الراعي في بكركي، في لقاء، تركز على سبل تعزيز الاستقرار في لبنان ودعم مسار الدولة ومؤسساتها.
وفي مستهلّ اللقاء، نقل السفير بخاري تحيات القيادة السعودية، مشيداً بالدور الوطني والروحي الذي يضطلع به، مؤكداً أنّ المرحلة الراهنة تحتاج إلى حكماء يعملون على ترسيخ مناخات الأمان والاستقرار، ودعم الرئاسات الدستورية في مقاربتها للتحديات القائمة.
وشدّد على أنّ بناء الإنسان يسبق بناء الحجر، وأنّ ترسيخ الولاء للوطن يبقى الركيزة الأساسية لأي نهوض مستقبلي.
وتناول الحديث مقاربة فكرية–تاريخية للوضع اللبناني، مستنداً إلى قراءات في أعمال عدد من المؤرخين والمفكرين، وفي مقدّمهم فيليب حتي وكمال صليبي وأسد رستم، حيث طُرحت فكرة «اكتمال الفواجع الرمزية» لدى مختلف مكوّنات المجتمع اللبناني، بما قد يفتح الباب أمام العودة إلى القواسم المشتركة الجامعة، بعيداً من منطق الانقسام.
وفي هذا السياق، جرى تأكيد أنّ التاريخ اللبناني، بما يحمله من محطات متكررة، يدعو إلى استخلاص العِبَر، تفادياً لتكرار الأزمات، والانطلاق نحو مرحلة جديدة قوامها التلاقي الوطني.
وشدّد الاجتماع على أهمية الحكمة السياسية والعقلانية في إدارة المرحلة، معتبرين أنّ الانتصار الحقيقي لا يكون بالقوة، بل بالقدرة على بناء توافقات وطنية صلبة. وتأكيد ضرورة استثمار اللحظة الراهنة لتفادي ضياع الفرص، والانطلاق نحو رؤية مستقبلية تعزّز الشراكات مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة التي تكنّ محبة صادقة للبنان.
وتطرق اللقاء إلى أهمية دعم المبادرات الحوارية، خصوصاً اللقاءات الدينية والوطنية الجامعة، لما لها من دور في تثبيت الاستقرار وتعزيز روح التلاقي بين مختلف المكوّنات، مع تأكيد أن نجاح هذه المبادرات يفتح آفاقاً جديدة أمام الحلول البنّاءة.
بدوره، شدد الراعي على أهمية التمسك بالثوابت الوطنية، والعمل على صون كرامة الإنسان اللبناني ومستقبله، معبّراً عن تقديره للجهود المبذولة في سبيل دعم لبنان واستقراره. وأكد أن المرحلة تتطلب وعياً جماعياً ومسؤولية وطنية، من أجل حماية الوطن وإعادة بنائه على أسس متينة.
واختُتم اللقاء بروحٍ ثقافية–أدبية، إذ استُعيد بيتٌ للشاعر والدبلوماسي عبدالعزيز خوجة، عبّر عن عمق المحبة للبنان، قائلاً: «لُبْنانُ أَرْضُ الحِجى، هَلْ لِلحِجى أَجَلُ؟»
Under the title "The Hypothesis of the Completeness of Symbolic Catastrophes and the Return to Common Denominators," the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Walid Bukhari, visited Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi in Bkerke today (Wednesday), in a meeting that focused on ways to enhance stability in Lebanon and support the state's path and its institutions.
At the beginning of the meeting, Ambassador Bukhari conveyed the greetings of the Saudi leadership, praising the national and spiritual role he plays, emphasizing that the current phase requires wise individuals who work to establish an atmosphere of safety and stability, and to support the constitutional presidencies in addressing the existing challenges.
He stressed that building the human being precedes building the stone, and that instilling loyalty to the homeland remains the fundamental pillar for any future revival.
The discussion addressed a historical-intellectual approach to the Lebanese situation, relying on readings of the works of several historians and thinkers, foremost among them Philip Hitti, Kamal Salibi, and Assad Rustum, where the idea of "the completeness of symbolic catastrophes" among various components of Lebanese society was raised, which may open the door to a return to common denominators that unite, away from the logic of division.
In this context, it was emphasized that Lebanese history, with its repeated milestones, calls for drawing lessons to avoid repeating crises and to embark on a new phase based on national convergence.
The meeting underscored the importance of political wisdom and rationality in managing the current phase, considering that true victory is not achieved through force, but through the ability to build solid national agreements. It also emphasized the necessity of seizing the current moment to avoid missing opportunities and to move towards a future vision that enhances partnerships with brotherly and friendly countries that hold genuine affection for Lebanon.
The meeting touched on the importance of supporting dialogue initiatives, especially inclusive religious and national meetings, due to their role in stabilizing security and enhancing the spirit of convergence among various components, with the affirmation that the success of these initiatives opens new horizons for constructive solutions.
For his part, Al-Rahi emphasized the importance of adhering to national constants and working to preserve the dignity of the Lebanese individual and his future, expressing his appreciation for the efforts made to support Lebanon and its stability. He affirmed that the current phase requires collective awareness and national responsibility to protect the homeland and rebuild it on solid foundations.
The meeting concluded with a cultural-literary spirit, as a verse by the poet and diplomat Abdulaziz Khoja was recalled, expressing deep love for Lebanon, saying: "Lebanon is the land of wisdom, is there a time for wisdom?"