تحت عنوان "فَرْضِيَّةُ اكْتِمَالِ الفَوَاجِعِ الرَّمْزِيَّةِ وَالعَوْدَةِ إِلَى القَوَاسِمِ المُشْتَرَكَة"، زار السفير السعودي في لبنان الدكتور وليد بخاري، اليوم (الأربعاء)، البطريرك مار بشارة بطرس الراعي في بكركي، في لقاء، تركز على سبل تعزيز الاستقرار في لبنان ودعم مسار الدولة ومؤسساتها.


وفي مستهلّ اللقاء، نقل السفير بخاري تحيات القيادة السعودية، مشيداً بالدور الوطني والروحي الذي يضطلع به، مؤكداً أنّ المرحلة الراهنة تحتاج إلى حكماء يعملون على ترسيخ مناخات الأمان والاستقرار، ودعم الرئاسات الدستورية في مقاربتها للتحديات القائمة.


وشدّد على أنّ بناء الإنسان يسبق بناء الحجر، وأنّ ترسيخ الولاء للوطن يبقى الركيزة الأساسية لأي نهوض مستقبلي.


وتناول الحديث مقاربة فكرية–تاريخية للوضع اللبناني، مستنداً إلى قراءات في أعمال عدد من المؤرخين والمفكرين، وفي مقدّمهم فيليب حتي وكمال صليبي وأسد رستم، حيث طُرحت فكرة «اكتمال الفواجع الرمزية» لدى مختلف مكوّنات المجتمع اللبناني، بما قد يفتح الباب أمام العودة إلى القواسم المشتركة الجامعة، بعيداً من منطق الانقسام.


وفي هذا السياق، جرى تأكيد أنّ التاريخ اللبناني، بما يحمله من محطات متكررة، يدعو إلى استخلاص العِبَر، تفادياً لتكرار الأزمات، والانطلاق نحو مرحلة جديدة قوامها التلاقي الوطني.


وشدّد الاجتماع على أهمية الحكمة السياسية والعقلانية في إدارة المرحلة، معتبرين أنّ الانتصار الحقيقي لا يكون بالقوة، بل بالقدرة على بناء توافقات وطنية صلبة. وتأكيد ضرورة استثمار اللحظة الراهنة لتفادي ضياع الفرص، والانطلاق نحو رؤية مستقبلية تعزّز الشراكات مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة التي تكنّ محبة صادقة للبنان.


وتطرق اللقاء إلى أهمية دعم المبادرات الحوارية، خصوصاً اللقاءات الدينية والوطنية الجامعة، لما لها من دور في تثبيت الاستقرار وتعزيز روح التلاقي بين مختلف المكوّنات، مع تأكيد أن نجاح هذه المبادرات يفتح آفاقاً جديدة أمام الحلول البنّاءة.


بدوره، شدد الراعي على أهمية التمسك بالثوابت الوطنية، والعمل على صون كرامة الإنسان اللبناني ومستقبله، معبّراً عن تقديره للجهود المبذولة في سبيل دعم لبنان واستقراره. وأكد أن المرحلة تتطلب وعياً جماعياً ومسؤولية وطنية، من أجل حماية الوطن وإعادة بنائه على أسس متينة.


واختُتم اللقاء بروحٍ ثقافية–أدبية، إذ استُعيد بيتٌ للشاعر والدبلوماسي عبدالعزيز خوجة، عبّر عن عمق المحبة للبنان، قائلاً: «لُبْنانُ أَرْضُ الحِجى، هَلْ لِلحِجى أَجَلُ؟»