كشفت تقديرات مجلس الذهب العالمي، ارتفاع حيازة البنوك المركزية من الذهب بأسرع وتيرة منذ أكثر من عام خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي، إذ دعم تراجع الأسعار موجة شراء فاق حجمها الحد الكافي لتعويض مبيعات عدد محدود من المؤسسات.
وبلغ صافي مشتريات القطاع الرسمي 244 طناً خلال الأشهر الثلاثة، مقابل 208 أطنان في الربع السابق. وسجلت بولندا وأوزبكستان والصين أكبر عمليات الشراء حجماً، رغم أن بعض المشتريات الأخرى لم يُفصح عنها.
احتواء التضخم
وتذبذبت أسعار الذهب بشكل حاد هذا العام، إذ صعدت إلى مستوى قياسي في أواخر يناير الماضي، قبل أن تنخفض في مارس عقب اندلاع الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
وضغطت عوامل أخرى على المعدن النفيس، من بينها صعود أسعار الطاقة، ما عزز توقعات إبقاء البنوك المركزية على تكاليف الاقتراض دون تغيير، أو حتى رفعها، لاحتواء التضخم. ويمثل ذلك رياحاً معاكسة للمعدن الأصفر الذي لا يُدر عائداً.
وقال كبير الإستراتيجيين في مجلس الذهب العالمي جون ريد، ومقره في لندن:«إنها أول مرة منذ فترة نشهد فيها تصحيحاً معقولاً في أسعار الذهب». وأضاف:«أتاح ذلك للبنوك المركزية التي ربما كانت تتريث، وتترقب هذه الفرصة تحديداً، لدخول السوق واقتناص كميات كبيرة».
The World Gold Council's estimates revealed that central banks' gold holdings increased at the fastest pace in over a year during the first quarter of this year, as the decline in prices supported a wave of buying that exceeded the amount needed to offset sales from a limited number of institutions.
The net purchases of the official sector reached 244 tons during the three months, compared to 208 tons in the previous quarter. Poland, Uzbekistan, and China recorded the largest purchases by volume, although some other purchases were not disclosed.
Containing Inflation
Gold prices have fluctuated sharply this year, reaching a record level in late January before declining in March following the outbreak of war between the United States and Iran.
Other factors have also pressured the precious metal, including rising energy prices, which bolstered expectations that central banks would keep borrowing costs unchanged or even raise them to contain inflation. This represents headwinds for the yellow metal that does not yield a return.
John Reed, the chief strategist at the World Gold Council based in London, said: "This is the first time in a while that we are witnessing a reasonable correction in gold prices." He added: "This has allowed central banks that may have been hesitant and waiting for this specific opportunity to enter the market and seize large quantities."