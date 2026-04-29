The World Gold Council's estimates revealed that central banks' gold holdings increased at the fastest pace in over a year during the first quarter of this year, as the decline in prices supported a wave of buying that exceeded the amount needed to offset sales from a limited number of institutions.



The net purchases of the official sector reached 244 tons during the three months, compared to 208 tons in the previous quarter. Poland, Uzbekistan, and China recorded the largest purchases by volume, although some other purchases were not disclosed.



Containing Inflation



Gold prices have fluctuated sharply this year, reaching a record level in late January before declining in March following the outbreak of war between the United States and Iran.



Other factors have also pressured the precious metal, including rising energy prices, which bolstered expectations that central banks would keep borrowing costs unchanged or even raise them to contain inflation. This represents headwinds for the yellow metal that does not yield a return.



John Reed, the chief strategist at the World Gold Council based in London, said: "This is the first time in a while that we are witnessing a reasonable correction in gold prices." He added: "This has allowed central banks that may have been hesitant and waiting for this specific opportunity to enter the market and seize large quantities."