كشفت تقديرات مجلس الذهب العالمي، ارتفاع حيازة البنوك المركزية من الذهب بأسرع وتيرة منذ أكثر من عام خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي، إذ دعم تراجع الأسعار موجة شراء فاق حجمها الحد الكافي لتعويض مبيعات عدد محدود من المؤسسات.


وبلغ صافي مشتريات القطاع الرسمي 244 طناً خلال الأشهر الثلاثة، مقابل 208 أطنان في الربع السابق. وسجلت بولندا وأوزبكستان والصين أكبر عمليات الشراء حجماً، رغم أن بعض المشتريات الأخرى لم يُفصح عنها.


احتواء التضخم


وتذبذبت أسعار الذهب بشكل حاد هذا العام، إذ صعدت إلى مستوى قياسي في أواخر يناير الماضي، قبل أن تنخفض في مارس عقب اندلاع الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وضغطت عوامل أخرى على المعدن النفيس، من بينها صعود أسعار الطاقة، ما عزز توقعات إبقاء البنوك المركزية على تكاليف الاقتراض دون تغيير، أو حتى رفعها، لاحتواء التضخم. ويمثل ذلك رياحاً معاكسة للمعدن الأصفر الذي لا يُدر عائداً.


وقال كبير الإستراتيجيين في مجلس الذهب العالمي جون ريد، ومقره في لندن:«إنها أول مرة منذ فترة نشهد فيها تصحيحاً معقولاً في أسعار الذهب». وأضاف:«أتاح ذلك للبنوك المركزية التي ربما كانت تتريث، وتترقب هذه الفرصة تحديداً، لدخول السوق واقتناص كميات كبيرة».