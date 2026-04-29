عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها عقب صدور بيانات المخزونات الأمريكية، وفي ظل تقييم احتمالات التصعيد في الشرق الأوسط عقب تقارير أفادت بأن الولايات المتحدة تعتزم تمديد الحصار على الموانئ الإيرانية.


وارتفعت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم يونيو القادم بنسبة 6.85% أو ما يعادل 7.59 دولار إلى 118.85 دولار للبرميل، بعدما لامست 119.29 دولار في وقت سابق.


مخزونات أمريكا


وارتفعت أسعار عقود خام «نايمكس» الأمريكي تسليم يونيو بنسبة 6.40% أو ما يعادل 6.41 دولار إلى 106.32 دولار للبرميل.


وأظهرت بيانات إدارة معلومات الطاقة، الصادرة اليوم، انخفاض مخزونات الخام في الولايات المتحدة بمقدار 6.2 مليون برميل، ومخزونات البنزين بمقدار 6.1 مليون برميل، والمقطرات بنحو 4.5 مليون برميل، خلال الأسبوع الماضي.


ويأتي ذلك في وقت أفادت فيه تقارير صحفية بأن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب غير راض عن مقترح قدمته إيران لإنهاء الصراع، وأنه يميل إلى إطالة أمد الحصار البحري.


تواصل المكاسب


يذكر أن أسعار النفط قد عادت للارتفاع، لتواصل المكاسب التي بدأتها قبل عدة أيام، وذلك وسط تقارير عن أن الولايات المتحدة ستمدد سيطرتها على الموانئ الإيرانية، مما قد يطيل أمد تعطل الإمدادات من الشرق الأوسط، وهو من أهم مناطق الإنتاج، إلى جانب تقييم السوق لقرار الإمارات الانسحاب من منظمة أوبك وتحالف أوبك +.


ونقلت «وول ستريت جورنال» في وقت متأخر أمس، عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب أصدر تعليمات لمساعديه بالاستعداد لحصار مطول على إيران.