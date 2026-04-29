عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها عقب صدور بيانات المخزونات الأمريكية، وفي ظل تقييم احتمالات التصعيد في الشرق الأوسط عقب تقارير أفادت بأن الولايات المتحدة تعتزم تمديد الحصار على الموانئ الإيرانية.
وارتفعت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم يونيو القادم بنسبة 6.85% أو ما يعادل 7.59 دولار إلى 118.85 دولار للبرميل، بعدما لامست 119.29 دولار في وقت سابق.
مخزونات أمريكا
وارتفعت أسعار عقود خام «نايمكس» الأمريكي تسليم يونيو بنسبة 6.40% أو ما يعادل 6.41 دولار إلى 106.32 دولار للبرميل.
وأظهرت بيانات إدارة معلومات الطاقة، الصادرة اليوم، انخفاض مخزونات الخام في الولايات المتحدة بمقدار 6.2 مليون برميل، ومخزونات البنزين بمقدار 6.1 مليون برميل، والمقطرات بنحو 4.5 مليون برميل، خلال الأسبوع الماضي.
ويأتي ذلك في وقت أفادت فيه تقارير صحفية بأن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب غير راض عن مقترح قدمته إيران لإنهاء الصراع، وأنه يميل إلى إطالة أمد الحصار البحري.
تواصل المكاسب
يذكر أن أسعار النفط قد عادت للارتفاع، لتواصل المكاسب التي بدأتها قبل عدة أيام، وذلك وسط تقارير عن أن الولايات المتحدة ستمدد سيطرتها على الموانئ الإيرانية، مما قد يطيل أمد تعطل الإمدادات من الشرق الأوسط، وهو من أهم مناطق الإنتاج، إلى جانب تقييم السوق لقرار الإمارات الانسحاب من منظمة أوبك وتحالف أوبك +.
ونقلت «وول ستريت جورنال» في وقت متأخر أمس، عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب أصدر تعليمات لمساعديه بالاستعداد لحصار مطول على إيران.
Oil prices strengthened their gains following the release of U.S. inventory data, amid assessments of the likelihood of escalation in the Middle East after reports indicated that the United States intends to extend the blockade on Iranian ports.
Futures prices for Brent crude for June delivery rose by 6.85% or $7.59 to $118.85 per barrel, after touching $119.29 earlier.
U.S. Inventories
Prices for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June increased by 6.40% or $6.41 to $106.32 per barrel.
Data from the Energy Information Administration, released today, showed a decline in crude inventories in the United States by 6.2 million barrels, gasoline inventories by 6.1 million barrels, and distillates by about 4.5 million barrels during the past week.
This comes at a time when reports indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump is dissatisfied with a proposal made by Iran to end the conflict and is inclined to prolong the maritime blockade.
Continued Gains
It is noteworthy that oil prices have resumed rising, continuing the gains they began several days ago, amid reports that the United States will extend its control over Iranian ports, which may prolong the disruption of supplies from the Middle East, one of the most important production regions, alongside the market's assessment of the UAE's decision to withdraw from OPEC and the OPEC+ alliance.
The Wall Street Journal reported late yesterday, citing U.S. officials, that President Donald Trump instructed his aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade on Iran.