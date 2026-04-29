Oil prices strengthened their gains following the release of U.S. inventory data, amid assessments of the likelihood of escalation in the Middle East after reports indicated that the United States intends to extend the blockade on Iranian ports.



Futures prices for Brent crude for June delivery rose by 6.85% or $7.59 to $118.85 per barrel, after touching $119.29 earlier.



U.S. Inventories



Prices for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June increased by 6.40% or $6.41 to $106.32 per barrel.



Data from the Energy Information Administration, released today, showed a decline in crude inventories in the United States by 6.2 million barrels, gasoline inventories by 6.1 million barrels, and distillates by about 4.5 million barrels during the past week.



This comes at a time when reports indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump is dissatisfied with a proposal made by Iran to end the conflict and is inclined to prolong the maritime blockade.



Continued Gains



It is noteworthy that oil prices have resumed rising, continuing the gains they began several days ago, amid reports that the United States will extend its control over Iranian ports, which may prolong the disruption of supplies from the Middle East, one of the most important production regions, alongside the market's assessment of the UAE's decision to withdraw from OPEC and the OPEC+ alliance.



The Wall Street Journal reported late yesterday, citing U.S. officials, that President Donald Trump instructed his aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade on Iran.