هددت إيران اليوم (الأربعاء)، بعملية عسكرية غير مسبوقة إذا أستمر الحصار البحري الأمريكي المفروض على موانئها.


ونقلت قناة (برس تي) الإيرانية، عن مصدر أمني رفيع في إيران، قوله: إن القيادة العسكرية في إيران وضعت خططًا لعملية عسكرية غير مسبوقة ردًا على الحصار البحري الأمريكي، موضحاً أن إيران حتى الآن تمارس ضبط النفس بهدف منح الدبلوماسية فرصة، إلا أنها تؤكد في الوقت نفسه أن صبرها ليس بلا حدود.


وقال المصدر، إن الحصار البحري المفروض على إيران يشبه السطو البحري، زاعماً أن هذا الإجراء سيؤثر سلبًا على الولايات المتحدة أكثر من تأثيره على إيران نفسها، وأن إيران تمتلك قدرة أعلى على تحمل الضغوط الاقتصادية.


يأتي ذلك في الوقت الذي ذكرت الخارجية الأمريكية أن الوزير ماركو روبيو بحث مع نظيرته البريطانية إيفيت كوبر الحاجة الملحة لاستعادة حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.


من جهة أخرى، قال المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، رافائيل غروسي، إن التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران يتطلب إرادة سياسية، في ظل استمرار الخلاف بين الجانبين بشأن أولويات التفاوض والملفات المطروحة.


وأكد غروسي أن «الوكالة شاركت في المحادثات النووية بين واشنطن وطهران خلال فبراير، لكنها لم تشارك في مفاوضات وقف إطلاق النار التي جرت بوساطة باكستان» مبيناً أنها «أجرت في المقابل مباحثات منفصلة مع الولايات المتحدة، وأخرى غير رسمية مع إيران».


وقال المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية إن «المقترح الإيراني الأخير يؤجل النقاشات المتعلقة بالبرنامج النووي، مقابل إنهاء القيود المفروضة على الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، إذا رفعت الولايات المتحدة الحصار وأنهت الحرب»، معتبراً أن هذا الطرح يعكس سعي إيران إلى ترتيب تسلسل التعامل مع المطالب الأمريكية، بما يشمل برنامج الصواريخ الباليستية، ونفوذ طهران الإقليمي عبر وكلائها.


ولفت إلى أن موضع الإحباط لدى الطرفين يتمثل في عدم التوصل إلى تفاهم بشأن ما الذي ينبغي البدء به أولاً، أو الكيفية التي يجب أن يتم بها ذلك.