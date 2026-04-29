Iran threatened today (Wednesday) with an unprecedented military operation if the American naval blockade imposed on its ports continues.



The Iranian channel (Press TV) reported that a senior security source in Iran stated that the military leadership in Iran has prepared plans for an unprecedented military operation in response to the American naval blockade, explaining that Iran has so far exercised restraint in order to give diplomacy a chance, but it simultaneously affirms that its patience is not limitless.



The source said that the naval blockade imposed on Iran is akin to maritime piracy, claiming that this measure will negatively impact the United States more than it will affect Iran itself, and that Iran has a greater capacity to withstand economic pressures.



This comes at a time when the U.S. State Department stated that Secretary Marco Rubio discussed with his British counterpart Yvette Cooper the urgent need to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



On another note, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, stated that reaching an agreement between the United States and Iran requires political will, amid ongoing disagreements between the two sides regarding negotiation priorities and the issues at hand.



Grossi confirmed that "the agency participated in the nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran in February, but it did not participate in the ceasefire negotiations mediated by Pakistan," indicating that it "held separate discussions with the United States and informal talks with Iran."



The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency stated that "the latest Iranian proposal postpones discussions related to the nuclear program in exchange for ending the restrictions imposed on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, if the United States lifts the blockade and ends the war," considering that this proposal reflects Iran's attempt to arrange the sequence of dealing with American demands, including the ballistic missile program and Tehran's regional influence through its proxies.



He noted that the point of frustration for both parties lies in the failure to reach an understanding on what should be addressed first, or how it should be done.