مع اقتراب موعد الأول من مايو، تتجه الأنظار إلى قاعات الكابيتول هيل في واشنطن، مقر انعقاد جلسات الكونغرس الأمريكي، إذ تنتهي في هذا الموعد.


مهلة الـ60 يوماً، التي يمنحها قانون سلطات الحرب للإدارة الأمريكية قبل الحصول على تفويض تشريعي للعمليات العسكرية، ما يضع إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب أمام مفترق دستوري: فإما الحصول على موافقة الكونغرس باستمرار الحرب أو إنهاء العمليات العسكرية.


من يمتلك حق إعلان الحرب؟


وتنص المادة الأولى في الدستور الأمريكي على أن المشرعين في الكونغرس يمتلكون حق «إعلان الحرب» على أي دولة خارجية، فيما تنص المادة الثانية على أن الرئيس هو القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة.


ومن ثم يجوز للرئيس التمسك بصلاحياته الأصيلة قائداً أعلى للقوات المسلحة، بموجب المادة الثانية، لمواصلة العمليات العسكرية رغم قانون تفويض استخدام القوة العسكرية.


ووفقاً لموقع «أرشيف الكونغرس»، صدر قانون صلاحيات الحرب عام 1973، بعد أن تجاوز الكونغرس «فيتو» (حق النقض) الرئيس السابق ريتشارد نيكسون عليه.


أبرز مواد قانون صلاحيات الحرب


وينص القانون على أن الرئيس يجب أن يبلغ الكونغرس خلال 48 ساعة عن إرسال قوات مسلحة إلى «أعمال عدائية» أو احتمال تعرضها لها، وأن يستمر استخدام القوات لأجلٍ لا يزيد عموماً على 60 يوماً من تاريخ الإخطار، مع مهلة انسحاب إضافية تصل إلى 30 يوماً لتهيئة الانسحاب، ما لم يقر الكونغرس «إعلان حرب» أو يصدر تشريعاً يجيز استمرار العمليات.


وسمح للرئيس بطلب تمديد الفترة عبر تقديم تقييم وطلب مكتوب، ويمكن للكونغرس التصويت على مشروع قرار شن الحرب بأغلبية ضئيلة في مجلسي النواب والشيوخ، اللذين يتمتعان حالياً بأغلبية جمهورية.


ومن ثم، يتعين على الرئيس ترمب تقديم تقرير للكونغرس لطلب تمديد العمليات القتالية لمدة 30 يوماً بعد انتهاء مهلة الـ60 يوماً، وفي حال عدم قيامه بذلك، يجوز للكونغرس تقديم مشروع قانون أو قرار مشترك يوجه الرئيس بسحب القوات الأمريكية من الخارج.


استغلال تفسير مصطلح الأعمال العدائية


عادة يستغل الرؤساء عدم وجود تعريف دقيق لمصطلح «الأعمال العدائية»، إذ يعتبرون عادة أن الهجمات الجوية وعمليات الطائرات دون طيار لا تشكل أعمالاً عسكرية تستوجب إخطار الكونغرس والالتزام بمهلة 60 يوماً.


وكان الرئيس ترمب كشف إنه تلقى نصيحة بعدم استخدام كلمة «حرب» على إيران، والاكتفاء بمصطلح «عمليات عسكرية» فقط.


وفي عام 2011، شن الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما هجمات على ليبيا استمرت 78 يوماً من دون تفويض، وجادل بأن القصف الجوي والهجمات بطائرات دون طيار لا تندرج تحت «الأعمال العدائية» بموجب تعريف القانون؛ لأن القوات لم تشارك في هجمات برّية. لذا، يمكن لترمب الاستمرار في عمليات القصف على إيران بعد الـ60 يوماً دون إخطار الكونغرس.


تصويت ثلثي مجلس الشيوخ لتجاوز «الفيتو»


وفي حال تمرير مشروع قرار في الكونغرس للحد من صلاحيات ترمب في عملياته العسكرية على إيران، فإنه سيحتاج إلى تصويت ثلثي مجلس الشيوخ لتجاوز «الفيتو» الرئاسي، وهو أمر بالغ الصعوبة في ظل تأييد جمهوري لاستمرار القصف العسكري على إيران.


يذكر أن الكونغرس لم يعلن الحرب رسمياً منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية. وبالتالي، تتحول المسألة إلى نزاع سياسي ودستوري يمكن للكونغرس معالجته عبر سبل عدة، تشمل التشريع، وتحديد المخصصات المالية، والرقابة البرلمانية، واللجوء إلى القضاء، وحتى إجراءات عزل الرئيس.


ومن بين الخيارات المتاحة، يمكن للكونغرس عدم الموافقة على التمويل الإضافي الذي طلبه البيت الأبيض بقيمة 200 مليار دولار لتمويل القوات الأمريكية في عملياتها العسكرية على إيران.