كشفت بيانات هيئة الإحصاء، ارتفاع واردات السعودية السلعية خلال شهر فبراير 2026 إلى نحو 76.1 مليار ريال، وذلك بنسبة 7% مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من عام 2025.


ومقارنة بشهر يناير الماضي، تراجعت الواردات السعودية من السلع بنحو 8.3 مليار ريال وبنسبة 10%.


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وبحسب البيانات، استحوذت آلات وأجهزة آلية، معدات كهربائية، وأجزاؤها على 30% من إجمالي واردات المملكة العربية السعودية في فبراير الماضي، بقيمة 23.2 مليار ريال، ثم قسم عربات وطائرات وبواخر ومعدات نقل مماثلة بنحو 12%.


واستحوذت الصين على 30% من إجمالي واردات السعودية في فبراير 2026، بقيمة 22.7 مليار ريال، تلتها الإمارات بقيمة 6.1 مليار ريال، ثم الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ﺑ5.6 مليار ريال.


وشكلت أهم 10 دول تم الاستيراد منها نحو 71% من إجمالي الواردات، ما يعادل 54.2 مليار ريال.