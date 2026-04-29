Data from the Statistics Authority revealed that Saudi Arabia's merchandise imports rose in February 2026 to approximately 76.1 billion riyals, an increase of 7% compared to the same period in 2025.



Compared to January of the previous year, Saudi imports of goods decreased by about 8.3 billion riyals, a decline of 10%.



Most Dominant



According to the data, machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment, and their parts accounted for 30% of the total imports of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in February, valued at 23.2 billion riyals, followed by the section of vehicles, aircraft, ships, and similar transport equipment at about 12%.



China accounted for 30% of Saudi Arabia's total imports in February 2026, valued at 22.7 billion riyals, followed by the UAE at 6.1 billion riyals, and then the United States at 5.6 billion riyals.



The top 10 countries from which imports were made constituted about 71% of total imports, equivalent to 54.2 billion riyals.