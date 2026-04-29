كشفت بيانات هيئة الإحصاء، ارتفاع واردات السعودية السلعية خلال شهر فبراير 2026 إلى نحو 76.1 مليار ريال، وذلك بنسبة 7% مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من عام 2025.
ومقارنة بشهر يناير الماضي، تراجعت الواردات السعودية من السلع بنحو 8.3 مليار ريال وبنسبة 10%.
الأكثر استحواذاً
وبحسب البيانات، استحوذت آلات وأجهزة آلية، معدات كهربائية، وأجزاؤها على 30% من إجمالي واردات المملكة العربية السعودية في فبراير الماضي، بقيمة 23.2 مليار ريال، ثم قسم عربات وطائرات وبواخر ومعدات نقل مماثلة بنحو 12%.
واستحوذت الصين على 30% من إجمالي واردات السعودية في فبراير 2026، بقيمة 22.7 مليار ريال، تلتها الإمارات بقيمة 6.1 مليار ريال، ثم الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ﺑ5.6 مليار ريال.
وشكلت أهم 10 دول تم الاستيراد منها نحو 71% من إجمالي الواردات، ما يعادل 54.2 مليار ريال.
Data from the Statistics Authority revealed that Saudi Arabia's merchandise imports rose in February 2026 to approximately 76.1 billion riyals, an increase of 7% compared to the same period in 2025.
Compared to January of the previous year, Saudi imports of goods decreased by about 8.3 billion riyals, a decline of 10%.
Most Dominant
According to the data, machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment, and their parts accounted for 30% of the total imports of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in February, valued at 23.2 billion riyals, followed by the section of vehicles, aircraft, ships, and similar transport equipment at about 12%.
China accounted for 30% of Saudi Arabia's total imports in February 2026, valued at 22.7 billion riyals, followed by the UAE at 6.1 billion riyals, and then the United States at 5.6 billion riyals.
The top 10 countries from which imports were made constituted about 71% of total imports, equivalent to 54.2 billion riyals.