أصدر القضاء في البحرين، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أحكاماً بسجن 25 متهماً لفترات تتراوح بين 5 و10 سنوات.

وفرضت المحكمة الكبرى الجنائية، غرامات بحق المتهمين تصل إلى ألفي دينار، إثر تأييدهم للهجمات الإيرانية التي طالت البحرين،وحصولهم على بيانات حيوية محظورة، وتصوير أماكن ممنوعة، وإذاعة أخبار كاذبة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.


وكانت النيابة العامة تلقت عدداً من البلاغات من إدارة مكافحة الجرائم الإلكترونية، تفيد برصد حسابات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تؤيد الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي استهدفت مملكة البحرين، ونشر بيانات حيوية وتصوير أماكن حيوية محظور تصويرها، إلى جانب إذاعة أخبار وإشاعات كاذبة تستهدف الإضرار بالروح المعنوية للمجتمع البحريني في ظل تعرضه للعدوان الغاشم.


وذكرت وكالة أنباء البحرين أن المواد المنشورة عبر تلك الحسابات تضمنت صوراً ومقاطع مرئية وتعليقات اشتملت على «التأييد للأعمال العدائية، وعرض مواقع وبيانات حيوية تُعد من المعلومات المحظور نشرها ولا يجوز الحصول عليها أو إذاعتها، فضلاً عن نشر أخبار وإشاعات كاذبة من شأنها إثارة الفزع بين الناس والإضرار بالأمن العام».


وبإجراء التحريات، جرى تحديد هوية القائمين على تلك الحسابات، وباشرت النيابة العامة التحقيق، واستجوبت المتهمين واستمعت إلى أقوال الشهود، وندبت الخبراء الفنيين لفحص الأجهزة الإلكترونية المضبوطة والتي أكدت نتائجها ارتكاب المتهمين للوقائع المسندة إليهم.


وكانت النيابة العامة أمرت بإحالة المتهمين إلى المحكمة الكبرى الجنائية، حيث نُظرت هذه الدعاوى على عدة جلسات رُوعيت فيها الضمانات القانونية المقررة من حضور محامي المتهمين وتمكينهم من إبداء دفاعهم، ثم أصدرت أحكامها.


وفي هذا السياق، أكدت النيابة العامة أن حرية الرأي والتعبير حق مكفول في إطار القانون، وأن استخدام منصات التواصل الاجتماعي متاح للجميع، شريطة الالتزام بالضوابط القانونية وعدم استغلاله للإضرار بأمن البلاد أو النيل من استقرارها.


وشددت على أن نشر أو تداول أي مواد تتضمن تأييداً أو تحبيذاً أو تبريراً للأعمال الإرهابية العدائية أو إذاعة البيانات الحيوية أو تصوير أماكن محظور تصويرها أو نشر الأخبار والإشاعات الكاذبة، يُعد مساساً مباشراً بالأمن الوطني والسلم الأهلي ومصالح المملكة.