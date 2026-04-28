The judiciary in Bahrain issued today (Tuesday) sentences of imprisonment for 25 defendants for periods ranging from 5 to 10 years.

The High Criminal Court imposed fines on the defendants amounting to up to two thousand dinars, following their endorsement of Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain, their acquisition of prohibited vital data, photographing restricted locations, and broadcasting false news via social media.



The Public Prosecution received several reports from the Cyber Crime Directorate, indicating the monitoring of accounts on social media that support the Iranian assaults targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the publication of vital data, and the photographing of vital locations that are prohibited from being photographed, in addition to broadcasting false news and rumors aimed at harming the morale of the Bahraini community amid its exposure to brutal aggression.



Bahrain News Agency reported that the materials published through those accounts included images, videos, and comments that included "support for hostile acts, displaying locations and vital data considered prohibited information that should not be published or obtained, in addition to disseminating false news and rumors that could incite panic among people and harm public security."



Through investigations, the identities of those managing these accounts were identified, and the Public Prosecution initiated an inquiry, interrogated the defendants, heard witness statements, and appointed technical experts to examine the seized electronic devices, which confirmed their involvement in the alleged incidents.



The Public Prosecution ordered the referral of the defendants to the High Criminal Court, where these cases were reviewed in several sessions that respected the legal guarantees, including the presence of the defendants' lawyers and allowing them to present their defense, after which the court issued its rulings.



In this context, the Public Prosecution emphasized that the freedom of opinion and expression is a right guaranteed within the framework of the law, and that the use of social media platforms is available to everyone, provided that legal regulations are adhered to and that it is not exploited to harm the security of the country or undermine its stability.



It stressed that the publication or circulation of any materials that include support, endorsement, or justification for hostile terrorist acts, broadcasting vital data, photographing prohibited locations, or disseminating false news and rumors constitutes a direct violation of national security, public peace, and the interests of the Kingdom.