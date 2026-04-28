اتهمت وزيرة البيئة اللبنانية تمارا الزين الجيش الإسرائيلي بارتكاب ما وصفته بـ«جريمة إبادة بيئية»، وذلك في مقدمة تقرير يوثق الأضرار الواسعة التي لحقت بالموارد الطبيعية في لبنان خلال الحرب بين عامي 2023 و2024.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية أعادت تشكيل المشهدين الجغرافي والبيئي في جنوب لبنان، متسببّة في تدمير واسع للأنظمة البيئية، وذلك رغم أن التقرير لا يشمل الهجمات الأحدث التي وقعت خلال ربيع هذا العام.

وجاء نشر التقرير، الذي أعده المجلس الوطني للبحوث العلمية في لبنان، في وقت يشهد فيه الجنوب هدنة هشة، مع عودة آلاف النازحين إلى مناطقهم المدمرة.

ويستعرض التقرير، الممتد على 106 صفحات، حجم الخسائر البيئية العميقة، بما في ذلك تراجع الخدمات البيئية الأساسية التي يعتمد عليها السكان.

إبادة بيئية وتداعيات متعددة

في مقدمة التقرير، شددت الزين على أن حجم الأضرار «الممنهجة» التي طالت الغابات والأراضي الزراعية والموارد المائية والبيئة البحرية وجودة الهواء، يرقى إلى مستوى «الإبادة البيئية»، مؤكدة أن التداعيات لا تقتصر على الطبيعة فحسب، بل تمتد إلى الصحة العامة والأمن الغذائي وسبل العيش والتماسك الاجتماعي.

أرقام صادمة للخسائر

بحسب التقرير، أسفرت العمليات العسكرية عن تدمير نحو 5 آلاف هكتار من الغابات، بما في ذلك غابات الصنوبر والأشجار العريضة، ما أدى إلى فقدان التنوع البيولوجي وتدهور التربة.

كما تسببت في خسائر مباشرة في القطاع الزراعي تُقدّر بـ118 مليون دولار، شملت المحاصيل والبنية التحتية الزراعية والثروة الحيوانية، وخسائر إضافية بنحو 586 مليون دولار نتيجة تراجع الإنتاج الزراعي وتعطّل الحصاد.

وتم تدمير أكثر من 2150 هكتاراً من البساتين، بينها مزارع زيتون وحمضيات وموز، بالإضافة إلى تلوث التربة بمستويات مرتفعة من الفوسفور، خصوصا في جنوب لبنان وسهل البقاع، وتلوث هوائي واسع النطاق نتيجة انبعاثات سامة، تشمل أكاسيد الكبريت والنيتروجين ومركبات خطرة مثل الديوكسينات.

مقارنة مع غزة وانتقادات متصاعدة

ويرى منتقدو إسرائيل أن ما يحدث في جنوب لبنان يعكس نمطاً مشابهاً لما جرى خلال حرب قطاع غزة، من حيث استهداف البنية التحتية المدنية والبيئية، بما في ذلك المياه والمرافق الصحية.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن العمليات العسكرية في غزة خلال 2023 أدت إلى تدمير ما بين 38% و48% من الغطاء النباتي والأراضي الزراعية، مع تلوث المياه والتربة.

كلفة اقتصادية هائلة

وقدّر التقرير الكلفة الإجمالية للأضرار بنحو 25 مليار دولار، تشمل: 6.8 مليار دولار خسائر مادية مباشرة، 7.2 مليار دولار خسائر اقتصادية، 11 مليار دولار تكاليف إعادة الإعمار والتعافي.

وأكدت الزين أن لبنان «غير قادر على تحمّل هذا العبء بمفرده»، داعية إلى دعم دولي واسع لإعادة تأهيل البيئة وتعزيز القدرة على التعافي.

تحذيرات وخلافات

من جانبه، قال مدير مرصد النزاعات والبيئة دوغ وير، إن التقرير يسلط الضوء على أهمية إعادة البناء بشكل أفضل وتعزيز أنظمة المراقبة البيئية، لكنه أشار إلى أن بعض نتائجه أصبحت متجاوزة بسبب استمرار الأضرار.

في المقابل، أكد الجيش الإسرائيلي الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه يأخذ في الاعتبار التأثيرات البيئية لعملياته، مشدداً على أن إجراءاته تهدف إلى حماية أمن إسرائيل مع تقليل الأضرار على المدنيين والبيئة.