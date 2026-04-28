The Lebanese Minister of Environment, Tamara Al-Zein, accused the Israeli army of committing what she described as an "environmental genocide," in the introduction to a report documenting the extensive damage inflicted on natural resources in Lebanon during the war between 2023 and 2024.

The report indicated that the Israeli military operations reshaped the geographical and environmental landscape in southern Lebanon, causing widespread destruction of ecosystems, although the report does not include the most recent attacks that occurred during the spring of this year.

The publication of the report, prepared by the National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon, comes at a time when the south is witnessing a fragile truce, with thousands of displaced people returning to their devastated areas.

The report, spanning 106 pages, outlines the extent of the deep environmental losses, including the decline of essential environmental services relied upon by the population.

Environmental Genocide and Multiple Consequences

In the introduction to the report, Al-Zein emphasized that the scale of the "systematic" damage affecting forests, agricultural lands, water resources, marine environments, and air quality rises to the level of "environmental genocide," asserting that the repercussions extend beyond nature to public health, food security, livelihoods, and social cohesion.

Shocking Loss Figures

According to the report, military operations resulted in the destruction of approximately 5,000 hectares of forests, including pine forests and broadleaf trees, leading to a loss of biodiversity and soil degradation.

They also caused direct losses in the agricultural sector estimated at $118 million, which included crops, agricultural infrastructure, and livestock, along with additional losses of about $586 million due to a decline in agricultural production and disruption of harvests.

More than 2,150 hectares of orchards were destroyed, including olive, citrus, and banana farms, in addition to soil contamination with high levels of phosphorus, especially in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, and widespread air pollution due to toxic emissions, including sulfur and nitrogen oxides and hazardous compounds such as dioxins.

Comparison with Gaza and Rising Criticism

Critics of Israel believe that what is happening in southern Lebanon reflects a pattern similar to that which occurred during the Gaza conflict, in terms of targeting civil and environmental infrastructure, including water and health facilities.

The report noted that military operations in Gaza during 2023 led to the destruction of between 38% and 48% of vegetation cover and agricultural land, along with water and soil contamination.

Enormous Economic Cost

The report estimated the total cost of damages at around $25 billion, including: $6.8 billion in direct material losses, $7.2 billion in economic losses, and $11 billion in reconstruction and recovery costs.

Al-Zein affirmed that Lebanon "cannot bear this burden alone," calling for broad international support for environmental rehabilitation and enhancing recovery capacity.

Warnings and Disputes

For his part, Doug Weir, director of the Conflict and Environment Observatory, stated that the report highlights the importance of rebuilding better and strengthening environmental monitoring systems, but noted that some of its findings have become outdated due to ongoing damages.

In contrast, the Israeli army confirmed that it takes into account the environmental impacts of its operations, stressing that its measures aim to protect Israel's security while minimizing harm to civilians and the environment.