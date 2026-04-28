اتهمت وزيرة البيئة اللبنانية تمارا الزين الجيش الإسرائيلي بارتكاب ما وصفته بـ«جريمة إبادة بيئية»، وذلك في مقدمة تقرير يوثق الأضرار الواسعة التي لحقت بالموارد الطبيعية في لبنان خلال الحرب بين عامي 2023 و2024.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية أعادت تشكيل المشهدين الجغرافي والبيئي في جنوب لبنان، متسببّة في تدمير واسع للأنظمة البيئية، وذلك رغم أن التقرير لا يشمل الهجمات الأحدث التي وقعت خلال ربيع هذا العام.
وجاء نشر التقرير، الذي أعده المجلس الوطني للبحوث العلمية في لبنان، في وقت يشهد فيه الجنوب هدنة هشة، مع عودة آلاف النازحين إلى مناطقهم المدمرة.
ويستعرض التقرير، الممتد على 106 صفحات، حجم الخسائر البيئية العميقة، بما في ذلك تراجع الخدمات البيئية الأساسية التي يعتمد عليها السكان.
إبادة بيئية وتداعيات متعددة
في مقدمة التقرير، شددت الزين على أن حجم الأضرار «الممنهجة» التي طالت الغابات والأراضي الزراعية والموارد المائية والبيئة البحرية وجودة الهواء، يرقى إلى مستوى «الإبادة البيئية»، مؤكدة أن التداعيات لا تقتصر على الطبيعة فحسب، بل تمتد إلى الصحة العامة والأمن الغذائي وسبل العيش والتماسك الاجتماعي.
أرقام صادمة للخسائر
بحسب التقرير، أسفرت العمليات العسكرية عن تدمير نحو 5 آلاف هكتار من الغابات، بما في ذلك غابات الصنوبر والأشجار العريضة، ما أدى إلى فقدان التنوع البيولوجي وتدهور التربة.
كما تسببت في خسائر مباشرة في القطاع الزراعي تُقدّر بـ118 مليون دولار، شملت المحاصيل والبنية التحتية الزراعية والثروة الحيوانية، وخسائر إضافية بنحو 586 مليون دولار نتيجة تراجع الإنتاج الزراعي وتعطّل الحصاد.
وتم تدمير أكثر من 2150 هكتاراً من البساتين، بينها مزارع زيتون وحمضيات وموز، بالإضافة إلى تلوث التربة بمستويات مرتفعة من الفوسفور، خصوصا في جنوب لبنان وسهل البقاع، وتلوث هوائي واسع النطاق نتيجة انبعاثات سامة، تشمل أكاسيد الكبريت والنيتروجين ومركبات خطرة مثل الديوكسينات.
مقارنة مع غزة وانتقادات متصاعدة
ويرى منتقدو إسرائيل أن ما يحدث في جنوب لبنان يعكس نمطاً مشابهاً لما جرى خلال حرب قطاع غزة، من حيث استهداف البنية التحتية المدنية والبيئية، بما في ذلك المياه والمرافق الصحية.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن العمليات العسكرية في غزة خلال 2023 أدت إلى تدمير ما بين 38% و48% من الغطاء النباتي والأراضي الزراعية، مع تلوث المياه والتربة.
كلفة اقتصادية هائلة
وقدّر التقرير الكلفة الإجمالية للأضرار بنحو 25 مليار دولار، تشمل: 6.8 مليار دولار خسائر مادية مباشرة، 7.2 مليار دولار خسائر اقتصادية، 11 مليار دولار تكاليف إعادة الإعمار والتعافي.
وأكدت الزين أن لبنان «غير قادر على تحمّل هذا العبء بمفرده»، داعية إلى دعم دولي واسع لإعادة تأهيل البيئة وتعزيز القدرة على التعافي.
تحذيرات وخلافات
من جانبه، قال مدير مرصد النزاعات والبيئة دوغ وير، إن التقرير يسلط الضوء على أهمية إعادة البناء بشكل أفضل وتعزيز أنظمة المراقبة البيئية، لكنه أشار إلى أن بعض نتائجه أصبحت متجاوزة بسبب استمرار الأضرار.
في المقابل، أكد الجيش الإسرائيلي الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه يأخذ في الاعتبار التأثيرات البيئية لعملياته، مشدداً على أن إجراءاته تهدف إلى حماية أمن إسرائيل مع تقليل الأضرار على المدنيين والبيئة.
The Lebanese Minister of Environment, Tamara Al-Zein, accused the Israeli army of committing what she described as an "environmental genocide," in the introduction to a report documenting the extensive damage inflicted on natural resources in Lebanon during the war between 2023 and 2024.
The report indicated that the Israeli military operations reshaped the geographical and environmental landscape in southern Lebanon, causing widespread destruction of ecosystems, although the report does not include the most recent attacks that occurred during the spring of this year.
The publication of the report, prepared by the National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon, comes at a time when the south is witnessing a fragile truce, with thousands of displaced people returning to their devastated areas.
The report, spanning 106 pages, outlines the extent of the deep environmental losses, including the decline of essential environmental services relied upon by the population.
Environmental Genocide and Multiple Consequences
In the introduction to the report, Al-Zein emphasized that the scale of the "systematic" damage affecting forests, agricultural lands, water resources, marine environments, and air quality rises to the level of "environmental genocide," asserting that the repercussions extend beyond nature to public health, food security, livelihoods, and social cohesion.
Shocking Loss Figures
According to the report, military operations resulted in the destruction of approximately 5,000 hectares of forests, including pine forests and broadleaf trees, leading to a loss of biodiversity and soil degradation.
They also caused direct losses in the agricultural sector estimated at $118 million, which included crops, agricultural infrastructure, and livestock, along with additional losses of about $586 million due to a decline in agricultural production and disruption of harvests.
More than 2,150 hectares of orchards were destroyed, including olive, citrus, and banana farms, in addition to soil contamination with high levels of phosphorus, especially in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, and widespread air pollution due to toxic emissions, including sulfur and nitrogen oxides and hazardous compounds such as dioxins.
Comparison with Gaza and Rising Criticism
Critics of Israel believe that what is happening in southern Lebanon reflects a pattern similar to that which occurred during the Gaza conflict, in terms of targeting civil and environmental infrastructure, including water and health facilities.
The report noted that military operations in Gaza during 2023 led to the destruction of between 38% and 48% of vegetation cover and agricultural land, along with water and soil contamination.
Enormous Economic Cost
The report estimated the total cost of damages at around $25 billion, including: $6.8 billion in direct material losses, $7.2 billion in economic losses, and $11 billion in reconstruction and recovery costs.
Al-Zein affirmed that Lebanon "cannot bear this burden alone," calling for broad international support for environmental rehabilitation and enhancing recovery capacity.
Warnings and Disputes
For his part, Doug Weir, director of the Conflict and Environment Observatory, stated that the report highlights the importance of rebuilding better and strengthening environmental monitoring systems, but noted that some of its findings have become outdated due to ongoing damages.
In contrast, the Israeli army confirmed that it takes into account the environmental impacts of its operations, stressing that its measures aim to protect Israel's security while minimizing harm to civilians and the environment.