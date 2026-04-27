تتسارع وتيرة التحركات السياسية والأمنية بين واشنطن وطهران، وسط مشهد معقّد تتقاطع فيه الحسابات النووية مع ملفات الملاحة والطاقة، في وقت يستعد فيه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لعقد اجتماع حاسم في «غرفة العمليات» لبحث الخيارات المتاحة تجاه إيران، وفق ما كشفه مسؤول أمريكي لموقع «أكسيوس».
غرفة العمليات.. خيارات على الطاولة
أكد مسؤول أمريكي أن ترمب سيعقد اجتماعاً اليوم مع فريق الأمن القومي داخل «غرفة العمليات»، لبحث مسارات التعامل مع الملف الإيراني، في مؤشر على تصاعد مستوى القلق الأمريكي من تطورات المشهد، وفتح الباب أمام خيارات تتراوح بين الدبلوماسية والضغط.
خط أحمر أمريكي: لا سلاح نووياً
في المقابل، شدد البيت الأبيض على موقفه الصارم، مؤكداً أنه «لن يبرم أي صفقة مع إيران لا تتضمن منعها من امتلاك سلاح نووي»، ما يعكس تمسك واشنطن بسقف تفاوضي مرتفع، يصعّب فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق سريع.
انقسام داخلي في طهران
كشفت مصادر لـ«أكسيوس» عن غياب الإجماع داخل القيادة الإيرانية بشأن كيفية التعامل مع المطالب الأمريكية، في ظل تباين الرؤى بين أجنحة النظام، وهو ما أكده وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي للوسطاء، مشيراً إلى عدم وجود توافق داخلي حول تقديم تنازلات في الملف النووي.
باكستان على خط الوساطة
وفي تطور لافت، نقلت باكستان إلى واشنطن أحدث المقترحات الإيرانية، في محاولة لدفع عجلة الوساطة، وسط تساؤلات حول مدى استعداد البيت الأبيض للتعامل مع هذه الطروحات، التي لا تزال تواجه غموضاً في الموقف الأمريكي.
هرمز أولاً.. تأجيل النووي لاحقاً
طرحت طهران مقاربة مختلفة، تقوم على معالجة أزمة مضيق هرمز والحصار البحري أولاً، مع تمديد وقف إطلاق النار لفترة طويلة، قبل الانتقال إلى مناقشة الملف النووي.
كما اقترحت إيران إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، على أن يتم تأجيل المفاوضات النووية إلى مرحلة لاحقة، في محاولة لفصل الملفات وتخفيف الضغوط الاقتصادية.
عراقجي في روسيا.. تنسيق متعدد المسارات
بالتوازي مع ذلك، وصل وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إلى مدينة سان بطرسبرغ الروسية، حيث من المقرر أن يلتقي الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، إضافة إلى نظيره سيرغي لافروف.
وأكد عراقجي أن اللقاءات مع موسكو تأتي في إطار التشاور المستمر حول القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، إلى جانب بحث العلاقات الثنائية، ما يعكس تنسيقاً سياسياً يواكب التحركات الإيرانية على أكثر من مسار.
The pace of political and security movements between Washington and Tehran is accelerating, amid a complex scene where nuclear calculations intersect with navigation and energy issues, at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to hold a crucial meeting in the "Situation Room" to discuss available options regarding Iran, according to an American official who revealed this to Axios.
Situation Room... Options on the Table
An American official confirmed that Trump will hold a meeting today with the National Security team inside the "Situation Room" to discuss pathways for dealing with the Iranian file, indicating a rising level of American concern over developments in the scene, and opening the door to options ranging from diplomacy to pressure.
U.S. Red Line: No Nuclear Weapons
In contrast, the White House emphasized its firm stance, confirming that it "will not make any deal with Iran that does not include preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons," reflecting Washington's insistence on a high negotiating ceiling, which complicates the chances of reaching a quick agreement.
Internal Division in Tehran
Sources told Axios that there is a lack of consensus within the Iranian leadership on how to deal with American demands, amid differing views among the regime's factions, which was confirmed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to mediators, indicating that there is no internal agreement on making concessions in the nuclear file.
Pakistan on the Mediation Line
In a notable development, Pakistan conveyed the latest Iranian proposals to Washington, in an attempt to advance the mediation process, amid questions about the White House's readiness to engage with these proposals, which still face ambiguity in the American position.
Hormuz First... Nuclear Delayed
Tehran proposed a different approach, focusing on addressing the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and the maritime blockade first, with an extension of the ceasefire for a long period before moving on to discuss the nuclear file.
Iran also suggested reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with nuclear negotiations postponed to a later stage, in an attempt to separate the files and alleviate economic pressures.
Araghchi in Russia... Multi-Track Coordination
In parallel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Saint Petersburg, Russia, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in addition to his counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Araghchi confirmed that the meetings with Moscow are part of ongoing consultations on regional and international issues, alongside discussions on bilateral relations, reflecting a political coordination that accompanies Iranian movements on multiple tracks.