تتسارع وتيرة التحركات السياسية والأمنية بين واشنطن وطهران، وسط مشهد معقّد تتقاطع فيه الحسابات النووية مع ملفات الملاحة والطاقة، في وقت يستعد فيه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لعقد اجتماع حاسم في «غرفة العمليات» لبحث الخيارات المتاحة تجاه إيران، وفق ما كشفه مسؤول أمريكي لموقع «أكسيوس».

غرفة العمليات.. خيارات على الطاولة
أكد مسؤول أمريكي أن ترمب سيعقد اجتماعاً اليوم مع فريق الأمن القومي داخل «غرفة العمليات»، لبحث مسارات التعامل مع الملف الإيراني، في مؤشر على تصاعد مستوى القلق الأمريكي من تطورات المشهد، وفتح الباب أمام خيارات تتراوح بين الدبلوماسية والضغط.

خط أحمر أمريكي: لا سلاح نووياً
في المقابل، شدد البيت الأبيض على موقفه الصارم، مؤكداً أنه «لن يبرم أي صفقة مع إيران لا تتضمن منعها من امتلاك سلاح نووي»، ما يعكس تمسك واشنطن بسقف تفاوضي مرتفع، يصعّب فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق سريع.

انقسام داخلي في طهران
كشفت مصادر لـ«أكسيوس» عن غياب الإجماع داخل القيادة الإيرانية بشأن كيفية التعامل مع المطالب الأمريكية، في ظل تباين الرؤى بين أجنحة النظام، وهو ما أكده وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي للوسطاء، مشيراً إلى عدم وجود توافق داخلي حول تقديم تنازلات في الملف النووي.

باكستان على خط الوساطة
وفي تطور لافت، نقلت باكستان إلى واشنطن أحدث المقترحات الإيرانية، في محاولة لدفع عجلة الوساطة، وسط تساؤلات حول مدى استعداد البيت الأبيض للتعامل مع هذه الطروحات، التي لا تزال تواجه غموضاً في الموقف الأمريكي.

هرمز أولاً.. تأجيل النووي لاحقاً
طرحت طهران مقاربة مختلفة، تقوم على معالجة أزمة مضيق هرمز والحصار البحري أولاً، مع تمديد وقف إطلاق النار لفترة طويلة، قبل الانتقال إلى مناقشة الملف النووي.
كما اقترحت إيران إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، على أن يتم تأجيل المفاوضات النووية إلى مرحلة لاحقة، في محاولة لفصل الملفات وتخفيف الضغوط الاقتصادية.

عراقجي في روسيا.. تنسيق متعدد المسارات
بالتوازي مع ذلك، وصل وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إلى مدينة سان بطرسبرغ الروسية، حيث من المقرر أن يلتقي الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، إضافة إلى نظيره سيرغي لافروف.
وأكد عراقجي أن اللقاءات مع موسكو تأتي في إطار التشاور المستمر حول القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، إلى جانب بحث العلاقات الثنائية، ما يعكس تنسيقاً سياسياً يواكب التحركات الإيرانية على أكثر من مسار.