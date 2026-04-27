The pace of political and security movements between Washington and Tehran is accelerating, amid a complex scene where nuclear calculations intersect with navigation and energy issues, at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to hold a crucial meeting in the "Situation Room" to discuss available options regarding Iran, according to an American official who revealed this to Axios.

Situation Room... Options on the Table

An American official confirmed that Trump will hold a meeting today with the National Security team inside the "Situation Room" to discuss pathways for dealing with the Iranian file, indicating a rising level of American concern over developments in the scene, and opening the door to options ranging from diplomacy to pressure.

U.S. Red Line: No Nuclear Weapons

In contrast, the White House emphasized its firm stance, confirming that it "will not make any deal with Iran that does not include preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons," reflecting Washington's insistence on a high negotiating ceiling, which complicates the chances of reaching a quick agreement.

Internal Division in Tehran

Sources told Axios that there is a lack of consensus within the Iranian leadership on how to deal with American demands, amid differing views among the regime's factions, which was confirmed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to mediators, indicating that there is no internal agreement on making concessions in the nuclear file.

Pakistan on the Mediation Line

In a notable development, Pakistan conveyed the latest Iranian proposals to Washington, in an attempt to advance the mediation process, amid questions about the White House's readiness to engage with these proposals, which still face ambiguity in the American position.

Hormuz First... Nuclear Delayed

Tehran proposed a different approach, focusing on addressing the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and the maritime blockade first, with an extension of the ceasefire for a long period before moving on to discuss the nuclear file.

Iran also suggested reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with nuclear negotiations postponed to a later stage, in an attempt to separate the files and alleviate economic pressures.

Araghchi in Russia... Multi-Track Coordination

In parallel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Saint Petersburg, Russia, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in addition to his counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Araghchi confirmed that the meetings with Moscow are part of ongoing consultations on regional and international issues, alongside discussions on bilateral relations, reflecting a political coordination that accompanies Iranian movements on multiple tracks.