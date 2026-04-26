Pakistani sources revealed that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who returned today (Sunday) to Islamabad after a visit to Muscat, received a green light to discuss points that Pakistan seeks to raise in order to reach a resolution of the contentious issues and to come to an agreement to end the war.

Awaiting Iranian approval for the meeting



The channels "Al Arabiya" and "Al Hadath" reported that the sources confirmed that Islamabad is also awaiting Iranian approval for a potential meeting with the American side, in addition to Araghchi remaining in the Pakistani capital until the arrival of the American delegation.

A Pakistani source stated that Araghchi's visit to Islamabad comes as part of further consultations, emphasizing that the ceasefire is in place and "we have not received any American notification regarding it." He confirmed that "there are no plans for any American delegation to arrive in Islamabad."

Araghchi is expected to head to Moscow after a short stop in Pakistan.

Two Pakistani officials revealed that there are no immediate plans for the return of American envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Islamabad for talks with Iranian officials at this time.



The Associated Press reported that Pakistani officials stated that senior political and military leaders in Pakistan continue mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, with indirect negotiations ongoing despite rising tensions between the two sides.



Araghchi visited Islamabad on Saturday and presented Tehran's position regarding the end of the regional conflict to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with other senior officials.

Muscat emphasizes prioritizing dialogue



Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq received the Iranian Foreign Minister on Sunday and discussed mediation efforts and endeavors to end conflicts.

The Omani News Agency clarified that Sultan Haitham informed Araghchi of the necessity to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy to address the issues.

For his part, Araghchi briefed Sultan Haitham on Iran's perspective regarding developments and thanked the Sultan for Oman's positions in supporting dialogue efforts.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that Araghchi discussed with the Sultan the security in the region and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Cancellation of the American delegation's visit



U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a visit that was expected to be made by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, amid the lack of a breakthrough to end the war. Trump confirmed that all the Iranians "have to do is call us" if they want to negotiate, and that Washington has wasted "a lot of time traveling, and a lot of work!".

He emphasized that their failure to travel does not mean the resumption of war, adding that the Iranians "presented us with a document that should have been better than it is," and that after the cancellation of the visit "they presented a new, better document," without revealing further details.