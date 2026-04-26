أفصحت مصادر باكستانية أن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، الذي عاد، اليوم (الأحد)، إلى إسلام آباد، بعد زيارة مسقط، حصل على ضوء أخضر لمناقشة نقاط تسعى باكستان لطرحها بهدف التوصل إلى حل القضايا الخلافية والتوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب.
بانتظار موافقة إيرانية على اللقاء
ونقلت قناتا «العربية» و«الحدث»، عن المصادر تأكيدها أن إسلام آباد تنتظر أيضاً موافقة إيرانية على لقاء محتمل مع الجانب الأمريكي، إلى جانب بقاء عراقجي في العاصمة الباكستانية لحين وصول الوفد الأمريكي.
وقال مصدر باكستاني إن زيارة عراقجي إلى إسلام آباد تأتي في إطار مزيد من التشاور، مشدداً على أن وقف النار قائم و«لم نتلق أي إخطار أمريكي بشأنه». وأكد أنه «لا خطط لوصول أي وفد أمريكي لإسلام آباد».
ومن المرتقب أن يتوجه عراقجي إلى موسكو بعد توقف قصير في باكستان.
وكان مسؤولان باكستانيان كشفا أنه لا توجد خطط فورية لعودة المبعوثين الأمريكيين كوشنر وويتكوف إلى إسلام آباد لإجراء محادثات مع مسؤولين إيرانيين في الوقت الحالي.
ونقلت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» عن مسؤولين باكستانيين قولهما: إن كبار القادة السياسيين والعسكريين في باكستان يواصلون جهود الوساطة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مع استمرار المفاوضات غير المباشرة قائمة رغم تصاعد التوتر بين الطرفين.
وزار عراقجي إسلام آباد، السبت، وعرض موقف طهران بشأن إنهاء الصراع الإقليمي على رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف وقائد الجيش المشير عاصم منير، ووزير الخارجية إسحاق دار، إلى جانب مسؤولين كبار آخرين.
مسقط تشدد على تغليب الحوار
واستقبل سلطان عمان هيثم بن طارق، الأحد، وزير الخارجية الإيراني، وبحث معه جهود الوساطة ومساعي إنهاء النزاعات.
وأوضحت وكالة الأنباء العمانية أن السلطان هيثم أبلغ عراقجي بضرورة تغليب الحوار والدّبلوماسية لمعالجة القضايا.
بدوره، أطلع عراقجي السلطان هيثم على وجهة نظر إيران تجاه التطورات، كما قدم عراقجي الشكر للسلطان على مواقف عمان في دعم جهود الحوار.
وذكرت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية أن عراقجي بحث مع سلطان عمان الأمن في المنطقة والمرور الآمن في مضيق هرمز.
إلغاء زيارة الوفد الأمريكي
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ألغى زيارة كان يتوقع أن يجريها مبعوثاه ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، في ظل عدم تحقيق اختراق ينهي الحرب. وأكد ترمب أن كل ما على الإيرانيين «القيام به هو الاتصال بنا» اذا أرادوا التفاوض، وأن واشنطن أهدرت «الكثير من الوقت في السفر، والكثير من العمل!».
وشدد على أن عدم سفرهما لا يعني استئناف الحرب، مضيفاً أن الإيرانيين «قدموا إلينا وثيقة كان يجب أن تكون أفضل مما هي عليه»، وأنه بعد إلغاء الزيارة «قدموا وثيقة جديدة أفضل»، دون أن يكشف تفاصيل أخرى.
Pakistani sources revealed that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who returned today (Sunday) to Islamabad after a visit to Muscat, received a green light to discuss points that Pakistan seeks to raise in order to reach a resolution of the contentious issues and to come to an agreement to end the war.
Awaiting Iranian approval for the meeting
The channels "Al Arabiya" and "Al Hadath" reported that the sources confirmed that Islamabad is also awaiting Iranian approval for a potential meeting with the American side, in addition to Araghchi remaining in the Pakistani capital until the arrival of the American delegation.
A Pakistani source stated that Araghchi's visit to Islamabad comes as part of further consultations, emphasizing that the ceasefire is in place and "we have not received any American notification regarding it." He confirmed that "there are no plans for any American delegation to arrive in Islamabad."
Araghchi is expected to head to Moscow after a short stop in Pakistan.
Two Pakistani officials revealed that there are no immediate plans for the return of American envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Islamabad for talks with Iranian officials at this time.
The Associated Press reported that Pakistani officials stated that senior political and military leaders in Pakistan continue mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, with indirect negotiations ongoing despite rising tensions between the two sides.
Araghchi visited Islamabad on Saturday and presented Tehran's position regarding the end of the regional conflict to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with other senior officials.
Muscat emphasizes prioritizing dialogue
Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq received the Iranian Foreign Minister on Sunday and discussed mediation efforts and endeavors to end conflicts.
The Omani News Agency clarified that Sultan Haitham informed Araghchi of the necessity to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy to address the issues.
For his part, Araghchi briefed Sultan Haitham on Iran's perspective regarding developments and thanked the Sultan for Oman's positions in supporting dialogue efforts.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that Araghchi discussed with the Sultan the security in the region and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Cancellation of the American delegation's visit
U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a visit that was expected to be made by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, amid the lack of a breakthrough to end the war. Trump confirmed that all the Iranians "have to do is call us" if they want to negotiate, and that Washington has wasted "a lot of time traveling, and a lot of work!".
He emphasized that their failure to travel does not mean the resumption of war, adding that the Iranians "presented us with a document that should have been better than it is," and that after the cancellation of the visit "they presented a new, better document," without revealing further details.