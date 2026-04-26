أفصحت مصادر باكستانية أن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، الذي عاد، اليوم (الأحد)، إلى إسلام آباد، بعد زيارة مسقط، حصل على ضوء أخضر لمناقشة نقاط تسعى باكستان لطرحها بهدف التوصل إلى حل القضايا الخلافية والتوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب.

بانتظار موافقة إيرانية على اللقاء


ونقلت قناتا «العربية» و«الحدث»، عن المصادر تأكيدها أن إسلام آباد تنتظر أيضاً موافقة إيرانية على لقاء محتمل مع الجانب الأمريكي، إلى جانب بقاء عراقجي في العاصمة الباكستانية لحين وصول الوفد الأمريكي.

وقال مصدر باكستاني إن زيارة عراقجي إلى إسلام آباد تأتي في إطار مزيد من التشاور، مشدداً على أن وقف النار قائم و«لم نتلق أي إخطار أمريكي بشأنه». وأكد أنه «لا خطط لوصول أي وفد أمريكي لإسلام آباد».

ومن المرتقب أن يتوجه عراقجي إلى موسكو بعد توقف قصير في باكستان.
وكان مسؤولان باكستانيان كشفا أنه لا توجد خطط فورية لعودة المبعوثين الأمريكيين كوشنر وويتكوف إلى إسلام آباد لإجراء محادثات مع مسؤولين إيرانيين في الوقت الحالي.


ونقلت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» عن مسؤولين باكستانيين قولهما: إن كبار القادة السياسيين والعسكريين في باكستان يواصلون جهود الوساطة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مع استمرار المفاوضات غير المباشرة قائمة رغم تصاعد التوتر بين الطرفين.


وزار عراقجي إسلام آباد، السبت، وعرض موقف طهران بشأن إنهاء الصراع الإقليمي على رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف وقائد الجيش المشير عاصم منير، ووزير الخارجية إسحاق دار، إلى جانب مسؤولين كبار آخرين.

مسقط تشدد على تغليب الحوار


واستقبل سلطان عمان هيثم بن طارق، الأحد، وزير الخارجية الإيراني، وبحث معه جهود الوساطة ومساعي إنهاء النزاعات.

وأوضحت وكالة الأنباء العمانية أن السلطان هيثم أبلغ عراقجي بضرورة تغليب الحوار والدّبلوماسية لمعالجة القضايا.

بدوره، أطلع عراقجي السلطان هيثم على وجهة نظر إيران تجاه التطورات، كما قدم عراقجي الشكر للسلطان على مواقف عمان في دعم جهود الحوار.

وذكرت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية أن عراقجي بحث مع سلطان عمان الأمن في المنطقة والمرور الآمن في مضيق هرمز.

إلغاء زيارة الوفد الأمريكي


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ألغى زيارة كان يتوقع أن يجريها مبعوثاه ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، في ظل عدم تحقيق اختراق ينهي الحرب. وأكد ترمب أن كل ما على الإيرانيين «القيام به هو الاتصال بنا» اذا أرادوا التفاوض، وأن واشنطن أهدرت «الكثير من الوقت في السفر، والكثير من العمل!».

وشدد على أن عدم سفرهما لا يعني استئناف الحرب، مضيفاً أن الإيرانيين «قدموا إلينا وثيقة كان يجب أن تكون أفضل مما هي عليه»، وأنه بعد إلغاء الزيارة «قدموا وثيقة جديدة أفضل»، دون أن يكشف تفاصيل أخرى.