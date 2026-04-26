In what is considered one of the largest escalations in years, Mali has faced several wide-ranging coordinated attacks carried out by armed groups, targeting the capital Bamako and several cities in the north and center, amid reports of the death of Defense Minister Sadio Kamara along with several family members.

While no official confirmation has been issued, the newspaper "Jeune Afrique" confirmed the assassination of the Malian defense minister due to the explosion of a truck loaded with explosives near his home at the Kati military base on the outskirts of the Malian capital Bamako on Saturday.



The authorities in Mali had previously announced that Kamara survived the armed attack.



Violent confrontations renewed today, Sunday, in the city of Kidal in northern Mali between rebels and government forces "supported by Russian mercenaries," according to what the "Agence France-Presse" reported from sources among the Tuaregs and a local politician.



A spokesman for the Tuareg rebels stated: "Fighting resumed in Kidal this morning. We are trying to expel the last Russian fighters who have taken refuge in the camp."



For his part, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the violence in Mali after an armed group announced that its fighters, along with Tuareg rebels, launched attacks against the army across the state governed by a military council.



The spokesman for Guterres reported that the Secretary-General is deeply concerned about reports of attacks in several locations across Mali and calls for coordinated international support to address the increasing threat of violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel region and to meet urgent humanitarian needs.



The African Union condemned the armed attacks across Mali, warning of the threat they pose to civilians and stability, according to what the "Africa News" website reported today, Sunday.



The United Nations spoke of complex simultaneous attacks occurring in several towns and cities across the country and at the airport in Bamako, the capital of Mali.



Militant and separatist armed groups announced the attack on several sites in the Malian capital Bamako and other cities yesterday, in one of the largest coordinated attacks in the West African state in recent years.



The government did not provide a death toll but mentioned that 16 people were injured in the attacks.



The Malian army announced that the situation in the country is under control following a series of attacks that took place on Saturday, despite the continued sound of gunfire in the capital Bamako and helicopters flying in the skies.



It previously confirmed in a statement that unknown armed terrorist groups targeted specific sites and military barracks in the capital, and that soldiers are engaged in eliminating the attackers.



Mali has previously faced insurgency campaigns led by groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIS, alongside a separatist rebellion in the north.



A group calling itself "Support for Islam and Muslims," linked to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attacks that targeted Bamako International Airport and four other cities in central and northern Mali.