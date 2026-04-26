في تصعيد يُعد من الأكبر منذ سنوات،تعرضت مالي لعدة هجمات منسّقة واسعة نفذتها جماعات مسلحة، استهدفت العاصمة باماكو وعدة مدن في الشمال والوسط، وسط تقارير عن مقتل وزير الدفاع ساديو كامارا برفقة عدد من أفراد عائلته.
و بينما لم يصدر تأكيد رسمي، أكدت صحيفة «جون أفريك»، اغتيال وزير الدفاع المالي جراء انفجار شاحنة محملة بالمتفجرات بالقرب من منزله في قاعدة كاتي العسكرية بضواحي العاصمة المالية باماكو، السبت.
وكانت السلطات في مالي أعلنت في وقت سابق أن كامارا نجا من الهجوم المسلح.
وتجددت المواجهات العنيفة، اليوم الأحد، في مدينة كيدال شمال مالي بين متمرّدين وقوات حكومية «مدعومة بمرتزقة روس»، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «فرانس برس» عن مصادر من الطوارق وسياسي محلي.
وقال ناطق باسم متمردي الطوارق في تصريحات: «إن القتال استُؤنف في كيدال هذا الصباح. نسعى لإخراج آخر المقاتلين الروس الذين لجأوا إلى معسكر».
من جهته، دان الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش أعمال العنف في مالي بعدما أعلنت جماعة مسلحة أن مقاتليها شنوا مع متمردين من الطوارق هجمات ضد الجيش في أنحاء الدولة التي يتولى مجلس عسكري الحكم فيها.
وأفاد المتحدث باسم غوتيريش بأن الأمين العام يشعر بقلق بالغ حيال التقارير عن هجمات في مواقع عدة في أنحاء مالي، ويدعو إلى دعم دولي منسّق للتعامل مع الخطر المتزايد للتطرّف العنيف والإرهاب في منطقة الساحل وتلبية الاحتياجات الإنسانية العاجلة.
ودان الاتحاد الأفريقي الهجمات المسلحة بمختلف أنحاء مالي، محذراً من التهديد الذي يشكله ذلك على المدنيين والاستقرار، حسب ما نقل موقع «أفريكا نيوز»، اليوم الأحد.
وتحدّثت الأمم المتحدة عن وقوع هجمات معقدة متزامنة في العديد من البلدات والمدن بمختلف أنحاء البلاد والمطار في باماكو، عاصمة مالي.
وكان مسلحون متشددون وانفصاليون أعلنوا الهجوم على مواقع عدة في العاصمة المالية باماكو ومدن أخرى، أمس، في واحدة من أكبر الهجمات المنسقة في الدولة الواقعة في غرب أفريقيا خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
ولم تقدم الحكومة حصيلة للقتلى لكنها ذكرت أن 16 شخصاً أصيبوا في الهجمات.
وأعلن جيش مالي أن الوضع في البلاد تحت السيطرة في أعقاب سلسلة الهجمات التي وقعت السبت، على الرغم من استمرار سماع دوي إطلاق نار في العاصمة باماكو وتحليق مروحيات في الأجواء.
وأكد في بيان سابق أن جماعات إرهابية مسلحة مجهولة استهدفت مواقع وثكنات عسكرية معينة في العاصمة، وأن الجنود منخرطون في القضاء على منفذي الهجمات.
وواجهت مالي في السابق حملات تمرد خاضتها جماعات تابعة لتنظيم القاعدة وتنظيم داعش، إلى جانب تمرد انفصالي في الشمال.
وأعلنت جماعة تسمي نفسها «نصرة الإسلام والمسلمين» المرتبطة بتنظيم القاعدة مسؤوليتها عن الهجمات التي استهدفت مطار باماكو الدولي و4 مدن أخرى في وسط مالي وشمالها.
In what is considered one of the largest escalations in years, Mali has faced several wide-ranging coordinated attacks carried out by armed groups, targeting the capital Bamako and several cities in the north and center, amid reports of the death of Defense Minister Sadio Kamara along with several family members.
While no official confirmation has been issued, the newspaper "Jeune Afrique" confirmed the assassination of the Malian defense minister due to the explosion of a truck loaded with explosives near his home at the Kati military base on the outskirts of the Malian capital Bamako on Saturday.
The authorities in Mali had previously announced that Kamara survived the armed attack.
Violent confrontations renewed today, Sunday, in the city of Kidal in northern Mali between rebels and government forces "supported by Russian mercenaries," according to what the "Agence France-Presse" reported from sources among the Tuaregs and a local politician.
A spokesman for the Tuareg rebels stated: "Fighting resumed in Kidal this morning. We are trying to expel the last Russian fighters who have taken refuge in the camp."
For his part, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the violence in Mali after an armed group announced that its fighters, along with Tuareg rebels, launched attacks against the army across the state governed by a military council.
The spokesman for Guterres reported that the Secretary-General is deeply concerned about reports of attacks in several locations across Mali and calls for coordinated international support to address the increasing threat of violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel region and to meet urgent humanitarian needs.
The African Union condemned the armed attacks across Mali, warning of the threat they pose to civilians and stability, according to what the "Africa News" website reported today, Sunday.
The United Nations spoke of complex simultaneous attacks occurring in several towns and cities across the country and at the airport in Bamako, the capital of Mali.
Militant and separatist armed groups announced the attack on several sites in the Malian capital Bamako and other cities yesterday, in one of the largest coordinated attacks in the West African state in recent years.
The government did not provide a death toll but mentioned that 16 people were injured in the attacks.
The Malian army announced that the situation in the country is under control following a series of attacks that took place on Saturday, despite the continued sound of gunfire in the capital Bamako and helicopters flying in the skies.
It previously confirmed in a statement that unknown armed terrorist groups targeted specific sites and military barracks in the capital, and that soldiers are engaged in eliminating the attackers.
Mali has previously faced insurgency campaigns led by groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIS, alongside a separatist rebellion in the north.
A group calling itself "Support for Islam and Muslims," linked to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attacks that targeted Bamako International Airport and four other cities in central and northern Mali.