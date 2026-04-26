في تصعيد يُعد من الأكبر منذ سنوات،تعرضت مالي لعدة هجمات منسّقة واسعة نفذتها جماعات مسلحة، استهدفت العاصمة باماكو وعدة مدن في الشمال والوسط، وسط تقارير عن مقتل وزير الدفاع ساديو كامارا برفقة عدد من أفراد عائلته.

و بينما لم يصدر تأكيد رسمي، أكدت صحيفة «جون أفريك»، اغتيال وزير الدفاع المالي جراء انفجار شاحنة محملة بالمتفجرات بالقرب من منزله في قاعدة كاتي العسكرية بضواحي العاصمة المالية باماكو، السبت.


وكانت السلطات في مالي أعلنت في وقت سابق أن كامارا نجا من الهجوم المسلح.


وتجددت المواجهات العنيفة، اليوم الأحد، في مدينة كيدال شمال مالي بين متمرّدين وقوات حكومية «مدعومة بمرتزقة روس»، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «فرانس برس» عن مصادر من الطوارق وسياسي محلي.


وقال ناطق باسم متمردي الطوارق في تصريحات: «إن القتال استُؤنف في كيدال هذا الصباح. نسعى لإخراج آخر المقاتلين الروس الذين لجأوا إلى معسكر».


من جهته، دان الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش أعمال العنف في مالي بعدما أعلنت جماعة مسلحة أن مقاتليها شنوا مع متمردين من الطوارق هجمات ضد الجيش في أنحاء الدولة التي يتولى مجلس عسكري الحكم فيها.


وأفاد المتحدث باسم غوتيريش بأن الأمين العام يشعر بقلق بالغ حيال التقارير عن هجمات في مواقع عدة في أنحاء مالي، ويدعو إلى دعم دولي منسّق للتعامل مع الخطر المتزايد للتطرّف العنيف والإرهاب في منطقة الساحل وتلبية الاحتياجات الإنسانية العاجلة.


ودان الاتحاد الأفريقي الهجمات المسلحة بمختلف أنحاء مالي، محذراً من التهديد الذي يشكله ذلك على المدنيين والاستقرار، حسب ما نقل موقع «أفريكا نيوز»، اليوم الأحد.


وتحدّثت الأمم المتحدة عن وقوع هجمات معقدة متزامنة في العديد من البلدات والمدن بمختلف أنحاء البلاد والمطار في باماكو، عاصمة مالي.


وكان مسلحون متشددون وانفصاليون أعلنوا الهجوم على مواقع عدة في العاصمة المالية باماكو ومدن أخرى، أمس، في واحدة من أكبر الهجمات المنسقة في الدولة الواقعة في غرب أفريقيا خلال السنوات الأخيرة.


ولم تقدم الحكومة حصيلة للقتلى لكنها ذكرت أن 16 شخصاً أصيبوا في الهجمات.


وأعلن جيش مالي أن الوضع في البلاد تحت السيطرة في أعقاب سلسلة الهجمات التي وقعت السبت، على الرغم من استمرار سماع دوي إطلاق نار في العاصمة باماكو وتحليق مروحيات في الأجواء.


وأكد في بيان سابق أن جماعات إرهابية مسلحة مجهولة استهدفت مواقع وثكنات عسكرية معينة في العاصمة، وأن الجنود منخرطون في القضاء على منفذي الهجمات.


وواجهت مالي في السابق حملات تمرد خاضتها جماعات تابعة لتنظيم القاعدة وتنظيم داعش، إلى جانب تمرد انفصالي في الشمال.


وأعلنت جماعة تسمي نفسها «نصرة الإسلام والمسلمين» المرتبطة بتنظيم القاعدة مسؤوليتها عن الهجمات التي استهدفت مطار باماكو الدولي و4 مدن أخرى في وسط مالي وشمالها.