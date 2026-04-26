The shooting incident at the White House last night raised questions about the effectiveness of security measures, especially when it comes to the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump, who considered himself a target of the recent failed attempt carried out by a "lone wolf," as he put it.



Since the 2024 elections, Trump has faced four assassination attempts, the latest of which occurred on Saturday night when a man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby outside a high-profile dinner for White House correspondents attended by Trump and many senior U.S. officials.

مسؤولو إنفاذ القانون بعد إطلاق النار في البيت الأبيض.



Among the most notable assassination attempts against President Trump are:



The first was in Pennsylvania in 2024



This was the most dangerous attempt he faced while campaigning at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.



At that time, Trump was shot in the upper part of his ear by a 20-year-old gunman, and security personnel managed to kill the shooter.



The second was at a golf club in Florida in 2024



This occurred about two months after the first attempt, when Secret Service agents spotted a man with a gun hiding in the bushes at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the president was on the course.



The police and Secret Service intervened quickly and thwarted the operation before it could be executed, while investigations revealed that the suspect had planned the attack for several months, and he was later sentenced to life in prison.



The third attempt was at Mar-a-Lago in 2026, which took place last February when a person tried to enter the Mar-a-Lago resort, which is considered the residence of the U.S. president in Florida.



The incident occurred on a Saturday evening, and although Trump often spends weekends at the resort, he was at the White House during this incident with First Lady Melania, as they hosted a dinner for state governors. Security forces intervened and killed the attacker.



The latest incident occurred last night during the White House correspondents' dinner:



When an armed man stormed the lobby outside a high-profile dinner for journalists attended by Trump and many senior leaders, the gunman rushed toward the banquet hall before being surrounded and detained by Secret Service agents. The president was unharmed and was quickly moved away.