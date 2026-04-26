أثارت حادثة إطلاق النار في البيت الأبيض الليلة الماضية التساؤلات حول فعالية الإجراءات الأمنية خصوصاً عندما يتعلّق الأمر بوجود الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي اعتبر أنه كان هدفاً للمحاولة الفاشلة الأخيرة التي نفذها «ذئب منفرد» بحسب قوله.
ومنذ انتخابات العام 2024، تعرّض ترمب لـ4 محاولات اغتيال، كان آخرها ما حدث ليل السبت، عندما اقتحم رجل مسلّح بمسدسات وسكاكين الردهة خارج قاعة عشاء رفيع المستوى لمراسلي البيت الأبيض في وجود ترمب والعديد من كبار المسؤولين الأمريكيين.
مسؤولو إنفاذ القانون بعد إطلاق النار في البيت الأبيض.
ومن أبرز محاولات الاغتيال التي تعرّض لها الرئيسي ترمب، هي:
الأولى كانت في بنسلفانيا عام 2024
وتعد المحاولة الأكثر خطورة التي تعرض لها أثناء قيامه بحملة انتخابية في تجمع جماهيري في الهواء الطلق في مدينة بتلر بولاية بنسلفانيا في يوليو 2024.
وأصيب حينها ترمب بطلق ناري في طرف أذنه العلوي على يد مسلح يبلغ من العمر 20 عاماً، وتمكن أفراد الأمن من قتل المسلح بالرصاص.
الثانية كانت في نادي غولف بفلوريدا في 2024
وجرت بعد المحاولة الأولى بنحو شهرين، ورصد عملاء الخدمة السرية رجلاً يحمل مسدساً ويختبئ بين الشجيرات في نادي ترمب للغولف في ويست بالم بيتش بولاية فلوريدا، بينما كان الرئيس في الملعب.
وتدخلت الشرطة وجهاز الخدمة السرية سريعاً، وأحبطت العملية قبل تنفيذها، فيما أظهرت التحقيقات أن المتهم خطط للهجوم أشهراً عدة، وتم الحكم عليه لاحقاً بالسجن مدى الحياة.
والمحاولة الثالثة في منتجع مارالاغو عام 2026، وجرت في فبراير الماضي عندما حاول شخص الدخول إلى منتجع مارالاغو، الذي يعتبر مقر إقامة الرئيس الأمريكي في فلوريدا.
وقعت الحادثة مساء يوم سبت، ورغم أن ترمب غالباً ما يقضي عطلات نهاية الأسبوع في المنتجع، فإنه كان في البيت الأبيض أثناء هذه الحادثة برفقة السيدة الأولى ميلانيا، إذ استضافا حفل عشاء أقاماه لحكام الولايات. وتدخلت قوات الأمن وقتلت المهاجم.
الحادثة الأخير جرت الليلة الماضية، خلال عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض:
عندما اقتحم رجل مسلح الردهة خارج قاعة عشاء رفيع المستوى للصحفيين كان يحضره ترمب والعديد من كبار القادة، واندفع المسلح نحو قاعة الاحتفالات قبل أن يحاصره عملاء الخدمة السرية ويحتجزوه. ولم يصب الرئيس بأذى وتم نقله بسرعة بعيداً.
The shooting incident at the White House last night raised questions about the effectiveness of security measures, especially when it comes to the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump, who considered himself a target of the recent failed attempt carried out by a "lone wolf," as he put it.
Since the 2024 elections, Trump has faced four assassination attempts, the latest of which occurred on Saturday night when a man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby outside a high-profile dinner for White House correspondents attended by Trump and many senior U.S. officials.
مسؤولو إنفاذ القانون بعد إطلاق النار في البيت الأبيض.
Among the most notable assassination attempts against President Trump are:
The first was in Pennsylvania in 2024
This was the most dangerous attempt he faced while campaigning at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.
At that time, Trump was shot in the upper part of his ear by a 20-year-old gunman, and security personnel managed to kill the shooter.
The second was at a golf club in Florida in 2024
This occurred about two months after the first attempt, when Secret Service agents spotted a man with a gun hiding in the bushes at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the president was on the course.
The police and Secret Service intervened quickly and thwarted the operation before it could be executed, while investigations revealed that the suspect had planned the attack for several months, and he was later sentenced to life in prison.
The third attempt was at Mar-a-Lago in 2026, which took place last February when a person tried to enter the Mar-a-Lago resort, which is considered the residence of the U.S. president in Florida.
The incident occurred on a Saturday evening, and although Trump often spends weekends at the resort, he was at the White House during this incident with First Lady Melania, as they hosted a dinner for state governors. Security forces intervened and killed the attacker.
The latest incident occurred last night during the White House correspondents' dinner:
When an armed man stormed the lobby outside a high-profile dinner for journalists attended by Trump and many senior leaders, the gunman rushed toward the banquet hall before being surrounded and detained by Secret Service agents. The president was unharmed and was quickly moved away.