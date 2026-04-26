أثارت حادثة إطلاق النار في البيت الأبيض الليلة الماضية التساؤلات حول فعالية الإجراءات الأمنية خصوصاً عندما يتعلّق الأمر بوجود الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي اعتبر أنه كان هدفاً للمحاولة الفاشلة الأخيرة التي نفذها «ذئب منفرد» بحسب قوله.


ومنذ انتخابات العام 2024، تعرّض ترمب لـ4 محاولات اغتيال، كان آخرها ما حدث ليل السبت، عندما اقتحم رجل مسلّح بمسدسات وسكاكين الردهة خارج قاعة عشاء رفيع المستوى لمراسلي البيت الأبيض في وجود ترمب والعديد من كبار المسؤولين الأمريكيين.

مسؤولو إنفاذ القانون بعد إطلاق النار في البيت الأبيض.

مسؤولو إنفاذ القانون بعد إطلاق النار في البيت الأبيض.


ومن أبرز محاولات الاغتيال التي تعرّض لها الرئيسي ترمب، هي:


الأولى كانت في بنسلفانيا عام 2024


وتعد المحاولة الأكثر خطورة التي تعرض لها أثناء قيامه بحملة انتخابية في تجمع جماهيري في الهواء الطلق في مدينة بتلر بولاية بنسلفانيا في يوليو 2024.


وأصيب حينها ترمب بطلق ناري في طرف أذنه العلوي على يد مسلح يبلغ من العمر 20 عاماً، وتمكن أفراد الأمن من قتل المسلح بالرصاص.


الثانية كانت في نادي غولف بفلوريدا في 2024


وجرت بعد المحاولة الأولى بنحو شهرين، ورصد عملاء الخدمة السرية رجلاً يحمل مسدساً ويختبئ بين الشجيرات في نادي ترمب للغولف في ويست بالم بيتش بولاية فلوريدا، بينما كان الرئيس في الملعب.


وتدخلت الشرطة وجهاز الخدمة السرية سريعاً، وأحبطت العملية قبل تنفيذها، فيما أظهرت التحقيقات أن المتهم خطط للهجوم أشهراً عدة، وتم الحكم عليه لاحقاً بالسجن مدى الحياة.


والمحاولة الثالثة في منتجع مارالاغو عام 2026، وجرت في فبراير الماضي عندما حاول شخص الدخول إلى منتجع مارالاغو، الذي يعتبر مقر إقامة الرئيس الأمريكي في فلوريدا.


وقعت الحادثة مساء يوم سبت، ورغم أن ترمب غالباً ما يقضي عطلات نهاية الأسبوع في المنتجع، فإنه كان في البيت الأبيض أثناء هذه الحادثة برفقة السيدة الأولى ميلانيا، إذ استضافا حفل عشاء أقاماه لحكام الولايات. وتدخلت قوات الأمن وقتلت المهاجم.


الحادثة الأخير جرت الليلة الماضية، خلال عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض:


عندما اقتحم رجل مسلح الردهة خارج قاعة عشاء رفيع المستوى للصحفيين كان يحضره ترمب والعديد من كبار القادة، واندفع المسلح نحو قاعة الاحتفالات قبل أن يحاصره عملاء الخدمة السرية ويحتجزوه. ولم يصب الرئيس بأذى وتم نقله بسرعة بعيداً.