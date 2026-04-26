أسفرت نتائج انتخابات المجالس المحلية الفلسطينية التي جرت أمس السبت، عن فوز كبير للنساء اللاتي حصدن 33% من مقاعد المجالس الجديدة.


وأعلن رئيس لجنة الانتخابات المركزية في فلسطين رامي الحمدالله، خلال مؤتمر صحفي في رام الله، اليوم الأحد، بمشاركة رئيس الوزراء محمد مصطفى، أن نسبة المشاركة في هذه الانتخابات شبيهة إلى حدٍّ كبير بنسب المشاركة في الانتخابات المحلية السابقة، التي وصلت إلى 54% ممن يحق لهم الاقتراع.


وأفاد بأن 197 هيئة فازت بالتزكية، غالبيتها العظمى من القرى الصغيرة، وأن الانتخابات جرت في 183 هيئة غالبيتها من المدن والبلدات الكبيرة ويشكل الناخبون فيها 67% من مجموع أصحاب حق الاقتراح في هذه الانتخابات. ويبلغ عدد المجالس المحلية في الضفة الغربية 420 هيئة، وفي قطاع غزة 25 هيئة.


وقال الحمدالله إن مشاركة مدينة دير البلح في غزة في هذه الانتخابات جاءت لتأكيد وحدة الضفة الغربية والقطاع، وأثبتت أن وحدة الوطن ممكنة، وإجراء الانتخابات ممكن.


وتميزت نتائج الانتخابات بفوز خليط من الكتل المتنافسة وغالبيتها العظمى 88% كتل مستقلة، و12% فقط كتل حزبية.


من جانبه، اعتبر رئيس الوزراء الفلسطيني محمد مصطفى، أن نجاح الانتخابات المحلية يؤكد أن مسار الانتخابات ممكن.


واتهم إسرائيل بأنها تشن حرباً اقتصادية وسياسية وأمنية على الشعب الفلسطيني، وتحتجز 5 مليارات دولار من إيرادات السلطة الفلسطينية.


وأجريت انتخابات المجالس المحلية في الضفة الغربية المحتلة ومدينة دير البلح، وهي المدينة الوحيدة في القطاع التي لم تتعرض للتدمير في الحرب الإسرائيلية التي استمرت عامين، وسط تراجع كبير في المنافسة بين القوى السياسية الفلسطينية.


وخلت بعض المدن الفلسطينية الكبرى، من الكتل المنافسة مثل مدينة رام الله التي تخوض الانتخابات فيها كتلة واحدة شكلتها حركة «فتح»، وعلى غرارها مدن نابلس وقلقيلية. وفازت هذه الكتل الوحيدة المرشحة في هذه المدن بالتزكية، فيما غابت حركة حماس والجبهة الشعبية كلياً عن المنافسة.