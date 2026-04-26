The results of the Palestinian local council elections held yesterday, Saturday, resulted in a significant victory for women, who won 33% of the new council seats.



Palestine's Central Elections Commission Chairman Rami Hamdallah announced during a press conference in Ramallah today, Sunday, with the participation of Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, that the voter turnout in these elections is very similar to the turnout in previous local elections, which reached 54% of those eligible to vote.



He reported that 197 councils were elected unopposed, the vast majority of which are from small villages, and that elections were held in 183 councils, mostly from large cities and towns, where voters make up 67% of the total eligible voters in these elections. There are 420 local councils in the West Bank and 25 councils in the Gaza Strip.



Hamdallah stated that the participation of the city of Deir al-Balah in Gaza in these elections came to affirm the unity of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, proving that national unity is possible and that holding elections is feasible.



The election results were characterized by a mix of competing blocs, with the vast majority, 88%, being independent blocs, and only 12% being party blocs.



For his part, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa considered that the success of the local elections confirms that the electoral process is possible.



He accused Israel of waging an economic, political, and security war against the Palestinian people and holding back 5 billion dollars of Palestinian Authority revenues.



The local council elections were held in the occupied West Bank and the city of Deir al-Balah, which is the only city in the Gaza Strip that was not destroyed in the two-year-long Israeli war, amid a significant decline in competition among Palestinian political forces.



Some major Palestinian cities were devoid of competing blocs, such as the city of Ramallah, where only one bloc formed by the Fatah movement is contesting the elections, similar to the cities of Nablus and Qalqilya. These sole candidate blocs in these cities won unopposed, while Hamas and the Popular Front were completely absent from the competition.