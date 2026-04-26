من المنتظر أن تعقد قوى «الإطار التنسيقي»، اليوم الأحد، اجتماعاً وصف بأنه «مصيري» لحسم ملف مرشح رئاسة الوزراء، وسط سباق مع الزمن للالتزام بالمهل الدستورية، بعد سلسلة من الإخفاقات في عقد الاجتماع خلال الساعات الـ 48 الماضية.
البحث عن خيار ثالث
وتتصاعد الخلافات وسط غياب التوافق بين الكتل المنضوية في التحالف الحاكم، خصوصاً بين رئيس الوزراء الحالي محمد شياع السوداني وزعيم ائتلاف دولة القانون نوري المالكي.
وبحسب مصادر مطلعة، فإن هذا الخلاف دفع قادة الإطار للبحث عن «خيار ثالث» وطرح أسماء توافقية فوق طاولة الحوار، بعد أن فشلت محاولات سابقة لتمرير أسماء مثل باسم البدري، الذي لم يحظَ بالإجماع المطلوب.
الحصول على أغلبية الثلثين
ووفق الآليات الداخلية للتحالف، يتطلب اختيار المرشح الرسمي الحصول على أغلبية الثلثين (8 أصوات من أصل 12)، وهي العتبة التي عجز كل من السوداني والمالكي عن تخطيها حتى اللحظة، ما أبقى التحالف الأكبر في البرلمان أمام حالة من الانسداد السياسي الداخلي.
ومع اقتراب نهاية مدة الـ 15 يوماً الممنوحة لرئيس الجمهورية لتكليف مرشح الكتلة الأكبر، يبرز تساؤل قانوني حول الخطوة التالية في حال استمرار الفشل في الاتفاق على مرشح لمنصب رئيس الوزراء.
اللجوء للمحكمة الاتحادية العليا
وبحسب خبراء قانونيين فإن الدستور العراقي لم يحسم هذه المسألة، ما قد يدفع رئيس الجمهورية إلى اللجوء للمحكمة الاتحادية العليا أو العودة لمجلس النواب لإيجاد مخرج للأزمة، تجنباً لدخول البلاد في فراغ دستوري جديد. وفي حال عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق على شخصية لتولي المنصب، تدخل البلاد في حالة فراغ سياسي، كما حدث عقب انتخابات أكتوبر 2021، قبل التوافق على تكليف رئيس الحكومة الحالي محمد شياع السوداني. واستمر الفراغ السياسي حينها نحو عام كامل، قبل أن يمنح مجلس النواب الثقة لحكومة السوداني في 27 أكتوبر 2022.
ساعات حاسمة أمام " الإطار التنسيقي "
وخلال الساعات القادمة يواجه تحالف الإطار التنسيقي، الذي تشكل عقب انسحاب التيار الصدري من العملية السياسية عام 2022، اختباراً حاسماً في التوصل إلى تسوية تحظى بالقبول قبل أن تنفد المهلة الدستورية.
يذكر أنه في 11 أبريل الجاري، انتخب البرلمان العراقي آميدي رئيساً للبلاد، إذ تنص الفقرة (أ) من المادة 76 من الدستور على أن «يكلف رئيس الجمهورية، خلال 15 يوماً من تاريخ انتخابه، مرشح الكتلة النيابية الأكثر عدداً بتشكيل مجلس الوزراء»، ما يعني أن المهلة الدستورية تنتهي اليوم الأحد.
The "Coordination Framework" forces are expected to hold a meeting today, Sunday, described as "crucial" to finalize the nomination for the Prime Minister position, amid a race against time to adhere to constitutional deadlines, following a series of failures to convene the meeting over the past 48 hours.
Searching for a Third Option
Disagreements are escalating amid a lack of consensus among the blocs within the ruling coalition, particularly between the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani and the leader of the State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki.
According to informed sources, this disagreement has prompted the leaders of the framework to search for a "third option" and propose consensus names at the dialogue table, after previous attempts to pass names like Basim al-Budairi, which did not receive the required consensus.
Obtaining a Two-Thirds Majority
According to the internal mechanisms of the coalition, selecting the official candidate requires obtaining a two-thirds majority (8 votes out of 12), a threshold that both al-Sudani and al-Maliki have failed to surpass so far, leaving the largest coalition in parliament in a state of internal political stalemate.
As the 15-day period granted to the President of the Republic to assign a candidate from the largest bloc approaches its end, a legal question arises regarding the next step if the failure to agree on a candidate for the Prime Minister position continues.
Resorting to the Federal Supreme Court
According to legal experts, the Iraqi constitution has not resolved this issue, which may lead the President of the Republic to resort to the Federal Supreme Court or return to the House of Representatives to find a way out of the crisis, to avoid plunging the country into a new constitutional vacuum. If no agreement is reached on a figure to assume the position, the country will enter a state of political vacuum, as happened after the October 2021 elections, before reaching an agreement to assign the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani. The political vacuum at that time lasted nearly a full year before the House of Representatives granted confidence to al-Sudani's government on October 27, 2022.
Crucial Hours Ahead for the "Coordination Framework"
In the coming hours, the Coordination Framework coalition, which was formed after the Sadrist movement withdrew from the political process in 2022, faces a critical test in reaching an acceptable settlement before the constitutional deadline expires.
It is worth noting that on April 11, the Iraqi parliament elected Amidi as President of the Republic, as paragraph (A) of Article 76 of the constitution states that "the President of the Republic shall, within 15 days from the date of his election, assign the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc to form the Council of Ministers," which means that the constitutional deadline ends today, Sunday.