The "Coordination Framework" forces are expected to hold a meeting today, Sunday, described as "crucial" to finalize the nomination for the Prime Minister position, amid a race against time to adhere to constitutional deadlines, following a series of failures to convene the meeting over the past 48 hours.

Searching for a Third Option



Disagreements are escalating amid a lack of consensus among the blocs within the ruling coalition, particularly between the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani and the leader of the State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki.

According to informed sources, this disagreement has prompted the leaders of the framework to search for a "third option" and propose consensus names at the dialogue table, after previous attempts to pass names like Basim al-Budairi, which did not receive the required consensus.

Obtaining a Two-Thirds Majority



According to the internal mechanisms of the coalition, selecting the official candidate requires obtaining a two-thirds majority (8 votes out of 12), a threshold that both al-Sudani and al-Maliki have failed to surpass so far, leaving the largest coalition in parliament in a state of internal political stalemate.

As the 15-day period granted to the President of the Republic to assign a candidate from the largest bloc approaches its end, a legal question arises regarding the next step if the failure to agree on a candidate for the Prime Minister position continues.

Resorting to the Federal Supreme Court



According to legal experts, the Iraqi constitution has not resolved this issue, which may lead the President of the Republic to resort to the Federal Supreme Court or return to the House of Representatives to find a way out of the crisis, to avoid plunging the country into a new constitutional vacuum. If no agreement is reached on a figure to assume the position, the country will enter a state of political vacuum, as happened after the October 2021 elections, before reaching an agreement to assign the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani. The political vacuum at that time lasted nearly a full year before the House of Representatives granted confidence to al-Sudani's government on October 27, 2022.

Crucial Hours Ahead for the "Coordination Framework"



In the coming hours, the Coordination Framework coalition, which was formed after the Sadrist movement withdrew from the political process in 2022, faces a critical test in reaching an acceptable settlement before the constitutional deadline expires.



It is worth noting that on April 11, the Iraqi parliament elected Amidi as President of the Republic, as paragraph (A) of Article 76 of the constitution states that "the President of the Republic shall, within 15 days from the date of his election, assign the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc to form the Council of Ministers," which means that the constitutional deadline ends today, Sunday.