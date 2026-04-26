من المنتظر أن تعقد قوى «الإطار التنسيقي»، اليوم الأحد، اجتماعاً وصف بأنه «مصيري» لحسم ملف مرشح رئاسة الوزراء، وسط سباق مع الزمن للالتزام بالمهل الدستورية، بعد سلسلة من الإخفاقات في عقد الاجتماع خلال الساعات الـ 48 الماضية.

البحث عن خيار ثالث


وتتصاعد الخلافات وسط غياب التوافق بين الكتل المنضوية في التحالف الحاكم، خصوصاً بين رئيس الوزراء الحالي محمد شياع السوداني وزعيم ائتلاف دولة القانون نوري المالكي.

وبحسب مصادر مطلعة، فإن هذا الخلاف دفع قادة الإطار للبحث عن «خيار ثالث» وطرح أسماء توافقية فوق طاولة الحوار، بعد أن فشلت محاولات سابقة لتمرير أسماء مثل باسم البدري، الذي لم يحظَ بالإجماع المطلوب.

الحصول على أغلبية الثلثين


ووفق الآليات الداخلية للتحالف، يتطلب اختيار المرشح الرسمي الحصول على أغلبية الثلثين (8 أصوات من أصل 12)، وهي العتبة التي عجز كل من السوداني والمالكي عن تخطيها حتى اللحظة، ما أبقى التحالف الأكبر في البرلمان أمام حالة من الانسداد السياسي الداخلي.

ومع اقتراب نهاية مدة الـ 15 يوماً الممنوحة لرئيس الجمهورية لتكليف مرشح الكتلة الأكبر، يبرز تساؤل قانوني حول الخطوة التالية في حال استمرار الفشل في الاتفاق على مرشح لمنصب رئيس الوزراء.

اللجوء للمحكمة الاتحادية العليا


وبحسب خبراء قانونيين فإن الدستور العراقي لم يحسم هذه المسألة، ما قد يدفع رئيس الجمهورية إلى اللجوء للمحكمة الاتحادية العليا أو العودة لمجلس النواب لإيجاد مخرج للأزمة، تجنباً لدخول البلاد في فراغ دستوري جديد. وفي حال عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق على شخصية لتولي المنصب، تدخل البلاد في حالة فراغ سياسي، كما حدث عقب انتخابات أكتوبر 2021، قبل التوافق على تكليف رئيس الحكومة الحالي محمد شياع السوداني. واستمر الفراغ السياسي حينها نحو عام كامل، قبل أن يمنح مجلس النواب الثقة لحكومة السوداني في 27 أكتوبر 2022.

ساعات حاسمة أمام " الإطار التنسيقي "


وخلال الساعات القادمة يواجه تحالف الإطار التنسيقي، الذي تشكل عقب انسحاب التيار الصدري من العملية السياسية عام 2022، اختباراً حاسماً في التوصل إلى تسوية تحظى بالقبول قبل أن تنفد المهلة الدستورية.


يذكر أنه في 11 أبريل الجاري، انتخب البرلمان العراقي آميدي رئيساً للبلاد، إذ تنص الفقرة (أ) من المادة 76 من الدستور على أن «يكلف رئيس الجمهورية، خلال 15 يوماً من تاريخ انتخابه، مرشح الكتلة النيابية الأكثر عدداً بتشكيل مجلس الوزراء»، ما يعني أن المهلة الدستورية تنتهي اليوم الأحد.