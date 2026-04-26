In a rapidly advancing diplomatic move that reflects the intensification of the regional scene, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi continues his tour among several capitals, in an effort to prepare the political ground for a potential negotiation phase with the United States.

A Tripartite Path Tour

The Iranian news agency "IRNA" revealed that Araghchi will return to Islamabad after concluding his visit to Muscat, as part of a tour that will later include Moscow, within the framework of intensive diplomatic efforts to discuss the developments of the war and regional issues.

Consultations in Tehran.. and Decisive Instructions

The agency clarified that a number of members of the Iranian delegation returned to Tehran for consultations and to receive directives related to the issue of ending the war, with plans to rejoin Araghchi in the Pakistani capital on Sunday evening.

Possible Meeting with Washington

In an indication of a potential breakthrough, Iranian diplomatic sources conveyed that reaching preliminary understandings through intermediaries could pave the way for a direct meeting between the Iranian and American delegations in the coming days, according to what was reported by the "Wall Street Journal".

Islamabad.. The Mediation Station

Araghchi had concluded a visit to Islamabad, during which he met with high-ranking Pakistani officials, discussing bilateral relations and regional developments, amid Pakistan's rising role as a mediator between Tehran and Washington.