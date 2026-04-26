في تحرك دبلوماسي متسارع يعكس احتدام المشهد الإقليمي، يواصل وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي جولته بين عدة عواصم، في مسعى لتهيئة الأرضية السياسية لمرحلة تفاوضية محتملة مع الولايات المتحدة.

جولة ثلاثية المسارات

كشفت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية «إرنا» أن عراقجي سيعود إلى إسلام آباد بعد اختتام زيارته إلى مسقط، ضمن جولة تشمل لاحقاً موسكو، في إطار تحركات دبلوماسية مكثفة لبحث تطورات الحرب والملفات الإقليمية.

تشاور في طهران.. وتعليمات حاسمة

وأوضحت الوكالة أن عدداً من أعضاء الوفد الإيراني عادوا إلى طهران لإجراء مشاورات والحصول على توجيهات تتصل بملف إنهاء الحرب، على أن يلتحقوا مجدداً بعراقجي في العاصمة الباكستانية مساء الأحد.

اجتماع محتمل مع واشنطن

وفي مؤشر على احتمال كسر الجمود، نقلت مصادر دبلوماسية إيرانية أن التوصل إلى تفاهمات أولية عبر الوسطاء قد يمهّد لعقد لقاء مباشر بين الوفدين الإيراني والأمريكي خلال الأيام القادمة، وفق ما أوردته «وول ستريت جورنال».

إسلام آباد.. محطة الوساطة

وكان عراقجي قد أنهى زيارة إلى إسلام آباد، التقى خلالها مسؤولين باكستانيين رفيعي المستوى، وبحث معهم العلاقات الثنائية والتطورات الإقليمية، في ظل دور باكستان المتصاعد كوسيط بين طهران وواشنطن.