في تحرك دبلوماسي متسارع يعكس احتدام المشهد الإقليمي، يواصل وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي جولته بين عدة عواصم، في مسعى لتهيئة الأرضية السياسية لمرحلة تفاوضية محتملة مع الولايات المتحدة.
جولة ثلاثية المسارات
كشفت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية «إرنا» أن عراقجي سيعود إلى إسلام آباد بعد اختتام زيارته إلى مسقط، ضمن جولة تشمل لاحقاً موسكو، في إطار تحركات دبلوماسية مكثفة لبحث تطورات الحرب والملفات الإقليمية.
تشاور في طهران.. وتعليمات حاسمة
وأوضحت الوكالة أن عدداً من أعضاء الوفد الإيراني عادوا إلى طهران لإجراء مشاورات والحصول على توجيهات تتصل بملف إنهاء الحرب، على أن يلتحقوا مجدداً بعراقجي في العاصمة الباكستانية مساء الأحد.
اجتماع محتمل مع واشنطن
وفي مؤشر على احتمال كسر الجمود، نقلت مصادر دبلوماسية إيرانية أن التوصل إلى تفاهمات أولية عبر الوسطاء قد يمهّد لعقد لقاء مباشر بين الوفدين الإيراني والأمريكي خلال الأيام القادمة، وفق ما أوردته «وول ستريت جورنال».
إسلام آباد.. محطة الوساطة
وكان عراقجي قد أنهى زيارة إلى إسلام آباد، التقى خلالها مسؤولين باكستانيين رفيعي المستوى، وبحث معهم العلاقات الثنائية والتطورات الإقليمية، في ظل دور باكستان المتصاعد كوسيط بين طهران وواشنطن.
In a rapidly advancing diplomatic move that reflects the intensification of the regional scene, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi continues his tour among several capitals, in an effort to prepare the political ground for a potential negotiation phase with the United States.
A Tripartite Path Tour
The Iranian news agency "IRNA" revealed that Araghchi will return to Islamabad after concluding his visit to Muscat, as part of a tour that will later include Moscow, within the framework of intensive diplomatic efforts to discuss the developments of the war and regional issues.
Consultations in Tehran.. and Decisive Instructions
The agency clarified that a number of members of the Iranian delegation returned to Tehran for consultations and to receive directives related to the issue of ending the war, with plans to rejoin Araghchi in the Pakistani capital on Sunday evening.
Possible Meeting with Washington
In an indication of a potential breakthrough, Iranian diplomatic sources conveyed that reaching preliminary understandings through intermediaries could pave the way for a direct meeting between the Iranian and American delegations in the coming days, according to what was reported by the "Wall Street Journal".
Islamabad.. The Mediation Station
Araghchi had concluded a visit to Islamabad, during which he met with high-ranking Pakistani officials, discussing bilateral relations and regional developments, amid Pakistan's rising role as a mediator between Tehran and Washington.