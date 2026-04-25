فيما لا يزال الغموض يكتنف احتمالات عقد جولة محادثات ثانية بين واشنطن وطهران، بعد مغادرة وزير الخارجية الإيراني العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد اليوم (السبت)، أفصحت مصادر مطلعة أن عراقجي شرح خلال لقاء رئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف وقائد الجيش المشير عاصم منير موقف بلاده بشأن وقف إطلاق النار وانتهاء الحرب.


وحسب المصادر، فإن رسالة طهران كشفت تمسكها بفك الحصار الأمريكي عن الموانئ البحرية ووقف الهجمات. وأوضحت المصادر أن الوزير الإيراني أعلن تحفظ بلاده الكامل على مطالب الجانب الأمريكي.


ونفى عراقجي لقائد الجيش الباكستاني أن تكون بلاده بصدد البحث عن وسيط آخر، مثمناً جهود باكستان لوقف إطلاق النار وإنهاء الحرب على بلاده واستضافة المفاوضات.


من جانبه أعلن مصدر دبلوماسي إيراني أن وفد بلاده أكد للقيادة الباكستانية تمسكه بالبنود الـ10، وأن طهران مستعدة للتفاوض، لكنها لن تستسلم. وقال: «لن نقبل بالجلوس على طاولة تفاوض تطرح فيها أمريكا خطوطها الحمراء».


ورغم تعثر المفاوضات واستمرار حالة الجمود في المسار التفاوضي، تشهد إسلام آباد إجراءات أمنية مكثفة بانتظار وصول الوفد الأمريكي، رغم مغادرة وزير خارجية إيران الذي أعلنت مصادر باكستانية أنه سيعود غداً إلى إسلام آباد.


وأفادت مصادر مقربة من المحادثات أن إسلام آباد طرحت خطة تشرف بها عدة دول على البرنامج النووي الإيراني. وذكرت أن عراقجي لم يقدم إجابات واضحة أثناء اللقاءات في باكستان. وأفادت المصادر بأنه «لم يتم تحديد أي لقاء مباشر بين الوفدين الإيراني والأمريكي حتى الآن».


وعلى صعيد آخر؛ ذكر تقرير في واشنطن أن الجيش الأمريكي يقوم بتطوير خطط جديدة لاستهداف مقدّرات إيران في خليج هرمز حال انهيار وقف النار الراهن. ويشمل ذلك ضرب قدرات إيران حول مضيق هرمز، وجنوب بحر العرب، وخليج عمان. وقد تشمل الخطط ضرب الزوارق الهجومية الإيرانية السريعة، واستهداف السفن التي تقوم بوضع الألغام في مياه المضيق، بحسب شبكة «سي ان ان». وكان ترمب حذر مراراً من أن فشل الحل الدبلوماسي سيضطره إلى استئناف قصف إيران. وأعلن مسؤول أمريكي أمس الأول أن واشنطن لديها حالياً 19 سفينة حربية في الشرق الأوسط، بينها 3 حاملات طائرات، و7 سفن حربية في المحيط الهندي.