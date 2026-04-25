While the uncertainty surrounding the prospects of a second round of talks between Washington and Tehran continues, after the Iranian Foreign Minister left the Pakistani capital Islamabad today (Saturday), informed sources revealed that Araqchi explained during a meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir his country's position regarding the ceasefire and the end of the war.



According to the sources, Tehran's message revealed its insistence on lifting the American blockade on maritime ports and stopping the attacks. The sources clarified that the Iranian minister announced his country's complete reservations regarding the demands of the American side.



Araqchi denied to the Pakistani Army Chief that his country is seeking another mediator, praising Pakistan's efforts to achieve a ceasefire and end the war against his country and to host the negotiations.



For his part, an Iranian diplomatic source announced that his country's delegation confirmed to the Pakistani leadership its adherence to the 10 points, and that Tehran is ready to negotiate, but it will not surrender. He stated: "We will not accept sitting at a negotiation table where the U.S. presents its red lines."



Despite the stalled negotiations and the ongoing deadlock in the negotiating process, Islamabad is witnessing intensified security measures in anticipation of the arrival of the American delegation, despite the departure of the Iranian Foreign Minister, who Pakistani sources announced will return tomorrow to Islamabad.



Sources close to the talks reported that Islamabad proposed a plan overseen by several countries regarding the Iranian nuclear program. They mentioned that Araqchi did not provide clear answers during the meetings in Pakistan. The sources indicated that "no direct meeting between the Iranian and American delegations has been scheduled so far."



On another note, a report in Washington stated that the U.S. military is developing new plans to target Iran's capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz in the event of the current ceasefire collapsing. This includes striking Iran's capabilities around the Strait of Hormuz, the southern Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Oman. The plans may involve targeting fast Iranian attack boats and striking ships that are laying mines in the waters of the strait, according to CNN. Trump had repeatedly warned that the failure of the diplomatic solution would force him to resume bombing Iran. An American official announced the day before yesterday that Washington currently has 19 warships in the Middle East, including 3 aircraft carriers and 7 warships in the Indian Ocean.