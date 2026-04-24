تنطلق انتخابات المجالس المحلية الفلسطينية، غدا السبت، وسط تراجع كبير في المنافسة بين القوى السياسية، وغابت حركة حماس والجبهة الشعبية كلياً عن المنافسة.


ويبلغ عدد المجالس والهيئات المحلية في الضفة الغربية 420 وفي قطاع غزة 25. وتجرى الانتخابات في 183 هيئة فيما تفوز القوائم المرشحة في باقي الهيئات بالتزكية نظراً لعدم وجود كتل متنافسة.


ويبلغ عدد الناخبين في التجمعات التي ستشهد انتخابات مليون ناخب يشكلون 67% من الناخبين المسجلين.


وأظهرت سجلات لجنة الانتخابات المركزية، أن 87% من الكتل التي تتنافس على المجالس، وهي كتل مستقلة تضم فنيين ونشطاء محليين وممثلي عائلات، وأن 13% فقط كتل حزبية تمثل حركة «فتح» المتحالفة مع بعض القوى في منظمة التحرير والعائلات.


وتجري الانتخابات في الضفة الغربية ومدينة واحدة في قطاع غزة، هي دير البلح والتي لم تتعرض للتدمير في الحرب الإسرائيلية التي استمرت عامين.


وتتنافس في مدينة دير البلح 4 كتل جميعها من المستقلين، وإن كانت تضم نشطاء سابقين في قوى سياسية مختلفة.


وخلت بعض المدن الكبرى من الكتل المنافسة مثل مدينة رام الله التي تخوض الانتخابات فيها كتلة واحدة شكلتها حركة «فتح»، وعلى غرارها مدن نابلس وقلقيلية. وستفوز الكتل الوحيدة المرشحة في هذه المدن بالتزكية.


وأدخلت السلطة الفلسطينية تعديلاً على قانون انتخابات المجلس المحلية ينص على إقرار المرشحين بأنهم يلتزمون ببرنامج السلطة الفلسطينية، والتزاماتها الدولية، وقرارات الشرعية الدولية، ما أثار جدلاً واسعاً في الشارع الفلسطيني، واعتبره العديد إلزاماً للمرشح بالاعتراف بالتزامات غير مرغوب فيها مثل الاعتراف بدولة إسرائيل المحتلة.


وعارضت العديد من القوى السياسية مثل حماس والجبهة الشعبية، والعديد من المؤسسات الحقوقية هذا الشرط واعتبرته قيداً على العملية الديمقراطية.


وأثرت الظروف الأمنية السائدة في الضفة الغربية على مشاركة بعض القوى السياسية في الانتخابات.


ولفت مراقبون إلى أن الأوضاع الاقتصادية الصعبة التي تشهدها الأراضي الفلسطينية أثرت على المزاج الانتخابي، إذ وصلت البطالة إلى معدلات كبيرة غير مسبوقة (37% في الضفة الغربية و80% في قطاع غزة) جراء الإجراءات الإسرائيلية القاسية التي ترافقت مع الحرب مثل منع دخول العمال إلى إسرائيل، واحتجاز الإيرادات الجمركية للحكومة الفلسطينية، وفرض الحواجز والإغلاقات، واعتقال المواطنين على خلفية الرأي السياسي، والتعليق، والنشر، وغيرها.