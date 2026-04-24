The Palestinian local council elections will kick off tomorrow, Saturday, amidst a significant decline in competition among political forces, with Hamas and the Popular Front completely absent from the competition.



The number of local councils and bodies in the West Bank is 420, and in the Gaza Strip, it is 25. Elections will be held in 183 bodies, while the candidate lists in the remaining bodies will win by acclamation due to the absence of competing blocs.



The number of voters in the areas that will witness elections is one million, representing 67% of registered voters.



Records from the Central Elections Commission show that 87% of the blocs competing for the councils are independent blocs comprising technicians, local activists, and family representatives, while only 13% are party blocs representing the "Fatah" movement allied with some forces in the Palestine Liberation Organization and families.



The elections are taking place in the West Bank and one city in the Gaza Strip, which is Deir al-Balah, that was not destroyed in the two-year-long Israeli war.



In Deir al-Balah, four blocs are competing, all of which are independents, although they include former activists from various political forces.



Some major cities are devoid of competing blocs, such as Ramallah, where only one bloc formed by the "Fatah" movement is contesting the elections, similar to the cities of Nablus and Qalqilya. The only candidate blocs in these cities will win by acclamation.



The Palestinian Authority introduced an amendment to the local council election law stipulating that candidates must declare their commitment to the Palestinian Authority's program, its international obligations, and international legitimacy resolutions, which has sparked widespread controversy in the Palestinian street, with many considering it a requirement for candidates to recognize undesirable commitments such as recognizing the occupying State of Israel.



Many political forces, such as Hamas and the Popular Front, along with numerous human rights organizations, opposed this condition, deeming it a constraint on the democratic process.



The prevailing security conditions in the West Bank have affected the participation of some political forces in the elections.



Observers noted that the difficult economic conditions in the Palestinian territories have influenced the electoral mood, as unemployment has reached unprecedented high rates (37% in the West Bank and 80% in the Gaza Strip) due to harsh Israeli measures that accompanied the war, such as preventing workers from entering Israel, withholding customs revenues from the Palestinian government, imposing checkpoints and closures, and arresting citizens based on political opinion, commentary, and publication, among others.