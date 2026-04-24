Despite the announcement of an extension of the ceasefire, Israel continues to escalate tensions in southern Lebanon, with violations recorded alongside airstrikes that resulted in casualties, and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah, which announced its response.



The Israeli army issued an urgent warning to the residents of the southern town of Deir Ammar, located north of the security zone. The army spokesperson stated in a post on X today (Friday) that "Hezbollah is launching rockets from the town, forcing the army to act against it," as he expressed.



Earlier today, the Israeli army carried out explosive operations in the city of Bint Jbeil and the towns of Haniin and Khyam in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.



Israeli aircraft targeted the outskirts of the town of Majdel Zoun and struck a house in the town of Tulin, followed by Israeli artillery shelling targeting the town. The air force also attacked the town of Kherbet Selm after conducting a nighttime raid on the Rihan Heights in the south.



For his part, Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad stated in a statement that "there is no meaning to extending the ceasefire in light of the ongoing hostilities from Israel."



The Israeli army had issued warnings to residents of the southern areas not to approach specific lines or return to dozens of villages south of the Litani River, on the eve of the second round of talks between Lebanon and Israel, which took place last night under American sponsorship at the White House.



President Donald Trump announced last night the extension of the ceasefire, which had been implemented since mid-April 16, for an additional three weeks.



The truce came after intensive Israeli airstrikes targeting Lebanon since March 2, in response to attacks launched by Hezbollah against Israel following the assassination of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei on February 28.