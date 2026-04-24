رغم إعلان تمديد وقف إطلاق النار، تواصل إسرائيل التصعيد في جنوب لبنان، وسط تسجيل خروقات ترافقت مع غارات أوقعت قتلى وجرحى، وتبادل للقصف مع حزب الله الذي أعلن الرد.


ووجه الجيش الإسرائيلي إنذاراً عاجلاً إلى سكان بلدة دير عامص الجنوبية التي تقع شمال المنطقة الأمنية. وأفاد المتحدث باسم الجيش في منشور على إكس، اليوم (الجمعة)، بأن «حزب الله يطلق الصواريخ من البلدة، ما يجبر الجيش على العمل ضده»، وفق تعبيره.


ونفذ الجيش الإسرائيلي في وقت سابق اليوم عمليات تفجير في مدينة بنت جبيل وبلدتي حانين والخيام في الجنوب اللبناني، بحسب ما أفادت «الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام» اللبنانية الرسمية.


وأغارت الطائرات الإسرائيلية على أطراف بلدة مجدل زون، واستهدفت منزلاً في بلدة تولين، أعقبها قصف مدفعي إسرائيلي استهدف البلدة. وأغار الطيران أيضاً على بلدة خربة سلم، بعد أن شن ليلاً غارة على مرتفعات الريحان في الجنوب.


من جانبه، اعتبر النائب عن حزب الله، علي فياض في بيان أنه «لا معنى لتمديد وقف إطلاق النار في ظل الأعمال العدائية المستمرة من جانب إسرائيل».


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي وجّه إنذارات لسكان المناطق الجنوبية بعدم الاقتراب من خطوط محددة أو العودة إلى عشرات القرى جنوبي نهر الليطاني، وذلك عشية الجولة الثانية من المحادثات بين لبنان وإسرائيل التي عقدت مساء أمس برعاية أمريكية في البيت الأبيض.


وأعلن الرئيس دونالد ترمب مساء أمس تمديد وقف إطلاق النار، الذي كان قد تم تطبيقه من منتصف 16 أبريل، لمدة 3 أسابيع.


وجاءت الهدنة بعد غارات إسرائيلية مكثّفة استهدفت لبنان منذ الثاني من مارس الماضي ردا على هجمات شنها حزب الله على إسرائيل إثر اغتيال المرشد الإيراني السابق علي خامنئي في 28 فبراير الماضي.