While Iranian television announced today (Wednesday) that Tehran may not adhere to the ceasefire with America and will act according to its interests, China warned that the situation in the Middle East is at a "critical stage," after U.S. President Donald Trump extended the truce to give Iran more time to negotiate.



The Iranian media reported that the Revolutionary Guard stated that its forces are ready to confront any new aggression, adding: "We will deliver crushing blows to what remains of the enemy's assets in the event of renewed fighting." It emphasized the necessity of vigilance and monitoring the "silent battlefield" during the ceasefire.



For his part, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a press conference today that the current regional situation stands at a critical stage between war and peace, and the top priority remains to make every effort to prevent the resumption of hostilities.



Geng did not directly comment on the ceasefire when asked about it, merely stating that Beijing will continue to play a "constructive" role.



Trump announced that the United States agreed to the request of Pakistani mediators "to halt the attack on Iran until its leaders and representatives can reach a unified proposal and conclude negotiations, one way or another."



He wrote on his platform "Truth Social" that he will extend the ceasefire until Iran presents a proposal to end the war, but he noted that he has instructed the military to continue the blockade on Iranian ports.



In Islamabad, Pakistani officials announced to the Associated Press on Wednesday that the top political and military leadership has been working over the past 24 hours to prevent the collapse of the talks and to persuade the United States to extend the ceasefire.



Two Pakistani officials reported that the authorities will maintain security arrangements in Islamabad in anticipation of the eventual arrival of delegations from the United States and Iran.



The officials added that Pakistan is still waiting for a response from Tehran regarding the timing of sending a delegation to participate in the second round of talks.