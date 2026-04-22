فيما أعلن التلفزيون الإيراني، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن طهران قد لا تلتزم بوقف إطلاق النار مع أمريكا وستتصرف وفقاً لمصالحها، حذرت الصين، من أن الوضع في الشرق الأوسط يمر بـ«مرحلة حرجة»، بعدما مدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الهدنة لمنح إيران مزيداً من الوقت للتفاوض.


ونقل الإعلام الإيراني عن الحرس الثوري قوله: إن قواته مستعدة لمواجهة أي عدوان جديد، مضيفاً: «سنوجه ضربات ساحقة لما تبقى من أصول العدو في حالة تجدد القتال». وشدد على ضرورة اليقظة ومراقبة «ساحة المعركة الصامتة» خلال وقف إطلاق النار.


من جانبه، قال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية غوو جياكون، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم، إن الوضع الإقليمي الراهن يقف عند مرحلة حرجة بين الحرب والسلام، وتبقى الأولوية القصوى لبذل كل الجهود لمنع استئناف الأعمال القتالية.


ولم يعلق غوو بشكل مباشر على وقف إطلاق النار عندما سئل عنه، واكتفى بالقول إن بكين ستواصل تأدية دور «بناء».


وكان ترمب أعلن أن الولايات المتحدة وافقت على طلب الوسطاء الباكستانيين «بإيقاف الهجوم على إيران إلى أن يتسنى لقادتها وممثليها التوصل إلى اقتراح موحد واختتام المباحثات، بطريقة أو بأخرى».


وكتب على منصته «تروث سوشيال» إنه سيمدد وقف إطلاق النار حتى تقدم إيران مقترحاً لإنهاء الحرب، لكنه أشار إلى أنه أصدر توجيهات للجيش بمواصلة الحصار على الموانئ الإيرانية.


وفي إسلام آباد، أعلن مسؤولون باكستانيون لوكالة «أسوشيتد برس»، الأربعاء، أن القيادة السياسية والعسكرية العليا عملت خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية على منع انهيار المحادثات، وإقناع الولايات المتحدة بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار.


وأفاد مسؤولان باكستانيان بأن السلطات ستبقي الترتيبات الأمنية قائمة في إسلام آباد تحسباً لوصول وفدي الولايات المتحدة وإيران في نهاية المطاف.


وأضاف المسؤولان أن باكستان لا تزال بانتظار رد من طهران بشأن موعد إرسال وفد للمشاركة في الجولة الثانية من المحادثات.