British Defense Minister Jon Healy announced today (Thursday) his resignation from his position, attributing it to disagreements with Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding defense spending.



Healy stated in his resignation letter, which he sent to Starmer and published on his account on the platform "X": "I have failed, and the Treasury has been unwilling to commit the resources that the country needs to defend itself at this time when threats are escalating," noting that this letter is "the letter I never expected to write."



He added: "This time required more investment in defense through the Defense Investment Plan," revealing challenges and an increase in defense requirements, saying: "The excellent and extensive joint government work that was completed in January, which you and I and the Treasury Secretary oversaw, confirmed the scale of the challenge and the increasing requirements in the defense sector."



He continued: "But the financial settlement for the Defense Investment Plan (DIP) that I received for the first time in full on Monday falls far short of what is needed for defense and for the country at this dangerous time," indicating that additional support comes at later stages, while "the operational pressures and the urgent need to accelerate combat readiness are concentrated in the first two years, and it only rises to 2.68% of GDP by 2030, while we will reach 2.6% next year with the investment we are already making."



He addressed the Prime Minister, saying: "You (Starmer) know what the defense sector needs; I strongly raised this issue in your speech at the Munich Security Conference in February," adding: "Without a Defense Investment Plan (DIP) that responds to the scale of the challenge in this way, I find myself compelled to make decisions that would reduce the readiness of our forces and increase risks to personnel during operations, which could make the country less safe."



He considered that his decision came after his defense investment plan was not accepted, saying: "After I made it clear to you that I would not be able to accept a settlement for the Defense Investment Plan that does not provide our forces with the resources they need, I had no choice but to submit my resignation from my position as Minister of Defense in your government."