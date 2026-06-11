أعلن وزير الدفاع البريطاني جون هيلي، اليوم (الخميس)، استقالته من منصبه، معزياً ذلك إلى خلافات مع رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر بشأن الإنفاق الدفاعي.


وقال هيلي في خطاب استقالته الذي أرسله إلى ستارمر ونشره على حسابه في منصة «إكس»: «لقد فشلت، كما أن وزارة الخزانة كانت غير راغبة في الالتزام بالموارد التي تحتاجها البلاد للدفاع عن نفسها في هذا الوقت الذي تتصاعد فيه التهديدات»، لافتاً إلى أن هذا الخطاب هو «الخطاب الذي لم أتوقع كتابته أبداً».


وأضاف: «هذا الزمن كان يتطلب مزيداً من الاستثمار في الدفاع من خلال خطة الاستثمار الدفاعي»، كاشفاً عن تحديات وتزايد في المتطلبات الدفاعية، قائلاً: «العمل الحكومي المشترك الممتاز والواسع الذي اكتمل في يناير، والذي أشرفنا عليه أنا وأنت ووزيرة الخزانة، أكد حجم التحدي وتزايد المتطلبات في قطاع الدفاع».


وتابع: «لكن التسوية المالية الخاصة بخطة الاستثمار الدفاعي (DIP) التي تلقيتها لأول مرة كاملة يوم الاثنين تقل كثيراً عما هو مطلوب للدفاع وللبلاد في هذا الوقت الخطير»، مبيناً أن الدعم الإضافي يأتي في مراحل متأخرة، في حين أن «ضغوط العمليات والضرورة الملحة لتسريع الجاهزية القتالية تتركز في العامين الأولين، كما أنه لا يرتفع إلا إلى 2.68% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في عام 2030، بينما سنصل إلى 2.6% العام القادم بالاستثمار الذي نقوم به بالفعل».


وخاطب رئيس الوزراء بالقول: «أنت (ستارمر) تعلم ما الذي يحتاجه قطاع الدفاع، لقد طرحت هذا الأمر بقوة في خطابك في مؤتمر ميونيخ للأمن في فبراير»، مضيفاً: «من دون خطة استثمار دفاعي (DIP) تستجيب لحجم التحدي بهذه الطريقة، أجد نفسي مضطراً لاتخاذ قرارات من شأنها أن تقلل من جاهزية قواتنا وتزيد من المخاطر على الأفراد أثناء العمليات، وقد تجعل البلاد أقل أماناً».


واعتبر أن قراره جاء بعد عدم قبول خطته الاستثمارية الدفاعية، قائلاً: «بعد أن أوضحت لك أنني لن أتمكن من قبول تسوية لخطة الاستثمار الدفاعي لا تمنح قواتنا الموارد التي تحتاجها، لم يعد أمامي خيار سوى تقديم استقالتي من منصبي كوزير للدفاع في حكومتك».