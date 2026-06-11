أعلن وزير الدفاع البريطاني جون هيلي، اليوم (الخميس)، استقالته من منصبه، معزياً ذلك إلى خلافات مع رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر بشأن الإنفاق الدفاعي.
وقال هيلي في خطاب استقالته الذي أرسله إلى ستارمر ونشره على حسابه في منصة «إكس»: «لقد فشلت، كما أن وزارة الخزانة كانت غير راغبة في الالتزام بالموارد التي تحتاجها البلاد للدفاع عن نفسها في هذا الوقت الذي تتصاعد فيه التهديدات»، لافتاً إلى أن هذا الخطاب هو «الخطاب الذي لم أتوقع كتابته أبداً».
وأضاف: «هذا الزمن كان يتطلب مزيداً من الاستثمار في الدفاع من خلال خطة الاستثمار الدفاعي»، كاشفاً عن تحديات وتزايد في المتطلبات الدفاعية، قائلاً: «العمل الحكومي المشترك الممتاز والواسع الذي اكتمل في يناير، والذي أشرفنا عليه أنا وأنت ووزيرة الخزانة، أكد حجم التحدي وتزايد المتطلبات في قطاع الدفاع».
وتابع: «لكن التسوية المالية الخاصة بخطة الاستثمار الدفاعي (DIP) التي تلقيتها لأول مرة كاملة يوم الاثنين تقل كثيراً عما هو مطلوب للدفاع وللبلاد في هذا الوقت الخطير»، مبيناً أن الدعم الإضافي يأتي في مراحل متأخرة، في حين أن «ضغوط العمليات والضرورة الملحة لتسريع الجاهزية القتالية تتركز في العامين الأولين، كما أنه لا يرتفع إلا إلى 2.68% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في عام 2030، بينما سنصل إلى 2.6% العام القادم بالاستثمار الذي نقوم به بالفعل».
وخاطب رئيس الوزراء بالقول: «أنت (ستارمر) تعلم ما الذي يحتاجه قطاع الدفاع، لقد طرحت هذا الأمر بقوة في خطابك في مؤتمر ميونيخ للأمن في فبراير»، مضيفاً: «من دون خطة استثمار دفاعي (DIP) تستجيب لحجم التحدي بهذه الطريقة، أجد نفسي مضطراً لاتخاذ قرارات من شأنها أن تقلل من جاهزية قواتنا وتزيد من المخاطر على الأفراد أثناء العمليات، وقد تجعل البلاد أقل أماناً».
واعتبر أن قراره جاء بعد عدم قبول خطته الاستثمارية الدفاعية، قائلاً: «بعد أن أوضحت لك أنني لن أتمكن من قبول تسوية لخطة الاستثمار الدفاعي لا تمنح قواتنا الموارد التي تحتاجها، لم يعد أمامي خيار سوى تقديم استقالتي من منصبي كوزير للدفاع في حكومتك».
British Defense Minister Jon Healy announced today (Thursday) his resignation from his position, attributing it to disagreements with Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding defense spending.
Healy stated in his resignation letter, which he sent to Starmer and published on his account on the platform "X": "I have failed, and the Treasury has been unwilling to commit the resources that the country needs to defend itself at this time when threats are escalating," noting that this letter is "the letter I never expected to write."
He added: "This time required more investment in defense through the Defense Investment Plan," revealing challenges and an increase in defense requirements, saying: "The excellent and extensive joint government work that was completed in January, which you and I and the Treasury Secretary oversaw, confirmed the scale of the challenge and the increasing requirements in the defense sector."
He continued: "But the financial settlement for the Defense Investment Plan (DIP) that I received for the first time in full on Monday falls far short of what is needed for defense and for the country at this dangerous time," indicating that additional support comes at later stages, while "the operational pressures and the urgent need to accelerate combat readiness are concentrated in the first two years, and it only rises to 2.68% of GDP by 2030, while we will reach 2.6% next year with the investment we are already making."
He addressed the Prime Minister, saying: "You (Starmer) know what the defense sector needs; I strongly raised this issue in your speech at the Munich Security Conference in February," adding: "Without a Defense Investment Plan (DIP) that responds to the scale of the challenge in this way, I find myself compelled to make decisions that would reduce the readiness of our forces and increase risks to personnel during operations, which could make the country less safe."
He considered that his decision came after his defense investment plan was not accepted, saying: "After I made it clear to you that I would not be able to accept a settlement for the Defense Investment Plan that does not provide our forces with the resources they need, I had no choice but to submit my resignation from my position as Minister of Defense in your government."