أعلن المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع الكويتية، العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان، اليوم (الخميس)، تصدي الدفاعات لـ24 طائرة مسيّرة معادية.


وقال العطوان: «القوات المسلحة رصدت وتعاملت خلال الـ(48) ساعة الماضية مع (24) طائرة مسيّرة معادية داخل المجال الجوي الكويتي، وتم التعامل معها وفق الإجراءات المتبعة»، موضحاً أنه نتج عن الاعتداء الإيراني أضرار مادية محدودة دون وقوع إصابات بشرية.


وأكد المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع الكويتية أن القوات المسلحة مستمرة في أداء مهماتها وواجباتها بكفاءة، في إطار من الجاهزية والاستعداد، بما يعزز أمن الوطن ويحفظ سلامة المواطنين والمقيمين.


وأفاد بيان نشره الجيش الكويتي على حسابه في منصة «إكس» بأن الدفاعات الكويتية تصدت لـ(893) طائرة مسيّرة معادية، و(379) صاروخاً باليستياً، و15 صاروخاً جوالاً.


وكانت رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش قد قالت في وقت سابق اليوم إن منظومات الدفاع الجوي تتصدى لأهداف جوية معادية وفق الإجراءات العملياتية المعتمدة، مطالبة الجميع بالالتزام بتعليمات وإرشادات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة، واستقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية المعتمدة.


في غضون ذلك، أعربت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية عن إدانتها بأشد العبارات لاستمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة على البلاد، مؤكدة احتفاظ الكويت بحقها في اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لحفظ أمنها والدفاع عن أراضيها ومنشآتها.


وقالت الخارجية الكويتية إن هذه الاعتداءات تعكس نهجاً عدائياً منظماً لن تقبل به الكويت أو تتهاون حياله.