The spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, Colonel Rakan Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaween, announced today (Thursday) that the defenses intercepted 24 hostile drones.



Al-Otaween stated: "The armed forces detected and dealt with (24) hostile drones within Kuwaiti airspace over the past (48) hours, and they were addressed according to the established procedures," explaining that the Iranian aggression resulted in limited material damage without any human casualties.



The spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense confirmed that the armed forces continue to perform their missions and duties efficiently, within a framework of readiness and preparedness, which enhances the security of the nation and protects the safety of citizens and residents.



A statement published by the Kuwaiti army on its account on the "X" platform indicated that the Kuwaiti defenses intercepted (893) hostile drones, (379) ballistic missiles, and 15 cruise missiles.



The General Staff of the army had stated earlier today that the air defense systems are intercepting hostile aerial targets according to the approved operational procedures, calling on everyone to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities and to obtain information from the official accredited sources.



Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its strongest condemnation of the continued Iranian attacks on the country, affirming Kuwait's right to take necessary measures to preserve its security and defend its territory and facilities.



The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry stated that these attacks reflect an organized hostile approach that Kuwait will not accept or tolerate.