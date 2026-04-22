فيما لا يزال التصعيد مستمراً في مضيق هرمز، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني، اليوم (الأربعاء)، احتجاز سفينتين واقتيادهما إلى المياه الإيرانية، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية.


واتهم الحرس الثوري السفينتين MSC Francesca وEpaminodes، بالعمل في المنطقة دون الحصول على تراخيص السلطات الإيرانية.


وكانت هيئة العمليات التجارية البحرية البريطانية، أفادت، الأربعاء، بتلقيها بلاغات عن تعرض 3 سفن قرب مضيق هرمز، لإطلاق نار من عناصر الحرس الثوري الإيراني.


وذكرت وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، أن 34 ناقلة نفط مرتبطة بإيران على الأقل، تمكنت في مغادرة الخليج العربي، وعبور مضيق هرمز، خلال الأسبوع الحالي، متجاوزة الحصار الأمريكي، وعلى متنها نحو 9 ملايين برميل من النفط إلى الأسواق.


وأظهرت صور التقطتها الأقمار الصناعية تجاوز ناقلتي «هيرو 2» Hero II و«هيدي» Hedy، وهما من فئة ناقلات النفط العملاقة وترفعان العلم الإيراني، خط الحصار الذي أعلنته الولايات المتحدة، ودخولهما بحر العرب في 20 أبريل، بحسب بيانات شركة «فورتيكسا» Vortexa المتخصصة في تحليل البيانات. وتصل القدرة الاستيعابية للناقلتين إلى نحو 4 ملايين برميل من النفط.


وأطلقت القوات الإيرانية النار، السبت الماضي، على عدة سفن، بما في ذلك سفينة حاويات فرنسية وناقلة هندية، بينما انخفضت حركة المرور عبر الممر المائي بعد ذلك إلى حد كبير.


وقال مالكو السفن إن الجمع بين إجراءات القوات الأمريكية، والسيطرة الإيرانية على المضيق يمثل «حصاراً مزدوجاً». وقد عادت معظم السفن التي حاولت المرور، الجمعة، أدراجها، وهي الآن راسية في الطرف الجنوبي للخليج.