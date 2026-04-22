As the escalation continues in the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced today (Wednesday) the seizure of two ships and their escort to Iranian waters, according to the Iranian news agency "Tasnim."



The Revolutionary Guard accused the ships MSC Francesca and Epaminodes of operating in the area without obtaining licenses from Iranian authorities.



The British Maritime Trade Operations agency reported on Wednesday that it had received alerts about three ships near the Strait of Hormuz being fired upon by elements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.



Bloomberg reported that at least 34 oil tankers linked to Iran managed to leave the Arabian Gulf and cross the Strait of Hormuz during this week, circumventing the American blockade, carrying about 9 million barrels of oil to the markets.



Satellite images captured the two tankers "Hero II" and "Hedy," which are classified as supertankers and fly the Iranian flag, crossing the blockade line announced by the United States and entering the Arabian Sea on April 20, according to data from the data analysis company "Vortexa." The two tankers have a combined capacity of about 4 million barrels of oil.



Iranian forces fired upon several ships last Saturday, including a French container ship and an Indian tanker, while traffic through the waterway significantly decreased afterward.



Shipowners stated that the combination of American military actions and Iranian control over the strait represents a "double blockade." Most of the ships that attempted to pass through on Friday turned back and are now anchored at the southern end of the Gulf.