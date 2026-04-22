In an Iranian escalation, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced that 3 commercial container ships were fired upon by Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz.



The agency reported that a Liberia-flagged container ship sustained damage to its bridge after being fired upon and hit by rocket shells northeast of Oman.

In a statement today, Wednesday, it said that a container ship was shot at by an Iranian Revolutionary Guard warboat 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman, resulting in significant damage to the ship's command bridge.



It added that the ship's captain reported the approach of the Iranian warboat without any warning call, confirming the safety of all crew members, while no fires or environmental impacts were recorded, according to the statement.



The agency confirmed that a second Panama-flagged container ship was fired upon 8 nautical miles west of Iran, but no damage was reported. It added that the captain of a cargo ship reported being shot at, and that the ship is currently stopped in the water. It clarified that all crew members are safe, and no damage to the ship was recorded.

The Revolutionary Guard also targeted a third ship, the "Euphoria," which belongs to Greece, today.



For its part, the Iranian news site "Noor News" mentioned that a container ship was fired upon after ignoring warnings from the Iranian armed forces, causing significant damage to the ship.



Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command forces intercepted the Iranian container ship "Tosca" in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday evening, claiming it did not comply with the maritime blockade imposed by Washington on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports.



Iran warned at that time of the dire consequences of U.S. forces detaining the "Tosca," demanding the release of the ship and its crew, considering the U.S. attack on the Iranian ship as "piracy and a terrorist act and a violation of the ceasefire."



In the meantime, the British capital London is hosting military talks today and tomorrow, Thursday, involving military planners from over 30 countries to discuss ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz led by London and Paris.



The British Ministry of Defense stated that the meetings aim to build on the progress made during last week's talks and to translate diplomatic consensus into operational plans on the ground.



More than 10 countries have confirmed their readiness to join an international mission led by London and Paris to protect navigation in the strait, as soon as the appropriate conditions are met following a sustainable ceasefire.