The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, confirmed that Iran's perceptions of controlling the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are legally invalid, lacking any argument or justification, and are categorically rejected.

This came in Aboul Gheit's speech during the extraordinary ministerial session of the Arab League Council, which was held - via video conference - today, chaired by the Bahraini Foreign Minister, to discuss the illegal Iranian attacks against Arab countries and Iran's obligations under international law.



Aboul Gheit said: "We meet today not only to once again condemn the Iranian criminal attacks on several Arab countries, but also to demand that the international community hold the aggressor fully accountable for its illegal, unjustified, and unacceptable attacks on several Arab countries."

The Secretary-General clarified that Iran has not complied with Security Council Resolution 2817 issued on March 11, and has not acknowledged that its attacks on Arab countries in the Gulf, Jordan, and Iraq represented a serious violation of international law, an unacceptable infringement on the sovereignty of states, and a blatant disregard for all meanings of good neighborliness.

Aboul Gheit called on Iran to immediately comply with the aforementioned Security Council resolution and to bear full responsibility for the damages and losses caused by these illegal attacks, which necessitate compensation and redress as stipulated by international law in such cases.



He emphasized that Arab countries will not and cannot be held hostage by Iran to settle scores, pointing out that freedom of navigation in straits and international passages, including the Strait of Hormuz, is guaranteed by international law, and Iran cannot claim the right to control "Hormuz" because it does not possess it. All measures it imposes to restrict freedom of navigation or impose discriminatory rules for passage have no basis in law or established custom.

Aboul Gheit stated: "The Arab League considers any attack on any Arab country or the practice of threats as an attack on all Arab countries, and we all stand united in solidarity with the countries that have been subjected to these criminal attacks, and in offering appreciation and tribute to the leaders and peoples who have shown resilience and bravery in the face of an aggression that unfortunately did not adhere to the simplest ethics of war, directing its fire at civilians and civilian facilities indiscriminately and without any conscience or morals."

The Secretary-General of the Arab League stressed that these brutal attacks will come to an end, and the Arab countries will emerge from this crisis - God willing - stronger and more united and cooperative.