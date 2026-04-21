أكد الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط أن تصورات إيران عن التحكم في الخليج العربي ومضيق هرمز باطلة قانونياً، ولا تستند إلى حجة أو مسوغ، ومرفوضة جملة وتفصيلاً.

جاء ذلك في كلمة أبو الغيط خلال اجتماع مجلس الجامعة العربية على المستوى الوزاري بدورته غير العادية الذي عُقد -عبر الاتصال المرئي- اليوم برئاسة وزير الخارجية البحريني؛ لمناقشة الهجمات الإيرانية غير المشروعة ضد الدول العربية والتزامات إيران المترتبة بموجب القانون الدولي.

وقال أبو الغيط: «نجتمع اليوم ليس فقط لنُدين مجدداً الهجمات الإيرانية الآثمة على عدد من الدول العربية، إنما لنطالب المجتمع الدولي بتحميل المعتدي كامل المسؤولية عن اعتداءاته غير القانونية وغير المبررة وغير المقبولة على عدد من الدول العربية».

وأبان الأمين العام أن إيران لم تمتثل لقرار مجلس الأمن 2817 الصادر في 11 مارس الماضي، ولم تعترف بأن اعتداءاتها على الدول العربية في الخليج والأردن والعراق مثَّلت خرقاً جسيماً للقانون الدولي، وانتهاكاً مرفوضاً لسيادة الدول، وتجاوزاً صارخاً لكل معاني حُسن الجوار.

وطالب أبو الغيط إيران بالامتثال فوراً لقرار مجلس الأمن المذكور وبتحمل المسؤولية كاملةً عما تسببت فيه هذه الهجمات غير المشروعة من أضرار وخسائر، بما يقتضي التعويض وجبر الضرر بحسب ما ينص عليه القانون الدولي في هذه الحالات.

وشدد أبو الغيط على أن الدول العربية لم ولن تكون رهينة في يد إيران لتصفية الحسابات، مبيناً أن حرية الملاحة في المضايق والممرات الدولية ومنها مضيق هرمز أمرٌ كفله القانون الدولي، ولا يمكن لإيران أن تنتزع لنفسها حق التحكم في «هرمز» لأنها لا تملكه، وكل ما تفرضه من إجراءات لتقييد حرية الملاحة أو فرض قواعد تمييزية للمرور ليس له سندٌ في القانون أو العرف المستقر.

وقال أبو الغيط: «الجامعة العربية تعد الاعتداء على أي دولة عربية أو ممارسة التهديد اعتداءً على الدول العربية جميعاً، وجميعنا يقف صفاً واحداً في التضامن مع الدول التي تعرضت للهجمات الآثمة، وفي تقديم التقدير والتحية للقيادات والشعوب التي أظهرت صموداً وبسالة في مواجهة اعتداء لم يلتزم -للأسف- بأبسط أخلاقيات الحرب، فوجَّه نيرانه للمدنيين وللمنشآت المدنية بلا تمييز أو وازع من ضمير أو أخلاق».

وشدد الأمين العام للجامعة العربية على أن هذه الاعتداءات الغاشمة سوف تنتهي وستخرج الدول العربية من هذه الأزمة -بإذن الله- أكثر قوة وأشد ترابطاً وتعاضداً.