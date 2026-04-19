أحبطت السلطات السورية مخططاً تخريبياً تقف خلفه خلية مرتبطة بمليشيا حزب الله الإرهابي، من خلال عملية مشتركة بين الأمن الداخلي وجهاز الاستخبارات العامة.


وقال مصدر في وزارة الداخلية السورية، اليوم الأحد: إن الخلية كانت تعتزم إطلاق صواريخ خارج الحدود بهدف زعزعة الاستقرار.


ونفذت وحدات من وزارة الداخلية، أمس السبت، عملية أمنية مركّبة أسفرت عن تفكيك خلية إرهابية نشطة كانت تنتشر في عدد من القرى والبلدات، في إطار الجهود المستمرة لملاحقة فلول الإرهاب وتقويض نشاطها، وألقت القبض على 5 من عناصرها.


يذكر أن السلطات السورية أعلنت، الأربعاء الماضي، أنها عثرت على نفق بريف محافظة حمص الجنوبي وسط البلاد، يمتد إلى لبنان، وضبطت مخازن أسلحة وذخائر.


وأفادت وزارة الداخلية الأسبوع الماضي بأنها أحبطت مخططاً تخريبياً كان يستهدف أمن العاصمة، وأكدت إلقاء القبض على جميع أفراد الخلية البالغ عددهم 5 أشخاص، المرتبطين بحزب الله.


وأوضح مصدر رسمي حينها أن حزب الله كان ينوي استهداف الحاخام اليهودي ميخائيل حوري في دمشق. فيما كشفت وزارة الدفاع مراراً في السابق إغلاق أنفاق حدودية بين لبنان وسورية، قالت إن «مليشيات لبنانية» استخدمتها في عمليات تهريب.


وكانت الداخلية السورية قبضت على خلية تابعة لتنظيم داعش الإرهابي متورطة في تنفيذ عدة هجمات في شرق حلب بشمال البلاد.
وقال مصدر في تصريح للوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء (سانا) : إن ذلك جاء خلال عملية أمنية مشتركة بين وزارة الداخلية وجهاز الاستخبارات العامة.
ولفت إلى مصادرة أسلحة حربية وجعب وذخائر كانت بحوزة أفراد الخلية بهدف استخدامها في تنفيذ أنشطة إرهابية.

وفي الثاني من مارس الماضي، أحبطت وحدات وزارة الداخلية في محافظة دير الزور، وبالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة مخططاً إرهابياً لتنظيم داعش كان يستهدف موكباً حكومياً في بلدة الباغوز بريف منطقة البوكمال.