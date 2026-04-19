The Syrian authorities thwarted a sabotage plan backed by a cell linked to the terrorist militia Hezbollah, through a joint operation between internal security and the General Intelligence Directorate.



A source in the Syrian Ministry of Interior stated today, Sunday, that the cell intended to launch rockets across the borders to destabilize the region.



Units from the Ministry of Interior carried out a complex security operation yesterday, Saturday, which resulted in dismantling an active terrorist cell that was spread across several villages and towns, as part of ongoing efforts to pursue the remnants of terrorism and undermine its activities, and arrested 5 of its members.



It is noteworthy that the Syrian authorities announced last Wednesday that they had found a tunnel in the southern countryside of Homs province, extending into Lebanon, and seized stores of weapons and ammunition.



The Ministry of Interior reported last week that it had thwarted a sabotage plan targeting the security of the capital, confirming the arrest of all 5 members of the cell linked to Hezbollah.



An official source explained at the time that Hezbollah intended to target the Jewish rabbi Michael Houri in Damascus. The Ministry of Defense has repeatedly revealed the closure of border tunnels between Lebanon and Syria, which it said "Lebanese militias" used for smuggling operations.



The Syrian Interior had arrested a cell affiliated with the ISIS terrorist organization involved in carrying out several attacks in eastern Aleppo in the north of the country.

A source stated in a statement to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that this came during a joint security operation between the Ministry of Interior and the General Intelligence Directorate.

He pointed out the seizure of military weapons, pouches, and ammunition that were in the possession of the cell members for the purpose of using them in carrying out terrorist activities.

On March 2nd, the units of the Ministry of Interior in Deir ez-Zor province, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Directorate, thwarted a terrorist plot by ISIS targeting a government convoy in the town of al-Baghouz in the countryside of the Al-Bukamal area.