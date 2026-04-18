أفصح موقع «أكسيوس» عن مفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران بشأن خطة لإنهاء الحرب بين الجانبين.


ونقل الموقع الإخباري عن مسؤولين أمريكيين اثنين، ومصدرين آخرين مطلعين على المباحثات، قولهم: إن هناك عنصراً من الخطة يخضع للمناقشة حالياً يتعلق بإفراج الولايات المتحدة عن 20 مليار دولار من أرصدة إيران المجمدة، مقابل تسليم طهران مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب.


وبحسب مصادر مطلعة، فإن هذا الطرح يُعد أحد أبرز بنود النقاش في المحادثات الجارية، في وقت تسعى فيه واشنطن إلى تقليص القدرات النووية الإيرانية، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بمخزون يقدر بنحو 2,000 كيلوغرام من اليورانيوم المخصب، من بينها كميات مخصبة بنسبة تقترب من مستوى الاستخدام العسكري.


ولفت الموقع إلى أن تفاصيل الاتفاق المحتمل لا تزال قيد التفاوض، بما في ذلك آلية الإفراج عن الأموال وشروط استخدامها، إضافة إلى مصير المواد النووية، سواء عبر نقلها إلى دولة ثالثة أو تقليص مستوى تخصيبها تحت إشراف دولي.


وتفيد تقارير بأن المفاوضات أحرزت بعض التقدم، رغم استمرار الخلافات بين الجانبين، في حين قد يشكل هذا الاتفاق، في حال التوصل إليه، خطوة محورية نحو إنهاء التصعيد وفتح مسار لتهدئة أوسع في المنطقة.


ومنذ الضربات الإسرائيلية الأمريكية في يونيو 2025 ثم هذا العام، يلفّ الغموض ما آل اليه هذا المخزون في ظل عدم قيام الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية بعمليات تفتيش. فهل لا يزال مطموراً كما تؤكد طهران، أم أن قسماً منه نُقل أو دُمّر؟


وتساءلت مصادر غربية: هل تمكنت إيران من إقامة موقع أو مواقع عدة سرية قبل حرب 2025، خصوصاً أن بعض المفتشين منعوا من زيارة مواقع محددة قبل يونيو 2025؟


ورأت مصادر دبلوماسية أوروبية أنه لا بد من أن تعاود الوكالة الذرية عملها لتبديد هذا الغموض، علماً أن هذا الأمر شرط ضروري مسبق لأي تفاوض، خصوصا أن قاعدة البيانات الاستخباراتية الأمريكية والإسرائيلية تشير الى 1,200 كليوغرام من اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 20%، بعيداً من 180 كليلوغرام أشارت إليها الهيئة الأممية قبل اندلاع الحربين.