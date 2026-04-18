The "Axios" website revealed negotiations between the United States and Iran regarding a plan to end the war between the two sides.



The news site quoted two American officials and two other sources familiar with the discussions as saying that there is an element of the plan currently under discussion related to the release of $20 billion of Iran's frozen assets by the United States, in exchange for Tehran handing over its stockpile of enriched uranium.



According to informed sources, this proposal is considered one of the main points of discussion in the ongoing talks, at a time when Washington is seeking to reduce Iran's nuclear capabilities, particularly concerning a stockpile estimated at about 2,000 kilograms of enriched uranium, including quantities enriched to levels close to military use.



The site noted that the details of the potential agreement are still under negotiation, including the mechanism for releasing the funds and the conditions for their use, in addition to the fate of the nuclear materials, whether through transferring them to a third country or reducing their enrichment level under international supervision.



Reports indicate that the negotiations have made some progress, despite ongoing disagreements between the two sides, while this agreement, if reached, could represent a pivotal step toward ending the escalation and opening a path for broader de-escalation in the region.



Since the Israeli-American strikes in June 2025 and then this year, there has been ambiguity surrounding the fate of this stockpile amid the lack of inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Is it still buried as Tehran claims, or has part of it been transferred or destroyed?



Western sources questioned whether Iran was able to establish one or more secret sites before the 2025 war, especially since some inspectors were prevented from visiting specific sites before June 2025.



European diplomatic sources believe that the atomic agency must resume its work to dispel this ambiguity, noting that this is a necessary prerequisite for any negotiations, especially since the American and Israeli intelligence database indicates 1,200 kilograms of uranium enriched to 20%, far from the 180 kilograms mentioned by the UN agency before the outbreak of the two wars.