The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons announced today (Thursday) that it has received 34 boxes containing documents submitted by the Syrian government, which are currently under analysis and study.



UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu welcomed the ongoing cooperation of the Syrian government with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons during a Security Council session dedicated to discussing the chemical weapons file in Syria, emphasizing that this has contributed to significant progress in this matter.



Nakamitsu explained that a delegation from the organization visited several sites in Syria and found materials similar to those used by the former regime in chemical attacks targeting various areas of the country, describing Damascus's cooperation with the organization as "courageous."



For his part, Syria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ibrahim al-Ali praised the countries that supported the Syrian people, affirming that his country is currently engaged in a positive role through its commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention, which enhances international peace and security.



The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had announced in late May that it found dozens of unauthorized chemical weapons in Syria, after a specialized team was deployed at the beginning of the month to verify the accuracy and completeness of the Syrian declaration regarding its chemical weapons stockpiles.



The organization stated that inspections took place at several high-priority undeclared sites in the northern coastal and central regions of Syria, with the support of the Syrian authorities.



In contrast, a Syrian official revealed that the authorities found remnants of the secret chemical weapons program previously run by former President Bashar al-Assad, including raw materials and munitions similar to those used in toxic gas attacks during the years of war.



The Permanent Representative of Syria to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague, Mohammed Qatoub, stated that the Syrian authorities have arrested 18 individuals suspected of involvement in Assad's chemical weapons program, including senior military, political, and technical officials.



He added that investigations are still ongoing, noting that several of the detainees held the rank of general during Assad's era, and that four of them are listed on European, British, and American sanctions lists.