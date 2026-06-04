أعلنت منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، اليوم (الخميس)، تسلمها 34 صندوقاً تحتوي على وثائق قدمتها الحكومة السورية وتخضع حالياً للتحليل والدراسة.


ورحبت وكيلة الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة الممثلة السامية لشؤون نزع السلاح إيزومي ناكاميتسو، خلال جلسة مجلس الأمن المخصصة لبحث ملف الأسلحة الكيميائية في سورية، بالتعاون المستمر للحكومة السورية مع منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، مؤكدة أن ذلك أسهم في تحقيق تقدم كبير في هذا الملف.


وأوضحت ناكاميتسو أن وفداً من المنظمة زار عدداً من المواقع في سورية، وعثر على مواد مماثلة لتلك التي استخدمها النظام السابق في هجمات كيميائية استهدفت مناطق مختلفة من البلاد، واصفة تعاون دمشق مع المنظمة بأنه «شجاع».


من جانبه، أثنى مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة إبراهيم العلبي على الدول التي دعمت الشعب السوري، مؤكداً أن بلاده منخرطة اليوم في دور إيجابي من خلال التزامها باتفاقية حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، بما يعزز السلم والأمن الدوليين.


وكانت منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية قد أعلنت أواخر مايو الماضي عثورها على عشرات الأسلحة الكيميائية غير المصرح بها في سورية، بعد نشر فريق متخصص مطلع الشهر للتحقق من دقة واكتمال الإعلان السوري بشأن مخزوناته من الأسلحة الكيميائية.


وذكرت المنظمة أن عمليات التفتيش جرت في عدد من المواقع غير المعلنة ذات الأولوية العالية في مناطق الساحل الشمالي والوسط السوري، بدعم من السلطات السورية.


في المقابل، كشف مسؤول سوري أن السلطات عثرت على بقايا برنامج الأسلحة الكيميائية السري الذي كان يديره الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد، بما في ذلك مواد أولية وذخائر مماثلة لتلك التي استخدمت في هجمات بغازات سامة خلال سنوات الحرب.


وقال المندوب الدائم لسورية لدى منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية في لاهاي محمد قطوب إن السلطات السورية اعتقلت 18 شخصاً يشتبه في تورطهم ببرنامج الأسد للأسلحة الكيميائية، بينهم مسؤولون عسكريون وسياسيون وفنيون كبار.


وأضاف أن التحقيقات لا تزال مستمرة، مشيراً إلى أن عدداً من الموقوفين كانوا يحملون رتبة لواء في عهد الأسد، وأن 4 منهم مدرجون على قوائم العقوبات الأوروبية والبريطانية والأمريكية.