أعلنت منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، اليوم (الخميس)، تسلمها 34 صندوقاً تحتوي على وثائق قدمتها الحكومة السورية وتخضع حالياً للتحليل والدراسة.
ورحبت وكيلة الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة الممثلة السامية لشؤون نزع السلاح إيزومي ناكاميتسو، خلال جلسة مجلس الأمن المخصصة لبحث ملف الأسلحة الكيميائية في سورية، بالتعاون المستمر للحكومة السورية مع منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، مؤكدة أن ذلك أسهم في تحقيق تقدم كبير في هذا الملف.
وأوضحت ناكاميتسو أن وفداً من المنظمة زار عدداً من المواقع في سورية، وعثر على مواد مماثلة لتلك التي استخدمها النظام السابق في هجمات كيميائية استهدفت مناطق مختلفة من البلاد، واصفة تعاون دمشق مع المنظمة بأنه «شجاع».
من جانبه، أثنى مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة إبراهيم العلبي على الدول التي دعمت الشعب السوري، مؤكداً أن بلاده منخرطة اليوم في دور إيجابي من خلال التزامها باتفاقية حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، بما يعزز السلم والأمن الدوليين.
وكانت منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية قد أعلنت أواخر مايو الماضي عثورها على عشرات الأسلحة الكيميائية غير المصرح بها في سورية، بعد نشر فريق متخصص مطلع الشهر للتحقق من دقة واكتمال الإعلان السوري بشأن مخزوناته من الأسلحة الكيميائية.
وذكرت المنظمة أن عمليات التفتيش جرت في عدد من المواقع غير المعلنة ذات الأولوية العالية في مناطق الساحل الشمالي والوسط السوري، بدعم من السلطات السورية.
في المقابل، كشف مسؤول سوري أن السلطات عثرت على بقايا برنامج الأسلحة الكيميائية السري الذي كان يديره الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد، بما في ذلك مواد أولية وذخائر مماثلة لتلك التي استخدمت في هجمات بغازات سامة خلال سنوات الحرب.
وقال المندوب الدائم لسورية لدى منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية في لاهاي محمد قطوب إن السلطات السورية اعتقلت 18 شخصاً يشتبه في تورطهم ببرنامج الأسد للأسلحة الكيميائية، بينهم مسؤولون عسكريون وسياسيون وفنيون كبار.
وأضاف أن التحقيقات لا تزال مستمرة، مشيراً إلى أن عدداً من الموقوفين كانوا يحملون رتبة لواء في عهد الأسد، وأن 4 منهم مدرجون على قوائم العقوبات الأوروبية والبريطانية والأمريكية.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons announced today (Thursday) that it has received 34 boxes containing documents submitted by the Syrian government, which are currently under analysis and study.
UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu welcomed the ongoing cooperation of the Syrian government with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons during a Security Council session dedicated to discussing the chemical weapons file in Syria, emphasizing that this has contributed to significant progress in this matter.
Nakamitsu explained that a delegation from the organization visited several sites in Syria and found materials similar to those used by the former regime in chemical attacks targeting various areas of the country, describing Damascus's cooperation with the organization as "courageous."
For his part, Syria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ibrahim al-Ali praised the countries that supported the Syrian people, affirming that his country is currently engaged in a positive role through its commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention, which enhances international peace and security.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had announced in late May that it found dozens of unauthorized chemical weapons in Syria, after a specialized team was deployed at the beginning of the month to verify the accuracy and completeness of the Syrian declaration regarding its chemical weapons stockpiles.
The organization stated that inspections took place at several high-priority undeclared sites in the northern coastal and central regions of Syria, with the support of the Syrian authorities.
In contrast, a Syrian official revealed that the authorities found remnants of the secret chemical weapons program previously run by former President Bashar al-Assad, including raw materials and munitions similar to those used in toxic gas attacks during the years of war.
The Permanent Representative of Syria to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague, Mohammed Qatoub, stated that the Syrian authorities have arrested 18 individuals suspected of involvement in Assad's chemical weapons program, including senior military, political, and technical officials.
He added that investigations are still ongoing, noting that several of the detainees held the rank of general during Assad's era, and that four of them are listed on European, British, and American sanctions lists.